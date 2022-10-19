Google confirms an algorithm update targeted at fighting spam is rolling out to search results worldwide and in all languages.

Google estimates the October 2022 spam update will take several days to roll out.

Exact details about spam updates are rarely provided, except in cases where they target specific types of spam, such as last year’s link spam update.

Google regularly rolls out spam updates to maintain the quality of its search results. Spam updates are designed to improve Google’s automated systems that are constantly running in the background to detect spam in search results.

If you’re following the Google Search Essentials, formerly known as the Google Webmaster Guidelines, it’s likely you don’t much much to worry about with respect to the October 2022 spam update.

It’s difficult to be guilty of spam, as per Google’s definition, without knowing about it. Google has a strict definition of what it considers spam, and it primarily includes low-quality sites that trick users into providing personal information or installing malware.

Spam updates also target phishing scams and other bad actors on the web that try to rank in search results by posing as highly relevant pages.

While webpages with thin content that add little value may be considered spammy, they do not meet Google’s definition of spam. Thin content is more likely to get hit by Google’s helpful content algorithm.

If you’re unsure what Google defines as spam, it’s worth reviewing the new Google Search Essentials.

With that said, even sites that follow Google’s Search Essentials are vulnerable to hacked spam. If a site is not adequately secured, it could be serving spam to users without knowing it.

If your site suddenly drops in rankings following the October 2022 spam update, it would be wise to examine your site’s security and look for signs of a possible attack.

When a site is hit by a spam update, its content is either demoted in search results or removed from Google’s index.

Google says it could take months to recover from the negative impact of a spam update, provided the website makes the necessary changes to comply with Google’s spam policies.

Source: Google

Featured Image: TarikVision/Shutterstock