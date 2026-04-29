Earn AI Citations: What Your Content Needs To Look Like [A 4-Article Playbook]

Earn AI Citations: What Your Content Needs To Look Like [A 4-Article Playbook]
Reading Now

Does AI Actually Reward Quality Content?

We keep reading that high quality content is important, but what actually is it? Research suggests the answer is not so clear cut.

Reza Moaiandin Reza Moaiandin 2.1K Reads
Does AI Actually Reward Quality Content?

For well over a decade, SEOs and marketers have debated the importance of high-quality, original content. After just about every major update, the message from Google was clear: If you want to rank, cut it out with the derivative listicles and other quick-churn assets that are big on keywords and light on substance.

More recently, our current understanding of how LLMs select which sources to cite in responses has SEOs and content marketers championing high-quality, original, and in-depth content with renewed fervor. If you want AI to identify your content as the best source with which to answer a user’s query, logically, it must be among the best online content available on the topic.

While that’s all great in theory, I’m sure many of you reading this have experienced that crushing disappointment on publishing, only for it to sink like a stone with barely a ripple. Somehow, your magnum opus languishes on page 4 of the relevant search results, outranked by content that, in your humble opinion, isn’t that remarkable.

Can we really call something high quality if it doesn’t achieve the strategic outcome that led us to create it?

Even when our content succeeds, there’s still the nagging worry that we might perhaps be investing too much time and money trying to achieve content perfection. Did that white paper really need to be 10 pages? Or would a simpler, five-page version have done just as well?

Might it be possible to achieve the same results with a little less quality? How do we find the sweet spot? In short, what’s the minimal viable product?

I’m not going to pretend to have the answer. And that’s because the question isn’t clear on what we mean by quality content.

A Question Of Quality

I’m as guilty as anyone of writing about the need for high-quality content as if it’s obvious what it is and how to achieve it without any further explanation. It’s a form of industry shorthand that has become increasingly meaningless through overuse.

Ask 10 CMOs, SEOs, and content marketers to define what they mean by high-quality content, and you’ll probably get 15 different answers.

Is “quality” determined by thought leadership and subject matter expertise? Or can a few average thoughts be elevated to high quality with skilled writing, a strong layout, and some clever design work?

Is “depth” characterized by longer word counts and more detailed research? Or is it really about demonstrating a superior understanding of a topic by exploring more nuanced or highfalutin’ ideas? Never mind the graphs, can you somehow weave in some Ancient Greek philosophy to get the point across?

And how much originality adds up to “original”? If you reference someone else’s work, are you somehow detracting from your own originality score?

While I can’t confidently give you a single, unambiguous definition of what high quality is, I can tell you what it isn’t: While it may be important, high-quality content is no silver bullet.

Just because your content is meticulously researched and extremely well executed doesn’t mean it’s somehow entitled to high rankings.

Does Original Content Actually Perform Better?

I tasked my team with conducting some qualitative research to answer the question: Does original content perform better than repurposed, unoriginal content, in both traditional search and AI-generated responses?

Of course, the internet is a big place (who knew?). So, for the purposes of this study, we restricted the definition of “search” to Google’s search results and to citations within AI platforms Gemini, ChatGPT, and Perplexity.

Similarly, because you’ve got to compare apples with apples, the team focused on popular search queries in the B2B SaaS and professional services space; mid-funnel, informational queries like “marketing automation tools” and “email deliverability tools.”

The team then identified and analyzed the top-ranking URLs for each query before assigning each one a score from 0 to 3 in five different categories.

  • Primary contribution.
  • Structural novelty.
  • Interpretive depth.
  • Source dependence.
  • Contextual insight.

With a maximum total score of 15, each page was then classified as follows:

  • 12-15: Group A (Original).
  • 7-11: Borderline (Excluded).
  • 0-6: Group B (Repurposed).

When the data came back, it appeared at first glance that URLs with higher originality scores (Group A) do tend to rank more consistently in Google and appear more frequently in AI responses than repurposed or derivative content (Group B).

However, before all the content marketers scream “I told you so” at anyone in earshot, you might want to read this next bit first.

Data analysts are notoriously skeptical of knee-jerk first glance conclusions (again, who knew?). The team crunched the data further, using data sciency techniques involving far more Greek letters than I’m used to seeing. They concluded that, while the correlation exists, it’s weak. Strong performance in one part of the dataset doesn’t reliably predict strong performance elsewhere in the dataset. The relationship simply isn’t consistent enough to say with any confidence that highly original content performs better every time.

Even so, while the correlation may be weak, it doesn’t appear to be entirely random. Looking at the overall averages, stripped of extreme cases that might skew the results, we did detect a pattern.

For example, original content appeared to perform better in relation to queries requiring interpretation or judgment, such as “benefits of marketing automation” or “email marketing best practices.” But that relationship virtually disappeared for more straightforward requests for information like “what is marketing automation.”

This makes sense. When the answer is factual, being original matters less than being accurate. When the answer requires perspective or judgment, originality becomes more valuable.

So, where does that leave us? We can’t confidently prove that original content always outperforms repurposed content. On the other hand, we can rule out the idea that originality has no impact at all. Therefore, what we can say is that original insight helps in some contexts, for some query types. It just isn’t a guaranteed lever you can pull for predictable results.

When Mediocre Content Has The Edge

Back in the 2010s, the API industry was booming. And that meant lots of content being published on every aspect of how APIs function. At the very least, a software company would need to publish detailed documentation for each of its APIs, from technical specifications and structures to implementation guides and walkthroughs.

This created a problem for one of our clients, a small startup of 10 people: How could they compete for visibility in search, let alone attract positive attention, when the entire conversation around APIs appeared to be dominated by industry giants? The competitors already had massive online footprints, larger content budgets, established domain authority, and significantly more comprehensive resources. How could we ever outrank them?

Conventional wisdom might have seen us attempt to fight quantity with quality by creating the best possible online resource on the topic of APIs. If we could publish content that goes far deeper and offers more value than the competition, we might gradually earn trust and authority through original, detailed research and thought leadership.

With enough budget and a long-term commitment, you could definitely build a strategy around such an approach. Except, of course, we would have needed both quality and quantity to have any chance of overtaking their competitors.

Trying to compete for visibility in every relevant subtopic and keyword on the subject of APIs would mean fighting on way too many fronts at once. How could we find an original angle on a topic that’s already well served online? How could we talk about APIs in a way that would differentiate their software from everyone else’s?

Short answer: We couldn’t. So, we flipped the problem. What if, instead of being last to join the race for the most relevant keywords today, we could be first out of the blocks in the race for whichever keyword might become relevant tomorrow?

I sent out a survey to the relevant audience, asking a bunch of typical users what search terms they would use in certain scenarios. The results revealed a plethora of short- and long-term keywords, but when we looked for any common themes, two words stood out. One was “API,” naturally. The other was “design.”

“API design” hadn’t cropped up in our initial keyword research as a potential opportunity. But as the search volume for “API design” was practically zero, that’s hardly surprising. Yet we now had clear evidence that, as the industry matured, so too would the search terms people used.

And because very few currently search for “API design,” none of the competitors appeared to be targeting the keyword or publishing content on the topic at all.

This was our window of opportunity. Never mind original content: We had an original keyword, an entire topic niche, to ourselves.

However, we also knew the value of that keyword would evaporate overnight if one or more competitors got there before us.

Forget spending six months developing an award-winning whitepaper series. We didn’t need perfection – with all the time, expense, and effort that entails – because we were staring at the SEO equivalent of an open goal.

In just a few days, we threw together a simple landing page focused on API design. It wasn’t exceptional. At only about 1,500 words, it wasn’t comprehensive. As content goes, it was pretty mediocre. But that’s all it took.

About 12 months later, just as predicted, the search volume materialized. Our single modest page continued to outrank every major competitor, even when they started chasing that new search volume with their own landing pages and content hubs.

Within two years, the keyword “API design” was worth approximately £200 per click. But our client didn’t need to pay for clicks. In effect, we won the space before anyone else even realized there was a space worth winning.

Perfection Is The Enemy Of Good

Striving to achieve the best possible iteration of your content, endlessly refining and polishing and second-guessing every detail, can get in the way of just getting it out there. Sometimes, good enough really is good enough.

I’m not arguing that we should stop striving for excellence in our content. As I hope our little study demonstrated, there are situations where well-researched, original content can give you an advantage. And, of course, success doesn’t end with rankings, citations, and clicks. Once they land on your content, you still want visitors to be wowed, persuaded, and motivated into action.

But like so many things in life, success depends on timing at least as much as it does on quality or originality. In a way, that’s what originality is all about; not necessarily being best but being first.

The API design landing page didn’t succeed because it was mediocre. It succeeded because they got there first. Quality mattered, but not in the way most content strategies define it.

This matters even more in AI search. LLMs can curate ideas and summarize information, but they can’t have original thoughts, provide firsthand experiences, or offer up fresh perspectives (as of now). While there are no guarantees, as our limited research shows, in AI at least, being the original source has influence.

Start asking what your content can say that hasn’t already been said, and then say it before someone else does.

More Resources:

Featured Image: ImageFlow/Shutterstock

Sponsored
ChatGPT Judges A Page By Its Cover
AirOps studied 16,851 ChatGPT queries: retrieval rank drives citations, not domain authority. Partial topic coverage beats total. Full report below.
Get The Fan-out Report

The 5-Pillar Framework For AI Content That Audiences Actually Trust

More AI-generated content isn’t the answer. This guide outlines how to balance scale with authenticity to create content audiences actually value.

Greg Jarboe Greg Jarboe 2.2K Reads
The 5-Pillar Framework For AI Content That Audiences Actually Trust

When I started updating an online course I’m teaching, I kept returning to the same uncomfortable observation: The content marketing profession has gotten remarkably good at producing content nobody wants to read.

That’s not a knock on the people doing the work. It’s a structural problem created by an industry that optimized for volume at precisely the moment audiences were becoming more discerning. AI turbo-charged the volume side of that equation, and now we’re living with the consequences. Production cycles that once took weeks compress into minutes. A single core message can spin out into thousands of personalized variants for specific micro-segments before lunch. We have the technical ability to create more content faster than ever before.

And yet consumer trust keeps falling. The gap between what we can produce and what actually connects with real people is widening, and most digital marketers are standing on the wrong side of it. More output is simply not the answer.

The argument I make in the course and the one I want to make here is this: AI changes how we work, not why audiences engage. The fundamentals of storytelling still apply. The difference is that mistakes now get amplified faster, and audiences have grown sophisticated enough to detect soulless content almost instantly.

Here’s how you can use AI strategically without sacrificing the human authenticity and cultural integrity your audiences actually respond to.

Understanding The Trust Gap Before You Touch Any Tool

Before getting into frameworks and tactics, it’s worth sitting with the problem for a moment, because the instinct in marketing is always to jump to solutions. Three distinct forces are eroding trust right now, and they’re operating simultaneously.

The first is algorithmic gatekeeping. The platforms have built increasingly sophisticated AI-driven filters, and those filters are getting better at detecting and suppressing low-quality, inauthentic content. The very tools that made it easier to produce content at scale are now being used by platform algorithms to identify and downrank that content.

The second force is what I’d call the authenticity crisis. As content volume has exploded since 2022, audience skepticism has risen in direct proportion. Consumers in 2026 can detect generic AI-generated output – what some researchers have started calling “slop.” If your content looks like an ad and reads like a press release, it gets filtered before it’s even consciously processed.

The third is plain audience sophistication. Your readers have now seen tens of thousands of pieces of AI-generated content. They know what it feels like, even if they can’t articulate exactly why. The brain is a prediction machine, and it ignores what it can easily predict.

The Framework: Five Pillars, One Sustainable Ecosystem

The approach I’ve developed in my online course organizes the challenge into five interconnected areas: AI-powered content strategy, visceral storytelling, multimodal optimization, audience psychology and analytics, and ethics and authenticity. Each pillar builds on the previous one. Getting the strategy wrong makes everything else harder. Getting the ethics wrong undermines everything else you’ve built.

Here’s how each one works in practice.

Pillar 1: Strategy First, Automation Second

Most marketers use AI reactively. They open a chat window when they need a first draft, get something plausible-sounding back, clean it up a little, and ship it. That approach treats AI as a shortcut rather than infrastructure, and it produces exactly the kind of generic, undifferentiated content that’s making the trust problem worse.

The shift I’m advocating is moving from random generation to what I call an architectural framework. The idea is that you build the strategy first – deeply, carefully, the way you always should have – and then use AI to execute it at scale. Strategy acts as the guardrail against the amplified mistakes that come with AI-accelerated production.

One analogy that’s changed how I talk about this in the course: Prompting AI is the same as briefing a junior writer. If you wouldn’t hand a new hire a one-line brief and expect a polished deliverable, you shouldn’t do it with AI either. A vague brief produces generic fluff. A structured brief with clear context, defined constraints, and specific tone guidelines produces something you can actually work with.

What belongs in a good AI brief? The specific audience segment and the pain point they’re experiencing right now. The emotional response you’re trying to trigger. The single action you want the reader to take. Brand voice guidelines with concrete examples of what “on-brand” actually sounds like. And critically, explicit guardrails about what the AI should not do – topics to avoid, phrases that feel off, cultural considerations that require human judgment.

The workflow itself matters just as much as the brief. The most effective AI content process isn’t linear; it loops. A human sets the strategy. A hybrid prompting phase generates raw material. Then – and this is the step most teams skip – a human evaluates that output against strategic goals before anything else happens. Editing comes next to inject brand voice and emotional depth. Then publishing, then learning from the data, then feeding those insights back into the next strategy cycle. Evaluation is the most overlooked stage in AI content workflows. Without a dedicated checkpoint to assess output before it moves forward, the whole process becomes a loop of mediocrity.

Pillar 2: Visceral Storytelling And Why Safe Content Is Invisible Content

When production is fully commoditized – when anyone can generate a competent first draft in 30 seconds – storytelling becomes the only real differentiator. The problem is that most organizations have spent years training themselves out of good storytelling.

Corporate content defaults toward safety, and safe content is invisible. There are three failure modes I see constantly. The first is being too rational: leading with features and specs rather than the human experience of using something. The second is being too generic: following best practices so faithfully that the brand blends into the noise of every competitor doing the same thing. The third is being too brand-centric: talking about the company rather than the customer’s identity and aspirations.

One useful model for thinking about attention is how it moves through three phases. The limbic system reacts first, almost instantaneously: “Do I care about this? Is this interesting?” Logic only engages in phase two, after emotion has granted permission. Memory encoding happens in phase three, and only for content that cleared both previous gates. You cannot argue your way into memory. Logic justifies attention that emotion has already seized.

Visceral storytelling is content that’s felt before it’s understood. It bypasses the analytical filter to create an immediate physical or emotional response. Content that achieves this shares four qualities: It’s anchored in feelings rather than facts, it evokes sensory details (sight, sound, texture), it mirrors lived reality rather than corporate ideals, and it delivers the hook immediately rather than building toward it.

Four narrative formats do this reliably. Before-and-after structures work because they visualize transformation with high satisfaction and instant comprehension. There’s a reason the format has been used in advertising for over a century. Behind-the-scenes content demystifies the process in a way that builds genuine trust, particularly with B2B audiences trying to evaluate whether a vendor actually knows what they’re doing. First-person perspective removes the brand-voice filter entirely and creates direct human-to-human connection, which is why founder stories and employee perspectives consistently outperform official announcements. And micro-stories – a complete narrative arc compressed into a short format – work because they respect the audience’s time while still providing the emotional arc that drives engagement.

Here’s a concrete example of the transformation I’m describing. A coffee shop writes this about itself: “Our coffee shop is open 24 hours and uses high-quality beans sourced globally.” That’s accurate, inoffensive, and completely forgettable. Now consider this version: “For the late-night grinders and the early risers: fuel that traveled 4,000 miles to keep you going. We’re awake when you are.” The second version identifies the customer, creates a scene, and speaks to an emotional need. It doesn’t state facts. It describes the reality of someone experiencing those facts.

Pillar 3: Multimodal Optimization And The Repurposing Fallacy

Content needs to be optimized not just for text search anymore, but for voice, visual, and video ingestion by AI agents. That’s a significant expansion of the surface area content teams are responsible for. The instinctive response is to produce more content, but that’s the wrong answer. The right answer is smarter reuse of a single asset.

One of the most common mistakes I see in content marketing is copy-pasting the same asset across channels and calling it a distribution strategy. This fails for several reasons. TikTok’s interest graph operates completely differently from LinkedIn’s social graph, so content engineered for one will typically underperform on the other. A polished corporate video feels alienating in a raw TikTok feed. And audiences have become intuitively good at detecting content that doesn’t belong on the platform they’re using – they scroll past it without really knowing why.

The strategic shift is adapting the story’s core to each platform’s native dialect, rather than syndicating the same asset everywhere. Different platforms carry different emotional intentions for users, and successful content matches the narrative to the mindset. On Instagram, users are curating identity, so content needs to be visually aspiring. On TikTok, users seek raw entertainment, and polish is actively punished while personality is rewarded. On LinkedIn, the mode is professional development – users want peer validation and actionable insight. On YouTube, users have actively chosen to spend time, making it the natural home for long-form narrative depth.

The framework I use in the course assigns every format a distinct role in the conversion funnel. Short-form video and interactive content belong at the top, grabbing attention with high velocity. Audio and long-form text sit in the middle, building the intimacy and context that move people from awareness toward consideration. Deep interactive tools and long-form video belong at the bottom, providing the detailed utility that supports a decision.

A travel campaign called “The Hyperbolist” illustrates this well. Directed by Oscar-winner Tom Hooper, the campaign targets North American long-haul travelers seeking substance over spectacle.

The campaign has a single narrative theme, luxury travel experience, which features a playful husband-and-wife dynamic: the “Hyperbolist” husband describes Dubai in sweeping, mythical terms, while the wife offers a warmer, more grounded emotional perspective. The throughline is a clever tension, acknowledging that the location sounds like an exaggeration, while insisting the reality lives up to it.

However, the campaign expresses itself entirely differently across platforms. TikTok and Reels handle discovery through fast-paced visual content. YouTube delivers planning utility through detailed itinerary guides. Instagram Carousel provides the inspirational aesthetic content that helps potential visitors imagine themselves there. The user encounters the same destination three times without experiencing the repetition fatigue that comes from seeing the same asset recycled.

Pillar 4: Measuring What Actually Matters

The most dangerous thing in content marketing right now is optimizing for the wrong metrics. Likes, impressions, and follower counts feel like success. They’re visible, they’re easy to report, and they create a satisfying sense of momentum. But they rarely guide strategic decisions because they represent visibility rather than intent.

Watch time tells you whether a narrative actually resonated. Did the audience stay for the message, or bail after five seconds? Scroll depth tells you whether the hook was efficient enough to pull people through the full piece. Repeat exposure tells you whether there’s genuine brand affinity being built or whether people are bouncing and never coming back. A user who watches 90% of a video without liking it is more valuable, behaviorally, than a user who taps the heart and scrolls on in two seconds.

SEO has largely shifted from keyword-based search intent to behavior-based retention signals. Engagement velocity (how quickly users interact after posting), completion rates, and saves and shares are the signals that trigger algorithmic amplification. High performance in behavioral metrics unlocks reach.

Translating these signals into language that resonates with leadership and clients matters too. “We got 5,000 likes” is a social media metric. “We validated brand alignment with a core demographic” is a business outcome. “The video had high watch time” is a platform stat. “We retained audience attention on a complex policy message” is a communication result. Content needs to be positioned as a business driver, not a marketing output, and that requires defining outcomes before hitting publish rather than retrofitting meaning to whatever the dashboard shows afterward.

