SEJ Live
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. YouTube

YouTube’s AI Slop Problem And How Marketers Can Compete

AI-generated slop accounts for 21% of YouTube Shorts shown to new users. Here's what this means for marketers and where your content is most protected.

YouTube’s AI Slop Problem And How Marketers Can Compete

Simply SUBSCRIBE to read this article (it's free)

Expert Insights You Won't Find Anywhere Else

News and insights delivered M-F mornings. Unsubscribe anytime. By clicking the "Subscribe to Read" button, I agree and accept the privacy policy of Search Engine Journal.
Category YouTube
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Matt G. Southern Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ...