Google Ranking Glitch: Live Updates (Unrelated to August Core Update)

Google recently rolled out its August 2024 core update, which appears to be Google responding to feedback from the community and surfacing more small and independent sites in search results.

However, there’s an ongoing problem with Google Search rankings that is impacting a significant number of search results. Google has identified the root cause of this issue and confirmed that it is unrelated to the ongoing core update.

They are actively working on the fix and expect to provide the next update within 12 hours.