Pillar 5: Ethics, Authenticity, And Why Trust Has Become Competitive Advantage

In an era of infinite AI-generated content, ethical transparency has shifted from a compliance question to a genuine competitive differentiator.

Three hidden costs of over-automation tend to compound each other. The first is misinformation: AI hallucinates confidently, and factual errors that get published undermine authority in ways that take a long time to repair. The second is the uncanny valley effect: Content that’s technically competent but emotionally hollow, generating disengagement because something just feels “off” about it. The third is brand erosion: When efficiency consistently overrides empathy, the brand voice gradually becomes generic and interchangeable. No single moment of damage, just a slow drift toward invisibility.

Hiding the use of AI reads as weakness to increasingly sophisticated audiences. Disclosing it clearly, with non-intrusive labeling like “AI-Assisted” or “Synthetically Generated” where appropriate, reads as strategic competence and respect for the audience’s intelligence. Transparency strengthens credibility rather than weakening it.

The governance principle I come back to most often is what I call the Human-in-the-Loop requirement. Every AI content workflow needs a human filter providing editorial oversight (fact and tone review) and cultural review (norms, values, sensitivity assessment). AI cannot be responsible for content. Only a human can take ownership of a message, and that ownership matters most precisely when something goes wrong.

A Case Study Worth Studying: The $1 Million Film

In January 2026, the 1 Billion Followers Summit Challenge in collaboration with Google, concluded with 3,500 global entries competing for a $1 million prize. Requirements stated submitted films had to be powered by at least 70% generative AI tools from Google. The winner was Zoubeir ElJlassi of Tunisia, with a short film called “Lily.”

The premise is deceptively simple. A lonely archivist discovers a doll at a hit-and-run scene. The doll gradually becomes a silent witness to a haunted conscience, and the weight of it forces a confession. The story is elemental: guilt, isolation, the impossibility of outrunning what you’ve done.

ElJlassi used Google’s Veo to generate the signature gloomy aesthetic and maintain visual consistency across the film. Google’s AI filmmaking tool Flow handled fine-tuning of individual scenes to ensure the characters moved and emoted with genuine nuance. Gemini served as a creative co-pilot for storyboarding and defining the look and feel from the start.

The judges called it a seamless blend of raw emotion and high-tech execution. What I find instructive about this outcome is what it tells us about what the tools actually did. None of them invented the story. None of them understood why a doll at a crime scene becomes unbearable to look at, or why confession is both the worst and the only option. The human brought the emotional core. The AI brought the execution capacity. That division of labor – human meaning, machine scale – is the model worth studying.

What To Do Starting Tomorrow

Four things are worth doing before you get to any of the more sophisticated changes.

Start by auditing your existing workflows to map exactly where AI is currently used and identify where there is no human checkpoint before content goes live. Most teams, when they do this exercise honestly, find gaps they didn’t realize existed.

Then add AI to your process intentionally rather than expansively. Pick the high-impact, low-risk areas first – idea generation, headline testing, first drafts for internal review – rather than deploying it across every content type simultaneously.

Implement a mandatory cultural review step for all external-facing AI content. This means a human with contextual judgment reviewing for tone, accuracy, and sensitivity before anything publishes. For teams operating across multiple markets or cultural contexts, this step is not optional.

Finally, shift your key performance indicators away from volume and reach toward sentiment and trust signals. Watch time, scroll depth, saves, and repeat visits tell a more honest story about whether content is actually working than follower counts and like rates ever did.

The Fundamental Argument

The future belongs to organizations that merge the scale of machines with the judgment of people. Not one or the other. Both, in deliberate proportion.

The technology will keep changing. The core truth won’t: meaning cannot be automated. Stories outperform statements. Specific outperforms generic. Authentic outperforms polished. By placing the human back at the center of the workflow – not as an obstacle to efficiency, but as the source of everything that makes content worth reading – you transform AI from a risk into something genuinely sustainable.

More Resources:

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

The Complete AI Search Playbook for Marketers

Explore the complete AI search playbook for marketers to learn how teams like Chime, Docebo, Carta, and Webflow win with AirOps.

AirOps AirOps
The Complete AI Search Playbook for Marketers

TL;DR

The best companies aren’t panicking. Carta, Ramp, and Webflow are proving that visibility in AI search comes from connected systems where originality, speed, and credibility compound.

  • Search is now an answer engine. Visibility depends on being cited, not ranked.
  • Freshness fuels authority. 70% of AI-cited pages were updated within the past year.
  • Originality wins. LLMs reward information gain—new data, unique insights, and first-party context.
  • Humans set the standard. The best teams automate structure, not voice or judgment.
  • Authority lives off-site. 85% of brand mentions in AI search come from third-party sources, not your own.
  • Speed compounds trust. Teams that refresh content 3× faster dominate both Google and AI visibility.

The way people get information has changed more in the past year than in the previous twenty.

Search is no longer a list of links. Instead of typing a question into Google and scrolling through ten blue links, billions of people are now getting direct answers from AI assistants like ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini.

That single behavioral change is rewriting how brands are discovered. When your customers stop clicking through, traditional SEO and content strategies stop working. The playbook that defined a generation of growth is collapsing — and with it, the visibility companies have long relied on to reach their audiences.

From learning to decision-making, each answer is powered by content that meets new quality and freshness standards. The brands that show up will win. The ones that don’t will disappear. The best companies are adapting to this reality, not panicking. They’ve built connected systems where visibility, content, and performance feed each other in a continuous loop.

We’ve assembled this guide so you can see exactly what’s working for the leading brands like Carta, Rampa and Webflow across AI search today.

Use this playbook to stay visible, move faster, and turn intelligent systems into lasting growth.

What’s Actually Working Today

The “slop” era is over. High-volume filler stopped working because audiences lost trust and leaders lost patience. Visibility in AI search now depends on credibility that begins on your website, but extends far beyond it.

The rules are still emerging, but that’s the opportunity. With fewer incumbents, the fastest-moving teams are winning by mastering three things: originality, human judgment, and speed.

Based on ~15 million data points across AI answers, queries, citations and brand mentions, a pattern is clear: freshness and speed is the competitive edge. Seventy percent of the pages cited by AI models were updated within the past year, and content less than three months old is three times more likely to be referenced.

Our analysis shows the same pattern across every high-performing team.

1. Create information-gain content

LLMs reward novelty, not noise. The web is saturated with repetition, and large models filter for sources that add something new. Winning teams compete on information gain. They publish proprietary data, internal insights, and distinct points of view that expands the model’s knowledge, not restate it.

