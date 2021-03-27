202 Top SEO Experts You Should Be Following

Want to learn more about search engine optimization (SEO)?

Then you should learn from the top SEO experts.

Reading the top SEO blogs and publications is a good start. So is attending SEO conferences.

But don’t stop there.

SEO is such a giving community.

We share strategies, tactics, tips, tools, data, and so much more on social media and at conferences – as well as in articles, research, and blog posts.

You will definitely learn something new every day from this list of 202 SEO experts.

Follow them if you want a free SEO education.

Why This SEO Experts List Exists

The term “SEO expert” is thrown around a lot these days.

Do a Google search for [seo experts to follow] and you’ll find plenty of lists.

Here’s the thing about most of these lists: they’re usually deeply flawed in one way or another.

Why?

Generally, top SEO expert lists:

Are just a sneaky way for an unknown author to get himself or herself on a list filled with experts and look like a big-time SEO expert.

Are published by unknown SEO agencies or companies purely for the purposes of attracting links and shares.

Include people who, while brilliant in other areas of marketing (social media, content marketing, etc.), aren’t really SEO experts.

Include people who no longer are really involved in SEO (or never really were practitioners). For example, while Matt Cutts, the former distinguished engineer who was head of the webspam team at Google, might be great on a list if it were still 2013 – it’s no longer 2013.

Include popular “experts” who share bad information that give the industry a bad name. (We won’t name any names here.)

That’s why we began putting together this list of top authorities and experts you should be following or listening to if you want to learn about SEO today.

How This List Was Compiled

Now the Search Engine Journal team has updated this list for this year – to bring you what we believe to be the most up-to-date list of high-quality SEO experts you’ll find.

This post isn’t meant to reward everyone who has ever been an SEO professional or includes the acronym SEO in his or her job title. It also isn’t intended to be a popularity contest that confuses expertise with social media follower counts.

The people on this list are all actively involved with SEO now – or they’re sharing SEO information, knowledge, and insights (either via social media, contributing to publications or blogs, or speaking at conferences).

Here was our basic judging criteria (though, like Google, our scoring algorithm was comprised of more than 200 ranking signals 😉):

Do they share good SEO content on social media?

Do they write good content about SEO for blogs/publications?

Do they speak about SEO at conferences (or webinars, podcasts, etc.)?

Are they currently doing SEO (not mandatory)?

The main idea of this post is to help you find interesting people who know a lot about SEO and are willing to share what they know.

This is just one way Search Engine Journal is able to direct you to SEO professionals who can help you improve at your job and advance your career.

While I love the idea that there are hundreds of SEO professionals doing great work who go unrecognized – and there truly are! – if they aren’t visible and sharing knowledge, it doesn’t matter in terms of the list you’re about to read.

No offense is intended toward any of those hard-working people, but if you aren’t making yourself visible to the wider SEO community, then it’s the equivalent of ranking on Page 2 of Google.

Our goal with this list is to highlight people who are trying to help move the industry forward by sharing unique insights/knowledge/tips/ideas, etc.

Finally – there is no rankings order here from best to least best. Each person on this list has value in their own way.

Rather than go in alphabetical order by last name, we plugged our list into this list randomizer (though I did make a few minor adjustments) to give everyone a fair shot at where they appear.

Why You Aren’t On This List

Let’s be honest – these posts are always a bit controversial.

After a post like this is published, there are always a few responses you can expect:

Those who are mentioned: Generally, they are honored, humbled, or even surprised. It’s always nice to make someone’s day. Those who aren’t included: After quickly checking they aren’t on the list, they go to their social media platform of choice and point out its flaws. Typically, it comes in the form of either “this person doesn’t even do SEO,” “you included so-and-so, so this list sucks,” “lists like these devalue our entire industry,” or “this is just a list of the author’s friends.”

Again, no list is perfect.

But we’ve tried to make this list the least imperfect it can be, right now.

If you weren’t included this year, there’s always next year.

If you really want to be here next year, let it motivate you this year – get noticed, share your knowledge with the community, network, and increase your own visibility by building up your personal brand.

And if you really hate this list, you’re welcome to write your own post and publish it wherever you want.

Honorable Mentions

For this year’s installment, no employees or spokespeople from the major search engines were included as part of our 202 SEO experts.

However, we believe every SEO professional should always keep an eye on these people to stay up on the latest updates and get some advice straight from the search engines, as these folks regularly tweet, write, or speak (in Hangouts, at conferences, and on webinars):

Google:

Microsoft Bing:

Frederic Dubut, senior program manager.

DuckDuckGo:

Gabriel Weinberg, CEO and founder.

202 SEO Experts to Follow Right Now

OK, now it’s time for the main event and what you came here for – Search Engine Journal’s list of SEO experts to follow.

The following people really know their stuff when it comes to SEO.

Follow them if you want to grow your skillset and knowledge.

Areej AbuAli

Founder / Women in Tech SEO

Follow @areej_abuali on Twitter

Follow Areej on LinkedIn

Dave Davies

Co-Founder / Beanstalk Internet Marketing

Follow @beanstalkim on Twitter

Follow Dave on LinkedIn

Read Dave on Search Engine Journal

Dan Taylor

Head of Research & Development / SALT.agency

Follow @TaylorDanRW on Twitter

Follow Dan on LinkedIn

Read Dan on Search Engine Journal

Jes Scholz

International Digital Director / Ringier AG

Follow @jes_scholz on Twitter

Follow Jes on LinkedIn

Read Jes on Search Engine Journal

Fili Wiese

SEO Expert / SearchBrothers.com

Follow @filiwiese on Twitter

Follow Fili on LinkedIn

Ruth Everett

Technical SEO Analyst / DeepCrawl

Follow @rvtheverett on Twitter

Follow Ruth on LinkedIn

Read Ruth on Search Engine Journal

Tyler Reardon

SEO Manager / Chewy

Follow @TylerReardon on Twitter

Follow Tyler on LinkedIn

Carolyn Shelby

Technical SEO & News SEO / ESPN

Follow @cshel on Twitter

Follow Carolyn on LinkedIn

Christoph C. Cemper

Founder and CEO / LinkResearchTools

Follow @cemper on Twitter

Follow Christoph on LinkedIn

Craig Campbell

SEO Trainer & Consultant / Craig Campbell SEO

Follow @craigcampbell03 on Twitter

Follow Craig on LinkedIn

Jackie Chu

Global SEO Lead / Uber

Follow @jackiecchu on Twitter

Follow Jackie on LinkedIn

Jeff Ferguson

Partner / Amplitude Digital

Follow @countxero on Twitter

Follow Jeff on LinkedIn

Read Jeff on Search Engine Journal

Ross Hudgens

Founder & CEO / Siege Media

Follow @rosshudgens on Twitter

Follow Ross on LinkedIn

Cindy Krum

CEO & Founder / MobileMoxie

Follow @Suzzicks on Twitter

Follow Cindy on LinkedIn

Jan-Willem Bobbink

Freelance SEO Consultant

Follow @jbobbink on Twitter

Follow Jan-Willem on LinkedIn

Valentin Pletzer

Head of SEO / BurdaForward GmbH

Follow @VorticonCmdr on Twitter

Follow Valentin on LinkedIn

Lily Ray

SEO Director / Path Interactive

Follow @lilyraynyc on Twitter

Follow Lily on LinkedIn

Read Lily on Search Engine Journal

Suganthan Mohanadasan

Co-Founder & Technical SEO Lead / Snippet Digital

Follow @Suganthanmn on Twitter

Follow Suganthan on LinkedIn

Andrea Volpini

Co-Founder & CEO / Wordlift

Follow @cyberandy on Twitter

Follow Andrea on LinkedIn

Anna Crowe

Assistant Editor / Search Engine Journal & Head of Content / Leadfeeder

Follow @annaleacrowe on Twitter

Follow Anna on LinkedIn

Read Anna on Search Engine Journal

Kristopher Jones

Founder / LSEO

Follow @krisjonescom on Twitter

Follow Kristopher on LinkedIn

Read Kristopher on Search Engine Journal

Taylor Berg

Senior SEO Manager / Talkspace

Follow @taylorannberg on Twitter

Follow Taylor on LinkedIn

Brodie Clark

SEO Consultant / Brodie Clark Consulting

Follow @brodieseo on Twitter

Follow Brodie on LinkedIn

Read Brodie on Search Engine Journal

Motoko Hunt

President & International Search Marketing Consultant / AJPR

Follow @motokohunt on Twitter

Follow Motoko on LinkedIn

Read Motoko on Search Engine Journal

Barry Schwartz

President and Owner / RustyBrick

Follow @rustybrick on Twitter

