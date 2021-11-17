Google Launching November 2021 Broad Core Algorithm Update

Google is giving everyone advance notice that a broad core algorithm update will be released later today.

Later today, we are releasing a broad core update, as we do several times per year. It is called the November 2021 Core Update. Our guidance about such updates is here:https://t.co/0LAL28ueDq — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) November 17, 2021

Typically these updates take days or weeks to complete. Although it will start to roll out today, it likely will not be fully rolled out by the end of the day.

Google’s guidance regarding broad core algorithm update are as follows:

Expect widely noticeable effects, such as spikes or drops in search rankings.

Core updates are “broad” in the sense that they don’t target anything specific. Rather, they’re designed to improve Google’s systems overall.

Pages that drop in rankings aren’t being penalized; they’re being reassessed against other web content that has been published since the last update.

Focusing on providing the best possible content is the top recommended way to deal with the impact of a core algorithm update.

Broad core updates happen every few months. Sites might not recover from one update until the next one rolls out.

Improvements do not guarantee recovery. However, choosing not to implement any improvements will virtually guarantee no recovery.

More details will be revealed later today when the November 2021 broad core algorithm update begins officially rolling out.

Featured Image: salarko/Shutterstock