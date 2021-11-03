Google Rolls Out November 2021 Spam Update

Google’s Danny Sullivan confirms a spam-fighting algorithm update has started rolling out to search results and will be fully rolled out within a week.

The rollout of the update begins today—November 3, 2021.

Exact details were not provided, though Google regularly rolls out spam updates to maintain the quality of its search results.

Google launched three spam updates already this year. This month’s update marks the fourth Google algorithm update targeted at spam this calendar year.

Thanks to these updates, Google’s automated systems keep more than 99% of visits from search results spam-free.

Last year Google’s automated systems blocked 25 billion spammy pages from being indexed in search results every day.

Websites following Google’s webmaster guidelines have anything to worry about with respect to these spam updates.

Google has a strict definition of what it considers spam, which primarily includes low quality sites that trick users into providing personal information or installing malware.

Other types of spam include phishing scams and websites disguising themselves as other reputable sites.

With that said, even sites that follow Google’s guidelines could be guilty of spam and not even know it.

If a site is not adequately secured it’s vulnerable to being hacked, which can result in the website serving spam and/or malware to users without the webmaster knowing about it.

Google publishes a spam fighting report every year, and the instances of hacked spam keeps rising.

If your site suddenly drops in rankings following this month’s spam update update, check your site’s security and look for signs of a possible attack.

We’re sure to learn more about the impact of the November 2021 spam update when Google publishes its annual spam fighting report next year.

Featured Image: naum/Shutterstock