Follow Barry on LinkedIn

Adam Riemer

President / Adam Riemer Marketing, LLC

Follow @rollerbladeron Twitter

Follow Adam on LinkedIn

Read Adam on Search Engine Journal

Carrie Hill

Local SEO Specialist/Analyst / Sterling Sky Inc

Follow @CarrieHill on Twitter

Follow Carrie on LinkedIn

Mordy Oberstein

Liaison to the SEO Community / Wix

Follow @MordyOberstein on Twitter

Follow Mordy on LinkedIn

JP Sherman

Manager of Search & Findability / Red Hat

Follow @jpsherman on Twitter

Follow JP on LinkedIn

Carolyn Lyden

Lead SEO + Owner / Search Hermit

Follow @CarolynLyden on Twitter

Follow Carolyn on LinkedIn

Read Carolyn on Search Engine Journal

Steven Kang

Founder / SEOSignalsLab

Follow @SEOSignalsLab on Twitter

Follow Steven on LinkedIn

John Shehata

Global VP – Audience Dev. / Condé Nast

Follow @JShehata on Twitter

Follow John on LinkedIn

Abby Hamilton

SEO Associate Manager / Merkle

Follow @abbynhamilton on Twitter

Follow Abby on LinkedIn

Read Abby on Search Engine Journal

Michael King

Founder / iPullRank

Follow @iPullRank on Twitter

Follow Michael on LinkedIn

Read Michael on Search Engine Journal

Kevin Indig

Director of SEO / Shopify

Follow @Kevin_Indig on Twitter

Follow Kevin on LinkedIn

Read Kevin on Search Engine Journal

Jamie Indigo

Technical SEO Consultant / Not a Robot

Follow @Jammer_Volts on Twitter

Follow Jamie on LinkedIn

Read Jamie on Search Engine Journal

Max Prin

Head of Technical SEO / Merkle

Follow @maxxeight on Twitter

Follow Max on LinkedIn

Andy Betts

Executive Advisor and Consultant

Follow @andybetts1 on Twitter

Follow Andy on LinkedIn

Read Andy on Search Engine Journal

Claire Carlile

Digital Marketing Consultant / Claire Carlile Marketing

Follow @clairecarlile on Twitter

Follow Claire on LinkedIn

Andy Simpson

Local & Technical SEO

Follow @ndyjsimpson on Twitter

Follow Andy on LinkedIn

Damon Gochneaur

Founder / Aspiro Agency

Follow @DamonGochneaur on Twitter

Follow Damon on LinkedIn

Alexis Sanders

Senior SEO Manager / Merkle

Follow @alexisksanders on Twitter

Follow Alexis on LinkedIn

Read Alexis on Search Engine Journal

Cyrus Shepard

Founder / Zyppy

Follow @CyrusShepard on Twitter

Follow Cyrus on LinkedIn

David Mihm

Founder / Tidings

Follow @davidmihm on Twitter

Follow David on LinkedIn

Mindy Weinstein

Founder & CEO / Market MindShift

Follow @mindyweinstein on Twitter

Follow Mindy on LinkedIn

Read Mindy on Search Engine Journal

Jason Barnard

Owner / Kalicube

Follow @jasonmbarnard on Twitter

Follow Jason on LinkedIn

Read Jason on Search Engine Journal

Lukasz Zelezny

SEO Consultant & SEO Specialist

Follow @LukaszZelezny on Twitter

Follow Lukasz on LinkedIn

Krystal Taing

Solutions Engineer & Strategic Partnerships / Uberall

Follow on @krystal_taing Twitter

Follow Krystal on LinkedIn

Tim Capper

SEO Consultant / Online Ownership

Follow on @GuideTwit Twitter

Follow Tim on LinkedIn

Marcus Tober

Founder & Chief Innovation Officer / Searchmetrics

Follow @MarcusTober on Twitter

Follow Marcus on LinkedIn

Christina Brodzky

Founder & SEO Consultant / MediaSesh

Follow @cbrodzky on Twitter

Follow Christina on LinkedIn

Kelvin Newman

Founder / BrightonSEO

Follow @kelvinnewman on Twitter

Follow Kelvin on LinkedIn

Arnout Hellemans

Consultant / OnlineMarketThink

Follow @hellemans on Twitter

Follow Arnout on LinkedIn

Aysun Akarsu

Data Scientist / DatAIzer

Follow @aysunakarsu on Twitter

Follow Aysun on LinkedIn

Paddy Moogan

Co-Founder / Aira

Follow @paddymoogan on Twitter

Follow Paddy on LinkedIn

Shaun Anderson

SEO Consultant / Hobo-web.co.uk

Follow @hobo_web on Twitter

Follow Shaun on LinkedIn

Bibi Lauri Raven

Link Builder / BibiBuzz

Follow @BibiBuzzCom on Twitter

Follow Bibi on LinkedIn

Loren Baker

Founder / Search Engine Journal

Follow @lorenbaker on Twitter

Follow Loren on LinkedIn

Read Loren on Search Engine Journal

Rob Woods

Owner / Rob Woods Consulting

Follow @robdwoods on Twitter

Follow Rob on LinkedIn

Izzi Smith

Technical SEO Analyst / Ryte

Follow @izzionfire on Twitter

Follow Izzi on LinkedIn

Trond Lyngbø

Founder / Search Planet AS

Follow @TrondLyngbo on Twitter

Follow Trond on LinkedIn

Gerry White

SEO Director / RiseAtSeven

Follow @dergal on Twitter

Follow Gerry on LinkedIn

Casie Gillette

Sr. Director of Digital /KoMarketing

Follow @Casieg on Twitter

Follow Casie on LinkedIn

Read Casie on Search Engine Journal

Darren Shaw

Founder & President / Whitespark

Follow @DarrenShaw on Twitter

Follow Darren on LinkedIn

Alan Bleiweiss

Forensic SEO Consultant / Alan Bleiweiss Consulting

Follow @alanbleiweiss on Twitter

Follow Alan on LinkedIn

Read Alan on Search Engine Journal

Jori Ford

Chief Marketing Officer / FoodBoss

Follow @chicagoseopro on Twitter

Follow Jori on LinkedIn

Bill Hartzer

CEO / Hartzer Consulting

Follow @bhartzer on Twitter

Follow Bill on LinkedIn

Read Bill on Search Engine Journal

Andrew Optimisey

Founder / Optimisey

Follow @Optimisey on Twitter

Follow Andrew on LinkedIn

Amanda Jordan

Local Search Analyst / LOCOMOTIVE

Follow @amandatjordan on Twitter

Follow Amanda on LinkedIn

Casey Markee

Founder / Media Wyse

Follow @MediaWyse on Twitter

Follow Casey on LinkedIn

Saijo George

SEO Strategy Director / Supple

Follow @SaijoGeorge on Twitter

Follow Saijo on LinkedIn

Marie Haynes

Owner / Marie Haynes Consulting

Follow @Marie_Haynes on Twitter

Follow Marie on LinkedIn

Andy Drinkwater

Freelance SEO Consultant / IQSEO LTD

Follow @iqseo on Twitter

Follow Andy on LinkedIn

Wil Reynolds

Founder & VP of Innovation / Seer Interactive

Follow @wilreynolds on Twitter

Follow Wil on LinkedIn

Faye Watt

SEO Manager / Superdry

Follow @FayeWatt on Twitter

Follow Faye on LinkedIn

Oliver H.G. Mason

Freelance Technical SEO

Follow @ohgm on Twitter

Follow Oliver on LinkedIn

Joe Hall

SEO Consultant & Principal Analyst / Hall Analysis LLC

Follow @joehall on Twitter

Follow Joe on LinkedIn

Kate Toon

Founder / Stay Tooned Inc

Follow @KateToon on Twitter

Follow Kate on LinkedIn

Brian Harnish

Lead SEO / iLoveSEO

Follow @BrianHarnish on Twitter

Follow Brian on LinkedIn

Read Brian on Search Engine Journal

Martin MacDonald

Founder / MOG Media Inc.

Follow @searchmartin on Twitter

Follow Martin on LinkedIn

Maret Reutelingsperger

Inbound Marketing Consultant and SEO / Mobe Digital

Follow @itsmaret on Twitter

Follow Maret on LinkedIn

Dr. Pete Meyers

Marketing Scientist / Moz

Follow @dr_pete on Twitter

Follow Dr. Pete on LinkedIn

Ryan Jones

SEO Group Director / Razorfish

Follow @RyanJones on Twitter

Follow Ryan on LinkedIn

Read Ryan on Search Engine Journal

Nik Ranger

SEO Specialist / StudioHawk

Follow @nikrangerseo on Twitter

Follow Nik on LinkedIn

Aaron Bradley

Knowledge Graph Strategist / Electronic Arts (EA)

Follow @aaranged on Twitter

Follow Aaron on LinkedIn

Jesse McDonald

Global SEO Strategist / IBM

Follow @jesseseogeek on Twitter

Follow Jesse on LinkedIn

Read Jesse on Search Engine Journal

Orit Mutznik

Head of SEO / SilkFred

Follow @OritSiMu on Twitter

Follow Orit on LinkedIn

Jamar Ramos

Partner & COO / Crunchy Links

Follow @JamRam33 on Twitter

Follow Jamar on LinkedIn

Andrew Charlton

Freelance SEO Consultant

Follow @bertiecharlton on Twitter

Follow Andrew on LinkedIn

Kelsey Jones

Marketing Consultant, Owner / Six Stories & StoryShout

Follow @wonderwall7 on Twitter

Follow Kelsey on LinkedIn

Read Kelsey on Search Engine Journal

Jono Alderson

Special Ops / Yoast

Follow @jonoalderson on Twitter

Follow Jono on LinkedIn

Hamlet Batista

CEO / RankSense

Follow @hamletbatista on Twitter

Follow Hamlet on LinkedIn

Read Hamlet on Search Engine Journal

Editor’s Note: This list was compiled prior to Hamlet’s untimely death. Read more about Hamlet here.

Jessica Levenson

Head of Digital Strategy & SEO / Oracle NetSuite

Follow @guerillagirl on Twitter

Follow Jessica on LinkedIn

Bryson Meunier

SEO Expert and Consultant

Follow @brysonmeunier on Twitter

Follow Bryson on LinkedIn

Andrew Shotland

CEO / LocalSEOGuide.com

Follow @localseoguide on Twitter

Follow Andrew on LinkedIn

Helen Pollitt

Managing Director & Lead SEO / Arrows Up

Follow @HelenPollitt1 on Twitter

Follow Helen on LinkedIn

Read Helen on Search Engine Journal

Nick Eubanks

Chief Strategy Officer / From The Future

Follow @nick_eubanks on Twitter

Follow Nick on LinkedIn

Pedro Dias

Head of SEO / Reach PLC

Follow @pedrodias on Twitter

Follow Pedro on LinkedIn

Britney Muller

Founder / Data Sci 101

Follow @BritneyMuller on Twitter

Follow Britney on LinkedIn

Chuck Price

Founder / Measurable SEO

Follow @ChuckPrice518 on Twitter

Follow Chuck on LinkedIn

Read Chuck on Search Engine Journal

Dan Shure

Consultant/Owner and Podcast Host / Evolving SEO

Follow @dan_shure on Twitter

Follow Dan on LinkedIn

Martha van Berkel

CEO and Co-founder / Schema App

Follow @marthavanberkel on Twitter

Follow Martha on LinkedIn

Tomek Rudzki

Head of R&D, Technical SEO / Onely

Follow @TomekRudzki on Twitter

Follow Tomek on LinkedIn

Shay Ohayon

Founder / Schema Mark App

Follow @SchemaMarkups on Twitter

Follow Shay on LinkedIn

Himani Kankaria

Ecommerce & Digital Marketing Consultant / eComKeeda

Follow @himani_kankaria on Twitter

Follow Himani on LinkedIn

Richard Baxter

SEO & Non Executive Director / Builtvisible

Follow @richardbaxter on Twitter

Follow Richard on LinkedIn

Jason Mun

Director / Overdose

Follow @jasonmun on Twitter

Follow Jason on LinkedIn

Jo Turnbull

Freelance SEO Consultant and Growth Marketer / SEO Jo Blogs

Follow @SEOJoBlogs on Twitter

Follow Jo on LinkedIn

Dan Liebson

Chief Operating Officer / Local SEO Guide

Follow @DanLeibson on Twitter

