Google Ranking Glitch: Live Updates (Unrelated to August Core Update)

A separate ranking issue is affecting search results. Learn live about the issue and Google's efforts to resolve it within 12 hours.

Google recently rolled out its August 2024 core update, which appears to be Google responding to feedback from the community and surfacing more small and independent sites in search results.

However, there’s an ongoing problem with Google Search rankings that is impacting a significant number of search results. Google has identified the root cause of this issue and confirmed that it is unrelated to the ongoing core update.

They are actively working on the fix and expect to provide the next update within 12 hours.

Google Confirms Glitch Affecting Search Rankings

Google is currently addressing a separate issue affecting search rankings, unrelated to the August 2024 core update.

John Mueller apologizes for ranking glitch.

