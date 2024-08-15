Google Rolls Out August 2024 Core Update

Google rolled out its August 2024 core update.

This latest algorithm change aims to boost high-quality content and demote low-value SEO-focused material in search results.

The update was announced on X and detailed on Google’s blog.

Today we released the August 2024 core update. It continues our work to improve the quality of our search results by showing more content that people find genuinely useful and less content that feels like it was made just to perform well on Search.https://t.co/T6Qt0JUoWt — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) August 15, 2024

Key Details About The August Core Update

Google core updates aim to show more content that people find genuinely helpful.

Core updates target content created primarily to rank well in search results rather than provide value to users.

Google states this update considers recent feedback from content creators and other stakeholders.

The company reaffirms its commitment to showcasing high-quality content from diverse sources, including smaller, independent websites.

The update aims to better reflect positive changes made by websites.

Extended Implementation Period

According to the Google Search Status dashboard, this core update’s full rollout may take up to one month to complete.

This gradual implementation is typical for major updates, allowing time for the changes to propagate across Google’s vast index.

Guidance For Webmasters

In conjunction with the core update, Google shared a link to its help documentation on core updates.

This guidance offers more detailed information for website owners and SEO professionals who may see changes in their search rankings following the update.

Industry Implications

Core updates often shake up SERPs across industries. Google doesn’t offer quick fixes for ranking drops but stresses creating quality, original content.

As the rollout progresses, SEOs and site owners should monitor their metrics and align content with Google’s focus on user value.

SEJ will provide ongoing analysis and expert takes as the August 2024 update’s effects unfold.