  • Carta and Ramp turn internal datasets, customer calls and insights from subject-matter experts into content to generate net-new content that audiences trust and LLMs notice.
  • Webflow saw a 6× higher conversion rate from AI-sourced traffic after focusing on original, structured, and authoritative material competitors couldn’t copy.

Takeaway: Authoritative and unique content is now the most defensible moat in AI search.

AI agents are now the reader

Another new question has emerged alongside staying visible in AI search: how do we stay visible when AI agents are doing the searching on someone’s behalf?

Agentic AI — tools that browse, retrieve, and act autonomously — is changing the retrieval layer of search. Users will soon (if they haven’t already) connect AI assistants to live data sources, delegating research tasks to agents, and relying on automated workflows to surface what’s relevant. When an agent browses for your category, it retrieves the most structured, authoritative, and current information it can find.

This is where Model Context Protocol (MCP) comes in. MCP is the emerging standard that allows AI assistants like Claude to connect directly to external tools and data sources in real time. For content teams, it means two things:

  1. Your content needs to be retrievable by machines, not just readable by humans. Structured formatting, clear hierarchy, and explicit answers aren’t just citation best practices — they’re the architecture agents depend on to extract and act on information.
  2. Your own AI workflows can connect to live performance data. AirOps now offers an MCP integration that lets teams surface citation insights, brand visibility data, and content performance directly inside Claude.

2. Keep humans in the loop

AI enhances creativity but never replaces it. Top teams use AI to accelerate research and structure while keeping humans in charge of voice, accuracy, and tone. They’ve built workflows where writers, strategists, and systems designers collaborate in real time.

  • Teams increasingly invest and upskill around content engineering, a hybrid role that blends editing, systems design, and quality control.
  • At Klaviyo, this role orchestrates content systems that merge brand context, data, and human quality together.

Takeaway: Automation works best when it’s guided by judgment. Human oversight is the safeguard that keeps AI-driven content credible.

3. Move at high velocity

Freshness is the new authority signal. AI models overwhelmingly cite content that’s recent and actively maintained. Pages updated within three months are three times more likely to be cited, and >60% of commercial pages cited by ChatGPT were updated in the past six months.

Given the increased requirements in refresh frequency, teams are building systems to not only keep up, but make this their advantage.

Chime had over 700 blog posts and a refresh process that was capping the team at around 50 posts per quarter. After implementing AirOps, each refresh dropped from 45 minutes to under 5 minutes — an 89% time reduction — with refresh velocity increasing 70%. Within four weeks, AI citations on priority questions tripled.

Docebo turned content refresh into a competitive system. When traffic on a page dropped more than 20%, it automatically triggered an update cycle . The result: a 25% share of voice lead in their category, plus double the publishing velocity without adding headcount.

What makes Docebo’s approach worth studying isn’t just the numbers. It’s the shift from reactive to proactive. Rather than responding to visibility loss after the fact, they built a system that catches it early and acts before the drop compounds. They’re now expanding that same logic into internal linking audits, sitemap reviews, and full AI search optimization. Their content operations are a core part of their infrastructure.

Takeaway: The fastest teams don’t just publish more. They build systems that detect decay and respond automatically.

Information gain + human judgment + speed = durable growth.

AI rewards marketers who think like builders, not publishers.

Now that we’ve covered what works, the next step is building a system that makes those results repeatable. The following framework shows how leading teams plan, execute, and measure visibility in AI search.

The New System of Action

Crafting content that meets the demands of AI search now depends on a repeatable process that connects strategy, creation, measurement, and trust. This is the new system of action for modern content and marketing teams.

It’s a practical framework any organization can use. The goal is to make visibility measurable and repeatable, using tools and systems that fit your workflow and ignite your team’s creativity.

1. Know exactly what to do next

Use data to know where to focus before you create anything. Visibility grows faster when you prioritize the queries that matter most.

  • Dive deep into the topics, prompts, and pages driving visibility and performance.
  • Surface opportunities on your site, external sites, and even Reddit threads on a regular cadence
  • Prioritize topics based on potential impact and effort, then align your team around the next best moves.

Result: A short list of high-impact topics that tells your team exactly where to invest next.

2. Create and refresh with precision

Keep your content system active and relevant. AI search rewards teams that update often and publish with the right structure to be found and cited.

  • Combine human expertise with precise AI to bring your brand’s stories to life with workflows for creation and refresh across both owned and earned channels.
  • Automate triggers for updates every 60–90 days, or when traffic or citations drop.
  • Design templates and review cycles that maintain accuracy, speed, and brand context.
  • Centralize where you collaborate with your team to accelerate approvals and stay aligned.

Result: A steady flow of content that stays visible, trusted, and aligned with how humans and AI search.

3. Measure your ROI and impact

The way we measure content performance has changed. Traffic and rankings once defined success, guided by impressions, clicks, and keyword positions. Now, visibility is measured by how often your brand is cited, mentioned, and trusted inside AI answers.

The best teams are shifting to a holistic approach that looks beyond search rankings to understand how the brand shows up across all discovery channels.

In AI search, visibility depends on appearing in trusted, authoritative answers on the topics that matter most.

To do this, don’t chase keyword volume and traffic. Instead, map out your most important topics, the queries that matter most, and where you want your brand to be seen as credible and useful.

What’s the ROI of your content? How has it performed over time? And where does your brand stand today?

What to measure:

The 2026 State of AI Search, developed with growth strategist Kevin Indig, confirmed many of these metrics. Pages that go more than three months without an update are 3× more likely to lose visibility. Annual updates are the minimum bar, with 70% of AI-cited pages updated within the past year. For SaaS, finance, and news, the window is tighter still.

One new signal worth adding to your dashboard: McKinsey research shows that 50% of Google searches already surface AI summaries, a number projected to hit 75% by 2028. Strong SEO and strong AEO aren’t parallel strategies. They’re the same investment.

Don’t wait for a traffic drop to trigger a refresh audit. The teams with the highest compounding visibility run standing weekly reviews of citation rate, share of voice, and pages aging out of the freshness window. They act before the decay starts.

  • Brand Visibility: How often your company appears in AI-generated answers.
  • Citation Rate: How frequently your pages are used as trusted sources.
  • Share of Voice: How your visibility compares to competitors across AI search.
  • Sentiment: Whether mentions are positive, neutral, or negative.

Result: A clear view of what’s driving growth and where to focus next.

4. Build a system of record for trust

In a world where AI generates endless variations of your message, the real differentiator is consistency. Consistency builds credibility, and credibility fuels authority. A system of record becomes the single source of truth that keeps every workflow, prompt, and piece of content aligned, factual, and unmistakably yours.