Follow Dan on LinkedIn

Eric Enge

General Manager / Perficient Digital

Follow @stonetemple on Twitter

Follow Eric on LinkedIn

Read Eric on Search Engine Journal

Paige Hobart

SEO Team Director / ROAST

Follow @PaigeHobart on Twitter

Follow Paige on LinkedIn

Keith Goode

Sr. SEO Strategist / IBM

Follow @keithgoode on Twitter

Follow Keith on LinkedIn

Bastian Grimm

CEO & Director Organic Search / Peak Ace AG

Follow @basgr on Twitter

Follow Bastian on LinkedIn

Ashley Berman Hale

Director of Technical SEO Consulting / DeepCrawl

Follow @bermanhale on Twitter

Follow Ashley on LinkedIn

Paul Shapiro

Global Director, Technical SEO / Condé Nast

Follow @fighto on Twitter

Follow Paul on LinkedIn

David Harry

Lead SEO Consultant / Verve Developments

Follow @theGypsy on Twitter

Follow David on LinkedIn

Read David on Search Engine Journal

Dawn Anderson

Managing Director / Bertey

Follow @dawnieando on Twitter

Follow Dawn on LinkedIn

Read Dawn on Search Engine Journal

Charly Wargnier

SEO, BI & Data Engineering Consultant

Follow @DataChaz on Twitter

Follow Charly on LinkedIn

Jeremy Rivera

Freelance SEO & Digital Marketing Consultant

Follow @JeremyRiveraSEO on Twitter

Follow Jeremy on LinkedIn

Alli Berry

SEO Director / The Motley Fool

Follow @AlliBerry3 on Twitter

Follow Alli on LinkedIn

Elias Dabbas

Owner / The Media Supermarket

Follow @eliasdabbas on Twitter

Follow Elias on LinkedIn

Dave Sottimano

Owner & Director / David Sottimano Search Consulting

Follow @dsottimano on Twitter

Follow Dave on LinkedIn

Niki Mosier

Head of SEO and Content / AgentSync

Follow @nikers85 on Twitter

Follow Niki on LinkedIn

Omi Sido

Senior Technical SEO / Canon Europe

Follow @OmiSido on Twitter

Follow Omi on LinkedIn

Will Critchlow

Founder and CEO / SearchPilot

Follow @willcritchlow on Twitter

Follow Will on LinkedIn

Roxana Stingu

Head of SEO / Alamy

Follow @RoxanaStingu on Twitter

Follow Roxana on LinkedIn

Grant Simmons

VP, Performance Marketing / Homes.com

Follow @simmonet on Twitter

Follow Grant on LinkedIn

Read Grant on Search Engine Journal

Eli Schwartz

Growth Advisor / Eli Schwartz

Follow @5le on Twitter

Follow Eli on LinkedIn

Read Eli on Search Engine Journal

Gisele Navarro

CEO / NeoMam Studios

Follow @ichbinGisele on Twitter

Follow Gisele on LinkedIn

Duane Forrester

VP of Industry Insights / Yext

Follow @DuaneForrester on Twitter

Follow Duane on LinkedIn

Read Duane on Search Engine Journal

Aleh Barysevich

Founder and CMO / SEO PowerSuite

Follow @ab80 on Twitter

Follow Aleh on LinkedIn

Read Aleh on Search Engine Journal

Rachel Anderson

Technical SEO Analyst / DeepCrawl

Follow @rachelleighrva on Twitter

Follow Rachel on LinkedIn

Gianluca Fiorelli

SEO & Digital Marketing Consultant / ILoveSEO.net

Follow @gfiorelli1 on Twitter

Follow Gianluca on LinkedIn

Heather Lloyd-Martin

