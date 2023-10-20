Google Completes Rollout of October 2023 Spam Update

Google has confirmed that the rollout of its October 2023 Spam Update has finished as of October 20.

The spam-fighting update was first announced on October 4.

In its announcement, Google says the latest spam update was initiated based on user feedback. Many people reported increased spam results when searching in their native languages.

With this update to its spam detection capabilities, Google hopes to improve search results for users worldwide.

How Google Fights Spam

Google utilizes automated systems and human reviewers to identify and demote spammy pages and sites.

One such system is SpamBrain, which leverages AI and machine learning to stay on top of emerging spam tactics.

Google releases periodic updates like this to keep pace with evolving spam trends.

What Google Considers Spammy Or Misleading

Google outlines prohibited practices in its spam policies documentation. Practices that Google considers spammy include:

Hidden text or links are invisible to users but visible to search engines.

Automatically generated content with little added value.

Large-scale, unpermitted article scraping.

Pages overloaded with distracting ads.

Thin affiliate content focused heavily on monetization.

“Doorway” pages and other attempts to trick search engines.

Aggressive or misleading commercial tactics like false claims.

Google recommends that sites focus on providing a transparent, honest user experience. Those that do should fare well after spam updates.

Impact On Websites

Google’s latest spam update is a reminder to stay up-to-date on best practices. Sites negatively impacted must review their content and SEO strategies.

Check for thin affiliate pages, hidden text, scraped content, and excessive ads. Any tactics deemed overly promotional or misleading should be corrected.

Lastly, stay current with Google’s guidelines and conduct regular website audits.

Advice For Publishers

As always, websites should focus on publishing high-quality content to avoid being impacted by Google’s spam updates.

Practical, engaging, and original content is far less likely to be affected by algorithmic changes. Thin or duplicated content poses a much higher risk.

Regularly monitoring backlinks and conducting website audits can help identify potential red flags. Take corrective actions promptly.

Prioritizing the user experience rather than shortcuts or tricks is the best path to staying in Google’s good graces. Focusing on value and transparency will serve websites well.

Featured Image: N Universe/Shutterstock