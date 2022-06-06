Have your clients’ websites recently lost rankings?

Need to explain a dip in traffic and accurately pitch future SEO recovery efforts to clients?

Not sure how to convince a client to stay onboard to turn the SERPs around?

Now, within moments, you’ll be able to use AI-driven technology to:

Anticipate the future SEO rankings of your clients’ content.

Display exactly how the latest algorithm update will affect your clients’ position on SERPs.

Uncover your client’s weakest ranking factors.

Crack the code on how to get into Google’s Knowledge Graphs.

Test website changes against the latest algorithm, within seconds.

Get SERP details on why competitors are ranking better than your clients.

See how website changes affect SERP positions within seconds – not months.

How can your agency do all that while unlocking a new revenue stream?

By running real-time tests that return current-algorithm SERPs and SERP data – within moments instead of months.

Market Brew: Accurate SEO Algorithm Predictions & Strategy Development

Market Brew’s new version 2.0 search engine modeling platform can help you literally see into the future of SERPs.

Now, you can anticipate the future positions of your client sites.

How? By using Market Brew’s new, machine-learning SEO tool that identifies the biases and weights of active algorithm changes.

With search engine modeling, you’ll be able to accurately and quickly split test realistic outcomes to site changes, align a website with an upcoming Google algorithm change, get ahead of ranking drops, and more.

Market Brew’s new version 2.0 contains a number of new features that promise to give SEO professionals the leverage they need to win their competitive races.

Already use Market Brew’s Search Engine Modeling Platform? Find out what’s new in Market Brew 2.0!

Immediately See Your Weakest Ranking Factor

Don’t understand why a page ranks the way it does?

Can’t determine why one site outranks another?

You’re not alone.

Today’s SEO professionals are often limited by the data that Google shares, which is becoming ever more scarce.

Market Brew’s search engine modeling technology gives you models that behave very similarly to the real Google Search engine.

That means that you can pop inside the search engine testing ground, and see how your landing pages rank against the outperformer of each algorithm.

Try Market Brew’s Algorithmic Radar Plot Tool

See what’s impacting your SERP positions with a single glance.

Easily uncover how each part of your site is contributing to the overall success of your page rank – using current algorithm logic.

Yes, you can quickly see real-time shifts as your search engine model is updated with the latest algorithm changes.

Market Brew’s Algorithmic Radar Plot Tool gives you a powerful, current visualization of how well each part of your on-page and technical SEO is performing.

Aim to get each radar portion to 100 and increase your client’s site potential.

Market Brew’s Radar Plot of Algorithm Performance includes metrics that can impact your SERP position, such as:

Domain Rank.

Core Web Vital Metrics (Cumulative Layout Shift, First Input Delay, and Largest Contentful Paint).

Keyword Stuffing.

Location.

Expertise Factor.

Market Focus.

Spotlight Focus.

Meta Title.

URL Path.

And more!

Use this radar plot to instantly see which part of the SEO spectrum is lacking for any site in the model.

In Market Brew, every algorithm in Google has been modeled, from off-page to on-page algorithms and everything in between.

Uncover competitor insights or visualize just one site at a time to see not just what is lacking, but what weakness your competition is using to move you down the rankings.

How To Win Clients With Market Brew’s Radar Plot of Algorithm Performance

During the audit stage, you can easily display areas of growth potential that can help you secure a new client account.

During maintenance and upkeep, this tool becomes an invaluable graph to display proof-of-concept.

Decode Google’s Knowledge Graph Algorithms & Learn Exactly How To Create E-A-T Content

We already know that expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness (E-A-T) dictate what shows up in Google’s Knowledge Graph.

But what does that mean?

How do you quantify E-A-T in a way that makes sense to your clients and shareholders?

By uncovering these keys with Market Brew’s Spotlight Tool, you can:

Easily unlock the door to appearing in Google’s Knowledge Graphs.

Discover what makes one page rank higher than another for entity-based algorithms.

Learn what your vertical’s E-A-T standards are.

Create E-A-T Content With Market Brew’s Spotlight Tool Data

Easily inject your site into Google’s Knowledge Graphs with help from Market Brew’s Spotlight tools.

Quickly find out what schema is being leveraged for each feature.

See what a Knowledge Graph holder’s actual expertise level is.

Uncover what’s truly missing from your SEO content strategy with Market Brew Spotlight.

See Exactly How To Write Better, More Authoritative Content

How? Market Brew Spotlight breaks down actual SERP data and pairs it with Natural Language Process (NLP), giving you information that can truly impact your SERP position.

Among other things, Market Brew Spotlight performs named entity extraction, including entity detection, name resolution, and entity disambiguation.

How Spotlight’s Entity Extraction Helps Improve E-A-T

Uncover key information, such as first and last names, geographic locations, ages, addresses, phone numbers, companies, and addresses using entity extraction.

With entity extraction, you the ability to extract meaning and potential signals from any unstructured data, on any page.

You can use this to your advantage by understanding what each piece of content is missing.

Simply navigate through and get insight on any entity to help you locate SEO gaps.

In the example above, each entity was detected and automatically disambiguated to determine which knowledge graph listing the entity is referring to.

Uncover Actual, Live Content Gaps

Piece together the right content for your landing pages.

Spotlight’s Abstract gives you a ~1,000-word overview of what may be missing from the page’s content, immediately surrounding the entity.

See How You Can Fit Into Topic Clusters

Generate Topic Clusters and know what additional topics are missing from your page’s content by using Related Entities.

Related Entities allows you to view links to each related entity in Google’s Knowledge Graph.

Use Spotlight To Learn What Your Content Is Associated With

Related Subjects lets you view the subjects that the entity is associated with, which are potentially missing pieces in the overall Topic Cluster of the landing page.

See Your Spotlight Changes In Real-Time

Test your Spotlight changes and how they perform in SERPs – in minutes – using Spotlight Author.

Input any content, whether it be an existing webpage or a newly written blog post, into Spotlight Author.

Receive on-demand expertise scores, suggested content topic clusters, and updated schema.