CEO / SuccessWorks Search Marketing

Follow @heatherlloyd on Twitter

Follow Heather on LinkedIn

Read Heather on Search Engine Journal

Dave Smart

Technical SEO / Tame the Bots

Follow @davewsmart on Twitter

Follow Dave on LinkedIn

Marianne Sweeny

Principal Consultant / BrightEdge

Follow @msweeny on Twitter

Follow Marianne on LinkedIn

Steven van Vessum

VP of Community / ContentKing

Follow @Stevenvvessum on Twitter

Follow Steven on LinkedIn

Read Steven on Search Engine Journal

Dixon Jones

CEO / inLinks.net

Follow @Dixon_Jones on Twitter

Follow Dixon on LinkedIn

Jess Peck

Digital Analytics, Senior Consultant / CVS Health

Follow @jessthebp on Twitter

Follow Jess on LinkedIn

Ross Tavendale

Managing Director / Type A Media

Follow @rtavs on Twitter

Follow Ross on LinkedIn

Ammon Johns

Internet Marketing Consultant

Follow @Ammon_Johns on Twitter

Follow Ammon on LinkedIn

Viola Eva

SEO Consultant & Founder / Flow SEO

Follow @ViolaEva1 on Twitter

Follow Viola on LinkedIn

Read Viola on Search Engine Journal

John Morabito

VP, SEO / Stella Rising

Follow @JohnMorabitoSEO on Twitter

Follow John on LinkedIn

Victor Pan

Head of Technical SEO / HubSpot

Follow @victorpan on Twitter

Follow Victor on LinkedIn

Upasna Gautam

Digital News & Platform Product Management / CNN

Follow @UpasnaGautam on Twitter

Follow Upasna on LinkedIn

Arsen Rabinovich

Founder / TopHatRank

Follow @tophatarsen on Twitter

Follow Arsen on LinkedIn

Ian Lurie

Digital Marketing Consultant / Ian Lurie Consulting

Follow @ianlurie on Twitter

Follow Ian on LinkedIn

Aleyda Solis

International SEO Consultant and Founder / Orainti

Follow @aleyda on Twitter

Follow Aleyda on LinkedIn

Read Aleyda on Search Engine Journal

Luke Carthy

Ecommerce Growth Consultant

Follow @MrLukeCarthy on Twitter

Follow Luke on LinkedIn

Greg Gifford

Vice President of Search / SearchLab

Follow @greggifford on Twitter

Follow Greg on LinkedIn

Julie Joyce

Owner / Link Fish Media

Follow @JulieJoyce on Twitter

Follow Julie on LinkedIn

Read Julie on Search Engine Journal

Patrick Stox

Product Advisor, Technical SEO, & Brand Ambassador / Ahrefs

Follow @patrickstox on Twitter

Follow Patrick on LinkedIn

Bartosz Goralewicz

Founder & CEO / Onely

Follow @bart_goralewicz on Twitter

Follow Bartosz on LinkedIn

Read Bartosz on Search Engine Journal

Hannah Rampton

Freelance SEO Consultant

Follow @HannahRampton on Twitter

Follow Hannah on LinkedIn

Robbie Richards

Founder / robbierichards.com

Follow @RobbieRichMktg on Twitter

Follow Robbie on LinkedIn

Dave Rohrer

Founder / NorthSide Metrics

Follow @daver on Twitter

Follow Dave on LinkedIn

Ruth Burr Reedy

Vice President of Strategy / UpBuild

Follow @ruthburr on Twitter

Follow Ruth on LinkedIn

Eric Wu

Product Growth / Honey

Follow @eywu on Twitter

Follow Eric on LinkedIn

Topher Kohan

Senior Manager SEO / Cox Automotive Inc.

