Old Link Building vs. AI Search: How to Earn Top-Tier Media Placements Now

This post was sponsored by Resolve Marketing. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

Link building has evolved.

It’s no longer about sending templated emails asking how much it costs for a guest post on someone’s site (it probably never should’ve been). It’s about providing resources, data, & information that people want to connect with and that provides them with value.

Our focus for off-page SEO should no longer be “how do I grow my domain authority?” Instead, it should be “how do I demonstrate my legitimacy and expertise as a brand?”

One of the best ways to do this is through Digital PR. It provides a unique opportunity to help brands of all shapes and sizes land coverage on some of the most trustworthy sites the web has to offer.

Here’s a step-by-step framework for building digital PR campaigns that generate real placements, for brands of all shapes and sizes.

What Is Digital PR Link Building?

Digital PR link building is the process of earning media coverage and authoritative backlinks by creating newsworthy, data-driven, or culturally relevant stories.

Unlike traditional outreach, digital PR focuses on:

Narrative development

Data-backed insights

Journalist-ready assets

Strategic media targeting

Authority building at scale

When executed correctly, it doesn’t just generate links; it generates brand legitimacy. This is critical in the new SEO/AIO landscape. It’s important to remember, AI is NOT ranking pages; it’s evaluating confidence.

Let’s walk through step by step how you can develop an effective digital PR approach that will help establish legitimacy and inspire confidence for search engines and LLMs.

Step 1: Start With A Narrative, Not A Pitch

Most digital PR campaigns fail because they begin with a product message.

Journalists aren’t looking for product features or hearing about all the great things your company is up to. They’re looking for stories their audience will care about.

If your campaign starts with “Here’s what our company offers” or “here’s what’s so great about us” it’s already misaligned with how media works.

Instead, successful digital PR link building begins with identifying:

A tension your audience is experiencing

A trend that’s gaining momentum

A misconception worth challenging

A financial, cultural, or emotional pain point

A seasonal or timely conversation

The goal isn’t to promote your brand. The goal is to insert your brand’s expertise into a larger narrative that already has media demand. Don’t create supply where demand doesn’t exist. Identify the demand and supply it with the data/information/resources that satisfy it.

This requires a mindset shift.

Instead of asking:

“How do we get links to this service page?”

Ask:

“What is our audience already struggling with and how can we add meaningful insight to that conversation?”

That difference changes everything.

The focus of your off-page SEO shouldn’t be an algorithm. It should be humans.

Example: Elevating A Local Brand Through A Universal Pain Point

A small, local renovation contractor in Southern California wanted to use Digital PR to increase visibility in organic search and LLMs. The temptation for many brands is to start thinking about how they could promote their brand in the local press. The problem is… most brands aren’t inherently newsworthy.

Instead, we focused the campaign on a universal homeowner frustration: renovation regret.

Nearly every homeowner has either experienced it or fears it. That emotional layer made it culturally relevant.

The research explored:

What homeowners wish they had known before remodeling

The most common financial mistakes

Costly upgrades that don’t deliver ROI

Emotional stressors tied to home projects

Now the story wasn’t about a company.

It was about:

Financial decision-making

Consumer regret

Home investment strategy

Those are angles that lifestyle, personal finance, and real estate journalists actively cover.

The result?

Coverage in major publications including Martha Stewart, GoBankingRates, MSN, and Yahoo.

For a local contractor, those placements weren’t just backlinks; they were legitimacy signals.

And that’s the core lesson.

Digital PR success isn’t about the size of your brand… It’s about the story your data can tell.

When you elevate your expertise into a broader, emotionally resonant narrative, even a small brand can compete on a national stage.

Step 2: Engineer A Media-Worthy Hook

Not every topic becomes a story.

To earn placements, your campaign needs a hook that intersects with culture, emotion, or timely trends.

Strong digital PR hooks often include:

Surprising data

Generational insights

Financial implications

Controversial or counterintuitive findings

Seasonal relevance

Cross-industry mashups

Journalists are looking for angles that spark curiosity, surprise their readers, and that will get eyeballs on their articles.

Example: Combining Dating Culture With Eye Care

In the summer of 2025 we began talking with an online eyewear retailer. During the conversation, they said, “we sell eyeglasses, there’s not much newsworthy about that”. They may have been right, but there are countless ways that eyewear and eyesight play a role in VERY interesting parts of life. For example, how visual cues influence modern dating behavior.

On the surface, eye care and dating might seem unrelated. But the campaign tapped into a cultural conversation around intimacy and generational preferences.

The survey data revealed that many Gen Z respondents consider eye contact more intimate than physical touch.