It should include:

  • Product knowledge: Core features, differentiators, and pricing context.
  • Brand voice: Tone, phrasing examples, and common pitfalls to avoid.
  • Positioning and messaging: Approved narratives and target personas.
  • Data sources: Verified research your team can cite confidently.
  • Governance rules: Who owns updates, how changes are approved, and where they’re tracked.

This structure turns scattered information into reusable, trustworthy context that every workflow can draw from.

Each component should stay in sync with your existing systems. Store this information in a knowledge base that grounds every prompt and output. It keeps your context organized, prevents drift, and reduces friction between teams. As your product, positioning, or tone evolves, your outputs evolve too. Your content always reflects who you are now, not who you were six months ago.

Result: A reliable foundation that keeps every message on-brand, factual, and trusted across all channels.

How to Turn the System Into Visibility

The system of action gives teams a repeatable way to plan, create, measure, and maintain trust. To turn that system into real visibility, you need consistent action. The following four plays show how leading teams do it.

1. Create: Originality and structure win visibility

Originality is the moat in AI search. Models reward content that introduces new information, but it also must follow a clear structure they can easily interpret and trust.

 

Across more than 12,000 pages analyzed, every structural element tested appeared more frequently in ChatGPT-cited content often by margins of 20 to 40 percentage points compared to Google’s top results.

  • Pages with FAQs show a 40% higher likelihood of being cited in AI search.
  • Pages with three or more schema types are 13% more likely to earn AI citations.
  • A clear heading hierarchy (H1 to H2 to H3) increases citation odds 2.8×.
  • Organized lists and tables appear in nearly 80% of ChatGPT citations, compared to 29% in Google’s top results.

At Carta, this approach turned into results fast. By embedding structured authoring and proprietary data into every post, the team achieved a 7× increase in AI citations and a 75% citation rate on newly published pages without adding headcount.

2. Refresh: Updated content builds trust

Freshness is now one of the strongest signals of trust in AI search. Models consistently favor pages that are recent, accurate, and actively maintained especially for commercial queries tied to purchase decisions.

  • 70% of cited pages were updated within the past year on ChatGPT.
  • Pages refreshed within 3 months are 3× more likely to be cited.
  • Companies in fast-moving industries like SaaS, finance and news sites only have a 3 month window before their content is out of date.

Webflow automated refresh workflows across its content library using AirOps, integrating directly with their CMS so updates could publish without manual staging. The results came fast: a 5× increase in content refresh velocity, a 40% traffic uplift within days of publication, and ChatGPT-attributed sign-ups growing from 2% to nearly 10% — with AI-sourced traffic converting at 6× the rate of traditional organic search.

3. Third-Party: Offsite signals add validation

Visibility doesn’t stop at your own domain. When AI models surface brands during early-stage commercial discovery, they look for external validation, not what the brand says about itself. In our research analyzing more than 21,000 brands, 85% of brand mentions are sourced from third-party content, not the brand’s own site. This shows that authority now lives across the web, not just on your homepage.

  • Brands are 6.5× more likely to be cited through third-party sources than from their own domains, making external validation the dominant driver of visibility in AI search.
  • 68% of brand mentions are unique to a single AI model–brands need consistent coverage across external sources to maintain visibility.
  • Nearly 90% of all third-party citations come from listicles, comparisons and review sites and 80% of cited brands show up within the first three positions. AI relies on these ranked formats to understand which brands define a category.

The data is specific. Our research found that nearly 90% of all third-party citations come from listicles, comparison pages, and review sites — and 80% of cited brands appear within the first three positions of those formats. If you’re not in the top three on a key comparison page, you’re effectively invisible in that AI answer.

Where to focus your offsite effort:

  • Reddit appears as a cited source in roughly 22% of AI-generated answers. Authentic peer discussion signals real-world credibility. The play isn’t brand promotion; it’s genuine participation in conversations your buyers are already having.
  • YouTube is an underrated citation source, particularly for non-branded “how-to” queries. 75% of YouTube citations in AI answers occur in exploratory searches
  • Listicles and comparisons are the highest-leverage surface to influence. If a publication in your category publishes a “best [your category] tools” list and you’re not on it (or in the top 3) that’s the first place to focus offsite outreach.

One more principle worth reinforcing: content must be quotable. Vague positioning and category-level claims give AI platforms nothing concrete to extract. The brands that earn the most offsite citations write in clear, specific, factual language that a model can lift and trust. Credibility is built in the specifics, not the superlatives.

As TrustRadius CMO Allyson Havener notes, “The most powerful influence happens where attribution can’t see: visibility in AI answers, peer referrals, and third-party proof. Credibility is the lever.”

4. Social Engagement: Community creates credibility

Community platforms have become the new trust layer of search. AI models now prioritize authentic participation and peer validation over brand promotion.

Our analysis of 5.5M answers found that user-generated citations cluster across four main types of platforms.

  • Community Q&A spaces like Reddit and YouTube reward direct expertise and real discussion.
  • Social platforms such as LinkedIn and X surface professional commentary and peer validation.
  • Community editorial sites like Wikipedia and Medium build authority through collective editing and consensus.
  • Review and rating platforms such as G2 and Trustpilot reinforce credibility through user feedback and proof points.

 

Visibility and awareness happen in real conversations across Reddit, LinkedIn, and YouTube, where the freshest and most authentic insights are shared. These platforms are increasingly cited in AI answers because they reflect what people are actually saying and searching for in real time, not static pages frozen in the past.

  • 48% of AI citations come from Reddit, LinkedIn and YouTube.
  • Reddit appears as a cited source in about 22% of generated answers.
  • 75% of YouTube citations occur in non-branded “how-to” queries where users are exploring, not searching for a specific brand.

LegalZoom focuses on high-impact Reddit discussions that align with its brand. Using AirOps workflows, the team identifies opportunities and drafts responses reviewed for compliance and accuracy reducing their response times from 48 hours to under 30 minutes.

The Compounding Loop

These actions strengthen each other over time. Original ideas create content worth refreshing. Fresh content earns new mentions across trusted sources. Those mentions spark conversations in communities that feed the next wave of ideas. This is how enduring visibility is built: a continuous loop of creation, refresh, validation, and engagement. Teams that keep the loop in motion build authority faster and sustain it longer.

Organize the Team That Powers the System

Content engineering is now a job title people are actively hiring for.

AirOps University offers certification in content engineering, and the AirOps Cohort, a two-week live training program, has produced a growing community of certified practitioners across enterprise marketing teams, agencies, and in-house SEO functions. There’s a dedicated job board and an expert marketplace. The role has moved from concept to profession.

The bar for standing up a content-led growth system has dropped significantly as a result. You don’t need to build this capability from scratch or spend months defining what the role looks like internally. There’s a growing talent pool, a shared curriculum, and a community of practitioners who have already solved the problems your team will face.

The four-role structure, Context Librarian, Content Engineering team, Strategy Lead, and Executive Sponsor, gives each function a clearer hiring path, a set of shared tools and workflows, and external peers to learn from. It’s no longer a model you have to build from first principles.

Learn more about the evolution of the 10x content engineer.

Context Management: Govern brand truth

Content only moves fast when everyone trusts the foundation. This role owns the single source of truth for product definitions, tone, and positioning, built from the inputs of product marketing, legal, and other key teams. By aggregating what matters most across functions, the Context Manager maintains a “context library” that keeps every workflow aligned, accurate, and ready to move with speed.

Result: Every project starts from an approved, reliable context that speeds up collaboration and reduces review cycles.

Content Engineering: Build systems that scale quality

The content engineer designs the workflows that power the entire system. They connect research, briefs, and refreshes into one repeatable process and integrate AI tools without losing human oversight. Their work turns creative ideas into structured, scalable operations.

Result: Higher output, greater precision, and a consistent standard of quality across every channel.

Strategy Lead: Turn data into smart bets

The strategy lead translates visibility and performance data into clear priorities. They identify which topics or formats are compounding results and which need to be retired or refreshed. Their goal is to shorten feedback loops so the team learns faster and focuses on what moves the needle.

Result: Every decision ties back to measurable ROI and the system gets smarter with each cycle.

Executive Sponsor: Clear the path and set the mandate

AI search has become a leadership priority. The executive sponsor provides top-down alignment across marketing, product, and legal. They remove obstacles, secure budgets, and make it clear that speed and experimentation are not optional—they’re expected.

Result: A unified mandate that empowers the team to move fast, make decisions confidently, and scale with support from the top.

Together, these roles form a loop of clarity, execution, and learning. Context librarians define the truth. Content engineers operationalize it. Strategy leads turn insight into action. Executive sponsors keep the path clear.

This structure turns a content team from a production line into a growth engine that’s built for speed, trust, and adaptability.

What to Do Next

This is not the time to slow down. The rules of visibility are changing every quarter, and the advantage now belongs to teams that move with structure. The best teams measure visibility weekly, refresh content quarterly, and keep human and AI systems learning together in one loop.

The shift ahead is bigger than technology alone. Visibility now depends on how well your systems, workflows, and people operate as one connected engine. High-performing teams already think of this as a core operating principle, not a campaign.

If you are ready to see where your brand stands and what it will take to compete, our team can help. AirOps works with marketing and growth leaders to evaluate visibility, identify winning strategies, and design systems of action that match each organization’s goals and structure.

Book a demo if you’re a brand ready to take control of your AI search visibility and stop flying blind.

Get started immediately with this exclusive free trial.

Sponsored
ChatGPT Judges A Page By Its Cover
AirOps studied 16,851 ChatGPT queries: retrieval rank drives citations, not domain authority. Partial topic coverage beats total. Full report below.
Get The Fan-out Report

From Organic Search To AI Answers: How To Redesign SEO Content Workflows

As engines favor synthesized answers over blue links, marketing leaders must rethink how content is built, validated, and measured.

Chelsea Alves Chelsea Alves 5.0K Reads
From Organic Search To AI Answers: How To Redesign SEO Content Workflows

It’s officially the end of organic search as we know it. A recent survey reveals that 83% of consumers believe AI-powered search tools are more efficient than traditional search engines.

The days of simple search are long gone, and a profound transformation continues to sweep the search engine results pages (SERPs). The rise of AI-powered answer engines, from ChatGPT to Perplexity to Google’s AI Overviews, is rewriting the rules of online visibility.

Instead of returning traditional blue links or images, AI systems are returning immediate results. For marketing leaders, the question is no longer “How do we rank number one?” but rather “How do we become the top answer?”

This shift has eliminated the distance between the search and the solution. No longer do customers need to click through to find the information they’re seeking. And while zero-click searches are more prevalent and old metrics like keyword rankings are fading fast, it also creates a massive opportunity for chief marketing officers to redefine SEO as a strategic growth function.

Yes, content remains king, but it must be rooted in a foundation that fuels authority, brand trust, and authenticity to serve the systems that are shaping what appears when a search is conducted. This isn’t just a new channel; it’s a new way of creating, structuring, and validating content

In this post, we’ll dissect how to redesign content workflows for generative engines to ensure your content reigns supreme in an AI-first era.

What Generative Engines Changed And Why “Traditional SEO” Won’t Recover

When users ask generative search engines a question, they aren’t presented with a list of websites to click through to learn more; instead, they’re given a quick, synthesized answer. The source of the answer is cited, allowing users to click to learn more if they so choose to. These citations are the new “rankings” and most likely to be clicked on.

In fact, research shows 60% of consumers click through at least sometimes after seeing an AI-generated overview in Google Search. A separate study found that 91% of frequent AI users turn to popular large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT for their searching needs.

While keyword optimization still holds importance in content marketing, generative engines are favoring expertise, brand authority, and structured data. For CMOs, the old metrics no longer necessarily equate to success. Visibility and impressions are no longer tied to website traffic, and success is now contingent upon citations, mentions, and verifiable authority signals.

The AI era signals a serious identity shift, one in which traditional SEO collides with AI-driven search. SEO can no longer be a mechanical, straightforward checklist that sits under demand generation. It must integrate with a broader strategy to manage brand knowledge, ensuring that when AI pulls data to form an answer, your content is what they trust most out of all the options out there.

In this new search era, improving visibility can be measured in three diverse ways:

  • Appearing in results or answers.
  • Being seen as a thought leader in your space by being cited or trusted as a credible source.
  • Driving influence, affinity, or conversions from your digital presence.

Traditional SEO is now only one piece of the content visibility puzzle. Generative SEO demands fluency across all three.

The CMO’s New Dilemma: AI As Both Channel And Competitor

Consumers have questions. Generative engines have the answers. With over half (56%) of consumers trusting the use of Gen AI as an education resource, generative engines are now mediators between your brand and your customers. They can influence purchases or sway customers toward your competition, depending on whether your content earns their hard-earned trust.

For example, if a customer asks, “What’s the best CRM for enterprise brands?” and an AI engine suggests HubSpot’s content over your brand, the damage isn’t just a lost click but a missed opportunity to garner interest and trust with that motivated searcher. The hard truth is the Gen AI model didn’t see your content as relevant or reliable enough to deliver in its answer.

Generative engines are trained on content that already exists, meaning your competitors’ content, user reviews, forum discussions, and your own material are all fair game. That means AI is both a discovery channel and competitor for audience attention. This duality must be recognized by CMOs to invest in structuring, amplifying, and revamping content workflows to match Gen AI’s expectations. The goal isn’t to chase algorithms; it’s to shape the content in a meaningful way to ensure those algorithms trust and view your content as the single source of truth.

Think of it this way: Traditional SEO practices taught you to optimize content for crawlers. With Generative SEO, you’re optimizing for the model’s memory.

How To Redesign SEO Content Workflows For The Generative Era

To win citations and influence AI-generated answers, it’s time to throw out your old playbooks and overhaul previous workflows. It may be time to ditch how you used to plan content and how performance was measured. Out with the old and in with the new (and more successful).

From Keyword Targeting To Knowledge Modeling

Generative models go beyond understanding just keywords. They understand entities and relationships, too. To show up in coveted AI answers and to be the top choice, your content must reflect structured, interconnected knowledge.

Start by building a brand knowledge graph that maps people, products, and topics that define your expertise. Schema markup is also a must to show how these entities connect. Additionally, every piece of content you produce should reinforce your position within that network.

Long-tail keywords may be easier to target and rank for in traditional SEO; however, optimizing for AI search requires a shift in content workflows, one that targets “entity clusters” instead. Here’s what this might look like in practice: A software company wouldn’t only optimize content around the focus keyword phrase “best CRM integrations.” The writer should also define its relationship to the concept of “CRM,” “workflow automation,” “customer data,” and other related phrases.

From Content Volume To Verifiable Authority

It was once thought that the more content, the better. This is not the case with SEO today as AI systems prefer and prioritize content that’s well-sourced, attributable, and authoritative. Content velocity is no longer the end game, but rather producing stronger, more evidence-backed pieces.

Marketing leaders should create an AI-readiness checklist for their content marketing team to ensure every piece of content is optimized for generative engines. Every article should include author credentials (job title, advanced degrees, and certifications), clear citations (where the statistics or research came from), and verifiable claims.

Create an AI-readiness checklist for your team. Every article should include author credentials, clear citations, and verifiable claims. Reference independent studies and owned research where possible. AI models cross-validate multiple sources to determine what’s credible and reliable.

In short: Don’t publish faster. Publish smarter.

From Static Publishing To Dynamic Feedback

If one thing is certain, it’s that generative engines are continuing to evolve, similar to traditional search. What ranks well today may change entirely tomorrow. That’s why successful SEO teams are adopting an agile publishing cycle to continue to stay on top of what’s working best. SEO teams are actively and consistently:

  • Testing which questions their audience asks in generative engines.
  • Tracking whether their content appears in those answers.
  • Refreshing content based on what’s being cited, summarized, or ignored.

Several tools are emerging to help you track your brand’s presence across, ChatGPT, Perplexity, AI Overviews, and more, including SE Ranking, Peec AI,  Profound, and Conductor. If you choose to forego tools, you can also run regular AI audits on your own to see how your brand is represented across engines by following the aforementioned framework. Treat that data like search console metrics and think of it as your new visibility report.

How To Measure SEO Success In An Answer-Driven World

Measuring SEO success across generative engines looks different than how we used to measure traditional SEO. Traffic will always matter, but it’s no longer the sole proof of impact. For CMOs, understanding how to measure marketing’s impact is essential to demonstrate the value your team delivers to the organization’s mission.

Here’s how progressive CMOs are redefining SEO success:

  • AI Citations: How often your content is referenced within AI-generated responses.
  • Answer Visibility Share: The percentage of relevant queries where your content appears in an AI answer.
  • Zero-Click Exposure: Instances where your brand is visible in AI responses, even if users don’t visit your site.
  • Answer Referral Traffic: The new “clicks”; visits that originate directly from AI-generated links.
  • Semantic Coverage: The breadth of related entities and subtopics your brand consistently appears for.

These metrics move SEO reporting from vanity numbers to visibility intelligence and are a more accurate representation of brand authority in the machine age.

Future-Proof Your SEO For Generative Search

Generative search is just as volatile as traditional search, but volatility is fertile ground for innovation. Instead of resisting it, CMOs should continue to treat SEO as an experimental function; a sandbox for continuously testing new ways to be discovered and trusted. SEO continues to remain a function that isn’t a set it and forget it, but one that must change with time and testing.

CMOs should encourage their team to A/B test content formats, schema implementations, and even phrasing to see what appears in AI generated responses. Cross-pollinate SEO insights with PR, product, and customer experience. When your organization learns how AI represents your brand, it becomes a feedback loop that strengthens everything from messaging to market positioning.

In the near future, the term “organic search” will become something broader to encompass the fast-growing ecosystem of machine-mediated discovery. The brands that succeed won’t just optimize for keywords. They’ll build long-lasting trust.

The Next Evolution Of Search

The notion that AI is killing SEO is false. AI isn’t eliminating SEO but rather redefining what it means today. What used to be a tactical discipline is shifting to become a more strategic approach that requires understanding how your brand exists within digital knowledge systems. It’s straying from what’s comfortable and moving into largely uncharted territory.

The opportunity for marketing leaders is clear: It’s time to move past the known and venture into the somewhat elusive realm of generative answer engines. After all, Forrester predicts AI-powered search will drive 20% of all organic traffic by the end of 2025. At the end of the day, many of the traditional SEO best practices still apply: create content that’s verifiable, well-structured, and context-rich. The main mindset shift lies in how to measure generative engine success, not by rankings but by relevance in conversation.

In the age of AI answers, your brand doesn’t need to just be searchable; it needs to be knowable.

More Resources:

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

Earn AI Citations: What Your Content Needs To Look Like [A 4-Article Playbook]
In partnership with Rundown

You need to know why AI search engines are ignoring your content, even when it ranks. To win visibility, originality, trust signals, and content depth must work together as a system. This article stack shows you how to build one.

 You’ll Learn How To: 

  • Win AI citations with originality signals answer engines reward
  • Build trust with AI engines using a proven 5-pillar content framework
  • Scale content creation without losing the human judgment AI engines reward
  • Replace vanity metrics with real AI search KPIs & signals

By clicking the “Submit” button, I agree to the terms of the Alpha Brand Media content agreement and privacy policy.

Search Engine Journal uses the information you provide to contact you about our relevant content and promotions. Search Engine Journal will share the information you provide with the following sponsors, who will use your information for similar purposes: AirOps. You can unsubscribe from communications from Search Engine Journal at any time.