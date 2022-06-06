Have your clients’ websites recently lost rankings?
Need to explain a dip in traffic and accurately pitch future SEO recovery efforts to clients?
Not sure how to convince a client to stay onboard to turn the SERPs around?
Now, within moments, you’ll be able to use AI-driven technology to:
- Anticipate the future SEO rankings of your clients’ content.
- Display exactly how the latest algorithm update will affect your clients’ position on SERPs.
- Uncover your client’s weakest ranking factors.
- Crack the code on how to get into Google’s Knowledge Graphs.
- Test website changes against the latest algorithm, within seconds.
- Get SERP details on why competitors are ranking better than your clients.
- See how website changes affect SERP positions within seconds – not months.
How can your agency do all that while unlocking a new revenue stream?
By running real-time tests that return current-algorithm SERPs and SERP data – within moments instead of months.
Market Brew: Accurate SEO Algorithm Predictions & Strategy Development
Market Brew’s new version 2.0 search engine modeling platform can help you literally see into the future of SERPs.
Now, you can anticipate the future positions of your client sites.
How? By using Market Brew’s new, machine-learning SEO tool that identifies the biases and weights of active algorithm changes.
With search engine modeling, you’ll be able to accurately and quickly split test realistic outcomes to site changes, align a website with an upcoming Google algorithm change, get ahead of ranking drops, and more.
Market Brew’s new version 2.0 contains a number of new features that promise to give SEO professionals the leverage they need to win their competitive races.
Already use Market Brew’s Search Engine Modeling Platform? Find out what’s new in Market Brew 2.0!
Immediately See Your Weakest Ranking Factor
Don’t understand why a page ranks the way it does?
Can’t determine why one site outranks another?
You’re not alone.
Today’s SEO professionals are often limited by the data that Google shares, which is becoming ever more scarce.
Market Brew’s search engine modeling technology gives you models that behave very similarly to the real Google Search engine.
That means that you can pop inside the search engine testing ground, and see how your landing pages rank against the outperformer of each algorithm.
Try Market Brew’s Algorithmic Radar Plot Tool
See what’s impacting your SERP positions with a single glance.
Easily uncover how each part of your site is contributing to the overall success of your page rank – using current algorithm logic.
Yes, you can quickly see real-time shifts as your search engine model is updated with the latest algorithm changes.
Market Brew’s Algorithmic Radar Plot Tool gives you a powerful, current visualization of how well each part of your on-page and technical SEO is performing.
Aim to get each radar portion to 100 and increase your client’s site potential.
Market Brew’s Radar Plot of Algorithm Performance includes metrics that can impact your SERP position, such as:
- Domain Rank.
- Core Web Vital Metrics (Cumulative Layout Shift, First Input Delay, and Largest Contentful Paint).
- Keyword Stuffing.
- Location.
- Expertise Factor.
- Market Focus.
- Spotlight Focus.
- Meta Title.
- URL Path.
- And more!
Use this radar plot to instantly see which part of the SEO spectrum is lacking for any site in the model.
In Market Brew, every algorithm in Google has been modeled, from off-page to on-page algorithms and everything in between.
Uncover competitor insights or visualize just one site at a time to see not just what is lacking, but what weakness your competition is using to move you down the rankings.
How To Win Clients With Market Brew’s Radar Plot of Algorithm Performance
During the audit stage, you can easily display areas of growth potential that can help you secure a new client account.
During maintenance and upkeep, this tool becomes an invaluable graph to display proof-of-concept.
Decode Google’s Knowledge Graph Algorithms & Learn Exactly How To Create E-A-T Content
We already know that expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness (E-A-T) dictate what shows up in Google’s Knowledge Graph.
But what does that mean?
How do you quantify E-A-T in a way that makes sense to your clients and shareholders?
By uncovering these keys with Market Brew’s Spotlight Tool, you can:
- Easily unlock the door to appearing in Google’s Knowledge Graphs.
- Discover what makes one page rank higher than another for entity-based algorithms.
- Learn what your vertical’s E-A-T standards are.
Create E-A-T Content With Market Brew’s Spotlight Tool Data
Easily inject your site into Google’s Knowledge Graphs with help from Market Brew’s Spotlight tools.
- Quickly find out what schema is being leveraged for each feature.
- See what a Knowledge Graph holder’s actual expertise level is.
- Uncover what’s truly missing from your SEO content strategy with Market Brew Spotlight.
See Exactly How To Write Better, More Authoritative Content
How? Market Brew Spotlight breaks down actual SERP data and pairs it with Natural Language Process (NLP), giving you information that can truly impact your SERP position.
Among other things, Market Brew Spotlight performs named entity extraction, including entity detection, name resolution, and entity disambiguation.
How Spotlight’s Entity Extraction Helps Improve E-A-T
Uncover key information, such as first and last names, geographic locations, ages, addresses, phone numbers, companies, and addresses using entity extraction.
With entity extraction, you the ability to extract meaning and potential signals from any unstructured data, on any page.
You can use this to your advantage by understanding what each piece of content is missing.
Simply navigate through and get insight on any entity to help you locate SEO gaps.
In the example above, each entity was detected and automatically disambiguated to determine which knowledge graph listing the entity is referring to.
Uncover Actual, Live Content Gaps
Piece together the right content for your landing pages.
Spotlight’s Abstract gives you a ~1,000-word overview of what may be missing from the page’s content, immediately surrounding the entity.
See How You Can Fit Into Topic Clusters
Generate Topic Clusters and know what additional topics are missing from your page’s content by using Related Entities.
Related Entities allows you to view links to each related entity in Google’s Knowledge Graph.
Use Spotlight To Learn What Your Content Is Associated With
Related Subjects lets you view the subjects that the entity is associated with, which are potentially missing pieces in the overall Topic Cluster of the landing page.
See Your Spotlight Changes In Real-Time
Test your Spotlight changes and how they perform in SERPs – in minutes – using Spotlight Author.
Input any content, whether it be an existing webpage or a newly written blog post, into Spotlight Author.
Receive on-demand expertise scores, suggested content topic clusters, and updated schema.
All users have unlimited access to Spotlight Author, so this is a powerful new addition to Market Brew’s semantic algorithm lineup.
Easily See Content & Link Power With Spotlight Focus
Spotlight Focus thinks like a search engine.
It can determine the key focus topic for any given page within moments.
Now, you can understand how to compare and improve both the citation/link structure and the entity topic cluster that immediately surrounds the target page’s place in the Knowledge Graph.
Additionally, Spotlight Focus formulates a basket of phrases that each have a weighted score, depending on the power of the incoming links, the anchor text in the incoming links, and the page’s content.
Uncover Your Writers’ True Expertise
Expertise is one of the largest contributors to highly-ranked content.
How do you define expertise?
Elon Musk says the best way to interview an employee is if somebody says that they led a project, ask them about the details.
If they really ran the project they’ll know every single detail.
If they were just part of the project then they wouldn’t.
Just like Musk, Google can tell the difference between who knows the written content and who is just regurgitating it.
How can you make sure your content checks off the “expertise” portion of E-A-T?
Market Brew’s Expertise Score can help.
YMYL: Improve Your SEO Content Expertise Score
If your content falls within Your Money or Your Life (YMYL) verticals, this is the tool for you.
Expertise is what signals to Google that this content is helpful to readers.
The higher your content and writer’s expertise, the higher the potential position on SERPs.
Market Brew’s Expertise Score represents what percentage of content has been written about the subject.
Higher scores are associated with expert writers.
Find out if your content has a high Expertise Score.
How Does The Expertise Algorithm work?
First, each of the named entities linked below is looked up in the Market Brew Knowledge Graph.
Named entities that are closely connected are also retrieved.
Each named entity has an abstract associated with it, and all of these abstracts are then merged together to form a cluster of content.
Stop words are removed and a calculation is performed to see how much overlap the below content has with the “expert” content.
Next, visit Market Brew’s Spotlight screen to determine the missing content needed for higher expertise scores.
Here, the target page’s content has 42% of the overall potential content on the keyword phrase “personal injury lawyer”.
You can now click into the expert topics and grab Abstract Snippets to add to your existing page’s content.
Speed Up Internal Link Restructures With Automatic Insights
Wondering where to strategically add Link Flow in order to get the highest internal linking impact?
With the Link Flow Finder feature, Market Brew makes this hurdle a thing of the past.
This tool helps you immediately address statistical gaps when necessary.
Now, you can seamlessly speed up your internal linking strategy.
How Does Link Flow Finder Work?
Simply input your page, and let Market Brew’s Market Focus Algorithm detect the best places for highly-effective internal links.
Link Flow Finder then uses those keywords and entities to do a proximity search on all the other pages on the site.
You instantly see exactly what text fragments will give you the largest beneficial impact, in accordance with the current search engine algorithm.
To access the Link Flow Finder page, click the plus sign on the left-hand side of any row on the Link Flow Distribution screen.
From this page, Market Brew identifies where to add links to the target page using the highlighted snippets.
The snippets are ordered by the most potential Net Link Flow Share, making this process a very powerful approach to shaping the Link Flow Distribution and Balance.
Automatically Generate Schema & Get Seen On SERPs
It now takes less than two minutes to determine and create the best schema to elevate your client’s position.
On each Spotlight screen, you’ll find a tab called “Schema”.
Here, you can automatically generate and edit a schema.org script that can be placed on the page to tie directly into Google’s Knowledge Graph.
Market Brew users can use this script, which uses the “sameAs” schema markup, to help guide the search engines.
Categorize & Prioritize SEO Tasks With Market Brew Teams
Keep your teams on track with your current, live search engine models, experiments, and entity data with Market Brew Teams.
Use Teams to organize your data, and view every optimization task that is recommended by the models.
Add Team Leads and Workers to give them access to the different search engine models.
Overall, the SEO Teams feature is a nice CRM solution that wraps all of Market Brew’s search engine models, or Analysis Groups, into a centralized place.
You can view Tasks directly from the Teams screens.
There, you can quickly dive into the specific issue in the search engine and get recommendations on how to fix the statistical gap between your target page and the outperformer.
Get Started With Market Brew 2.0
Ready to see how your website will hold up to the next algorithm change?
Excited about the possibilities that you can unlock with real-time search data?
Get started with Market Brew 2.0!
There are two ways to license the Market Brew software platform.
In-House Market Brew Plans
Brands can license the software for their in-house SEO teams and 3rd party vendors with 20% bulk pricing.
Agency Market Brew Plans
Agencies have the option of an SEO Reseller license that unlocks a proven sales funnel, 50% wholesale pricing, and support from Market Brew’s team of search engineers.
Boost Your Revenue With A Reseller Plan
The reseller plan comes with Market Brew’s proven sales funnel techniques that show agencies exactly how to:
- Generate leads.
- Qualify leads.
- Close and service their own Market Brew accounts using Market Brew’s sales and prospecting tools.
Agencies can obtain the reseller license for as little as $65k USD/yr.
Head over to the Market Brew Pricing page for more details.
Take the step, schedule a demo now!
The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor's own.