That insight became the headline.

The campaign generated over 500 media placements, including coverage from New York Post, Toronto Sun, widespread syndication via Yahoo, and amplification through local radio stations.

The lesson:

Relevance beats niche alignment. When you can discover where your brand intersects with everyday parts of life and culture, journalists pay attention.

Step 3: Build Digital PR Assets Journalists Can Use Immediately

Even the strongest idea will struggle if execution creates friction.

In digital PR link building, your asset isn’t just content; it’s a media-ready package. If a journalist has to work hard to extract the story, rewrite insights, interpret data, or clarify quotes, your pickup rate drops dramatically.

Digital PR assets should be built with newsroom realities in mind.

That means structuring your content for immediate usability.

Effective campaign assets typically include:

Clearly structured data with methodology transparency

Pre-written expert commentary in short, quotable snippets

Digestible statistics formatted for quick extraction

Compelling, headline-ready findings

Clean, simple visuals that reinforce key points

Concise executive-style summaries at the top

Bullet-point takeaways that can become subheadings

Context around “why this matters” to a broader audience

This isn’t about dumbing down information. It’s about reducing editorial effort by making it easier for them to find the information they use to tell their story.

Journalists operate under tight deadlines. They’re juggling multiple stories, competing priorities, inboxes stuffed with (mostly bad) pitches, and limited word counts. The easier you make their job, the more likely they are to publish your story.

Think of your asset as partially pre-edited.

Ask yourself:

Can a journalist lift a statistic without reformatting it?

Is the expert quote publication-ready?

Does the headline clearly reflect a surprising or compelling angle?

Is the methodology credible enough to withstand scrutiny?

Is the narrative clear within the first 30 seconds of scanning?

If the answer is yes, you’ve dramatically increased your chances of coverage.

Example: Structuring For Pickup

A media-ready asset isn’t just about having interesting data it’s about presenting it in a way that journalists can extract value from immediately without heavy editing, interpretation, or additional work.

You can see how we here at Resolve did this in a study that we ran back in May 2025 about how people are using search, and how it’s changing.

Here’s how that study illustrates effective asset construction:

Clear, Skimmable Findings with Numbers Journalists Can Quote

We didn’t bury insights in paragraphs, we used clearly labeled percentages that highlighted the stats that would give journalists their story.

Journalists can easily lift these stats directly into headlines, subheads, or bullet points, which is exactly how journalists like to use data.

A Strong Narrative Hook Built on Human Behavior

Data alone isn’t enough. This research paired statistics with narrative context: users are abandoning generic search results and turning to trusted sources and alternative platforms like Reddit or AI tools.

That behavioral story makes the findings relevant to lifestyle, search, tech, and business reporters alike, because it speaks to broader trends, not just abstract numbers.

Logical Hierarchy and Headline-Ready Language

The study organized its points from broad experience (search behavior changes) to actionable specifics (what matters to users). That hierarchy mirrors how articles are structured, making it easier for journalists to plug and play. Trust & Credibility Built In

Because the study included methodology details (sample size, dates, and demographics), it passed a credibility threshold journalists look for before citing research. Without that transparency, data goes unused.

Step 4: Target Media Strategically (Not Broadly)

Mass email blasts are not digital PR, they’re spam.

Strategic targeting includes:

Identifying journalists by beat

Aligning angles to audience interests

Customizing subject lines

Timing outreach with seasonal relevance

Following up thoughtfully

In the dating culture campaign, outreach was segmented:

Lifestyle editors received intimacy-focused angles

Finance reporters were pitched generational trend implications

Relationship writers received psychology-driven framing

The core data remained the same. The angle changed.

That adaptability is what scales placements.

Why Digital PR Link Building Matters More Than Ever

Search visibility is increasingly influenced by trust signals, brand mentions, and authoritative citations.

AI-driven search experiences amplify brands that demonstrate credibility across reputable publications.

Digital PR link building sits at the intersection of:

SEO authority

Brand building

Earned media

Cultural relevance

And unlike traditional link building tactics, it rewards creativity and strategic thinking over scale alone.

Final Thoughts

The brands consistently earning authoritative media coverage aren’t simply chasing backlinks.

They’re building narratives.

They’re identifying cultural intersections.

They’re engineering stories that journalists want to publish.

Digital PR link building isn’t a tactic.

It’s authority engineering.

And when turned into a repeatable system, it allows even small or niche brands to earn a seat at the table with the biggest publications in the world.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Image by Resolve Marketing. Used with permission.

In-Post Images: Images by Resolve Marketing. User with permission.