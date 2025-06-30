Google Rolls Out June 2025 Core Update

Google began rolling out its June 2025 core update today. The update started at 7:34 AM PDT.

According to Google’s Search Status Dashboard, the rollout may take up to three weeks to complete.

What Is a Core Update?

Core updates involve broad changes to Google’s ranking systems and are not targeted at specific types of content or violations. These updates are designed to improve Google’s ability to surface helpful, high-quality content in search.

Unlike spam or product review updates, core updates can affect rankings across all industries and topics.

What You Should Monitor

As the rollout continues through July, website owners and SEOs should watch for:

Ranking fluctuations : Check key search terms daily and note significant changes.

: Check key search terms daily and note significant changes. Traffic patterns : Monitor for unexpected drops or spikes in organic traffic.

: Monitor for unexpected drops or spikes in organic traffic. Search Console insights : Look for shifts in impressions, clicks, and average positions.

: Look for shifts in impressions, clicks, and average positions. Competitor trends: Watch how other sites in your niche are performing to assess broader patterns.

Best Practices During the Rollout

Google advises against making reactive changes while an update is still rolling out. Here’s what you should do instead:

Document changes: Keep logs of traffic and ranking shifts to inform post-rollout analysis. Continue creating content: Focus on providing content that meets user intent and demonstrates expertise, experience, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness (E-E-A-T). Avoid over-correction: Rankings may shift multiple times before settling.

Looking Ahead

Google releases core updates several times a year. Past rollouts have shown that their effects can vary, some sites experience immediate impacts, while others see gradual changes.

Once the rollout is complete, Google will update its ranking release history to reflect the final status.

Search Engine Journal will monitor the rollout as it progresses and provide updates when available.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock