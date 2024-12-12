Google Rolls Out December 2024 Core Update

Google announced it’s rolling out the December core algorithm update, which the company expects to complete over the next two weeks.

The news comes just a week after Google finished rolling out the November core update.

Google’s Announcement

In a post on X, Google stated:

“The Dec. 2024 core update is rolling out, and we expect it will complete in two weeks. If you’re wondering why there’s a core update this month after one last month, we have different core systems we’re always improving. This past blog post explains more,”

Google’s post included a link to a blog post from November 2023 titled “A Q&A on Google Search updates.”

The blog post provides context around the company’s cadence of algorithm updates.

Multiple Ranking Systems

According to the announcement, Google uses “multiple ranking systems that do different things” and is “always looking at ways to improve these systems to show better results.”

The company said it generally shares information about “notable” updates that it thinks might produce noticeable changes in search results.

Regarding the proximity of the November and December updates, Google explained that while it tries to separate notable updates, “it’s not always possible” given the large number of updates the company implements overall. The post stated:

“If we have updates that can improve Search, that have been developed over the course of several months, we release them when they’re ready.”

Advice For Websites

As with previous core updates, the December update’s specific changes are unknown. However, Google has consistently advised that the best way for creators to succeed through these updates is to remain focused on creating helpful, reliable, people-first content.

Site owners who notice changes in traffic following an update are advised to look closely at Google’s update-specific guidance, which can be found via the Google Search Status Dashboard. The dashboard also allows users to check the status of an update rollout and subscribe to an RSS feed for alerts.

Wrapping Up a Year of Algorithm Updates

The December core update caps off a busy year of algorithm changes for Google Search.

We will closely watch traffic patterns and search rankings to assess the impact as the December update rolls out over the coming weeks.

Search Engine Journal will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

Featured Image: Rohit-Tripathi/Shutterstock