Google Search Algorithm Update Targeting Explicit Deepfakes

Google has launched a new update to its search algorithm aimed at addressing non-consensual explicit content, mainly artificially generated images and videos known as “deepfakes.”

A blog post outlines several changes to Google’s search functionality and content removal processes.

Key Components Of The Update

Content Removal Process

Google has modified its systems to streamline removing non-consensual explicit fake content from search results.

When a removal request is approved, the system will attempt to filter similar explicit results across related searches for the affected individual.

A new scanning system has been implemented to identify and remove duplicate images once an original has been successfully removed from search results.

Ranking System Modifications

The search algorithm has been adjusted to potentially reduce the visibility of explicit fake content in many searches.

For queries seeking such content and including people’s names, the system aims to prioritize non-explicit content, such as news articles.

Site Ranking Adjustments

Websites with numerous pages removed due to fake explicit imagery may see changes in their overall search rankings.

Reported Impact

Google states that these updates have reduced exposure to explicit image results for specific queries.

The company reports a decrease of over 70% for targeted searches.

Industry Context

The issue of explicit fake content extends beyond search engines. Google mentions plans to collaborate with industry partners and experts to address this challenge more broadly.

Emma Higham, Product Manager at Google, commented on the update, stating:

“These changes are major updates to our protections on Search, but there’s more work to do to address this issue, and we’ll keep developing new solutions to help people affected by this content.”

This algorithm update represents Google’s latest effort to adapt its search functionality in response to evolving digital content challenges.