Follow @Topheratl on Twitter

Follow Topher on LinkedIn

Steph Whatley

SEO Manager / Blue Array

Follow @seostephw on Twitter

Follow Steph on LinkedIn

Stephan Bajaio

Chief Evangelist & Co-Founder / Conductor

Follow @stephanbajaio on Twitter

Follow Stephan on LinkedIn

Read Stephan on Search Engine Journal

Jeremy Knauff

CEO and Founder / Spartan Media

Follow @jeremyknauff on Twitter

Follow Jeremy on LinkedIn

Read Jeremy on Search Engine Journal

Holly Miller Anderson

SEO Manager / SearsPartsDirect.com

Follow @millertime_baby on Twitter

Follow Holly on LinkedIn

Aymen Loukil

International SEO Consultant

Follow @LoukilAymen on Twitter

Follow Aymen on LinkedIn

Alina Benny

Content SEO / Nextiva

Follow @alinacbenny on Twitter

Follow Alina on LinkedIn

Sam Underwood

Search Marketing Consultant

Follow @SamUnderwoodUK on Twitter

Follow Sam on LinkedIn

Annie Cushing

Senior Marketing Analyst / Annielytics

Follow @AnnieCushing on Twitter

Follow Annie on LinkedIn

Bill Slawski

Director of SEO Research / Go Fish Digital

Follow @bill_slawski on Twitter

Follow Bill on LinkedIn

Read Bill on Search Engine Journal

Jim Boykin

CEO & Founder / Internet Marketing Ninjas

Follow @jimboykin on Twitter

Follow Jim on LinkedIn

Dana DiTomaso

President & Partner / Kick Point

Follow @danaditomaso on Twitter

Follow Dana on LinkedIn

Dan Petrovic

Director / DEJAN Marketing

Follow @dejanseo on Twitter

Follow Dan on LinkedIn

Roger Montti

Owner / Martinibuster.com and News Writer / Search Engine Journal

Follow @martinibuster on Twitter

Follow Roger on LinkedIn

Read Roger on Search Engine Journal

Debra Mastaler

President / Alliance-Link

Follow @debramastaler on Twitter

Follow Debra on LinkedIn

Jon Henshaw

Founder / Coywolf

Follow @henshaw on Twitter

Follow Jon on LinkedIn

Tony Wright

CEO / WrightIMC

Follow @tonynwright on Twitter

Follow Tony on LinkedIn

Read Tony on Search Engine Journal

Kim Doughty

SEO / RicketyRoo

Follow @howdydoughty Twitter

Follow Kim on LinkedIn

Luke Davis

SEO Executive / Impression

Follow @lukedavisseo Twitter

Follow Luke on LinkedIn

Read Luke on Search Engine Journal

Jim Christian

CEO / Blush Digital

Follow @jim_christian Twitter

Follow Jim on LinkedIn

Natalie Arney

Digital Marketing Consultant & SEO

Follow @__nca Twitter

Follow Natalie on LinkedIn

Michael Bonfils

Global Managing Director / SEM International

Follow @michaelbonfils on Twitter

Follow Michael on LinkedIn

Read Michael on Search Engine Journal

Mark Williams-Cook

Director / Candour

Follow @thetafferboy on Twitter

Follow Mark on LinkedIn

Kristina Azarenko

Founder, Ecommerce & Technical SEO Consultant / MarketingSyrup

Follow @azarchick on Twitter

Follow Kristina on LinkedIn

Barry Adams

SEO Consultant / Polemic Digital

Follow @badams on Twitter

Follow Barry on LinkedIn

JR Oakes

Senior Director, Technical SEO Research / LOCOMOTIVE Agency

Follow @jroakes on Twitter

Follow JR on LinkedIn

Rachel Costello

Technical SEO Consultant / Builtvisible

Follow @rachellcostello on Twitter

Follow Rachel on LinkedIn

Read Rachel on Search Engine Journal

Tim Soulo

CMO / Ahrefs

Follow @timsoulo on Twitter

Follow Tim on LinkedIn

Chris Boggs

Founder / Web Traffic Advisors

Follow @boggles on Twitter

Follow Chris on LinkedIn

Read Chris on Search Engine Journal

Jenn Mathews

SEO Manager / GitHub

Follow @SEOGoddess on Twitter

Follow Jenn on LinkedIn

Read Jenn on Search Engine Journal

Ross Simmonds

CEO / Foundation

Follow @thecoolestcool on Twitter

Follow Ross on LinkedIn

Matt Siltala

Founder & President / Avalaunch Media

Follow @Matt_Siltala on Twitter

Follow Matt on LinkedIn

Melissa Fach

Owner & President / SEOAware

Follow @SEOAware on Twitter

Follow Melissa on LinkedIn

Read Melissa on Search Engine Journal

Micah Fisher-Kirshner

Director of SEO & Content / Turn/River Capital

Follow @micahfk on Twitter

Follow Micah on LinkedIn

Read Micah on Search Engine Journal

Simon Cox

Technical SEO Consultant / Cox and Co Creative

Follow @simoncox on Twitter

Follow Simon on LinkedIn

Read Simon on Search Engine Journal

Kaspar Szymanski

SEO Consultant and Co-Founder / SearchBrothers

Follow @kas_tweets on Twitter

Follow Kaspar on LinkedIn

Shelly Fagin

Founder & SEO / Highly Searched

Follow @shellyfagin on Twitter

Follow Shelly on LinkedIn

Read Shelly on Search Engine Journal

Marcus Tandler

Co-Founder & Chief Evangelist / RYTE

Follow @mediadonis on Twitter

Follow Marcus on LinkedIn

Glenn Gabe

SEO Consultant / G-Squared Interactive

Follow @glenngabe on Twitter

Follow Glenn on LinkedIn

Rhea Drysdale

CEO & Lead Strategist / Outspoken Media

Follow @rhea on Twitter

Follow Rhea on LinkedIn

Dan Brooks

SEO Consultant / Aira

Follow @seodanbrooks on Twitter

Follow Dan on LinkedIn

AJ Kohn

Owner / Blind Five Year Old

Follow @ajkohn on Twitter

Follow AJ on LinkedIn

Sarah McDowell

SEO Content Specialist / Holland & Barrett

Follow @sarahmcduk on Twitter

Follow Sarah on LinkedIn

Koray Tuğberk GÜBÜR

Founder / Holistic SEO & Digital

Follow @KorayGubur on Twitter

Follow Koray on LinkedIn

Featured Image Credit: Paulo Bobita