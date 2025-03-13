Google Begins Rolling Out March Core Algorithm Update

Google has officially begun rolling out its March 2025 core algorithm update, according to an announcement posted to the Google Search Status Dashboard today.

The update commenced at 9:23 AM PDT and is expected to fully deploy across all of Google’s search systems in up to two weeks.

The company provided minimal details beyond the timing and expected duration of the rollout.

The official announcement reads:

“Released the March 2025 core update. The rollout may take up to 2 weeks to complete.”

What This Means For SEO Professionals

Core updates are comprehensive changes to Google’s main search algorithms and systems.

Unlike more minor updates that might focus on specific issues, core updates typically produce noticeable changes to search rankings across the web.

Website owners and SEO professionals should expect fluctuations in search visibility and rankings over the coming weeks as the update gradually rolls out.

These changes often stabilize once the update is fully implemented, though permanent shifts in positioning can occur based on how the new algorithm evaluates content quality and relevance.

Preparing For Algorithm Changes

As with previous core updates, Google hasn’t provided specific details about changes made to its ranking systems. The company typically advises creating high-quality content rather than trying to fix particular issues when rankings drop after an update.

Monitor your analytics during this period to identify any significant changes in traffic or rankings. Documenting these changes can help determine whether adjustments are needed once the update has been fully implemented.

Search Engine Journal will continue to monitor the impact of this update and provide additional information as it becomes available.

