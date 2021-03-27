Learn SEO: The 38 Best Blogs, Resources & Publications

If you want to learn about search engine optimization (SEO), you’re going to have to read.

A lot.

You’ve got a lot to learn.

In fact, the best and most successful SEO professionals are those who stay up to date with all the latest developments.

You must be a student of the game, constantly learning and educating yourself.

That’s why we’ve compiled this list of places where you can learn SEO.

We want to make sure you’ve got the best and most recent advice at your fingertips.

Today, SEO is more important than ever – and it’s also more complicated than ever.

Some of these blogs are for beginners. Many aren’t, but don’t let that scare you away. That just means more opportunities to learn something nifty, right?

Knowledge is power. So hit the books – I mean blogs. Keep reading and learning. You’ll get there.

Google SEO Resources

Where’s the best place to get the most up-to-date information? The very source.

For SEO, this means Google.

Dig in here:

1. Google Webmaster Central Blog

Get news straight from Google at the Webmaster Central Blog.

Google shares updates about crawling, indexing, and ranking on this blog. It’ll give you insights on things like:

New features coming to search.

Tips and tricks on using Search Console.

Updates about algorithms.

2. Google Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines

Ever felt mystified about why your page is ranking where it is, despite the fact that you’ve tried literally everything?

Check out Google’s Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines.

This is exactly the document that Google uses to train its evaluators. The entire inner workings of Google are laid bare right here.

While these guidelines don’t reveal any algorithmic or ranking secrets, you will learn what types of things Google looks for in high-quality sites.

3. Google’s Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Starter Guide

Google really wants you to understand SEO because they really want you to succeed in it so that they can serve up the best possible content to people using their search.

That’s why they created the Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide.

Really, it’s how to master SEO straight from the horse’s mouth.

4. Google’s Webmaster Guidelines

I’ve said it around here before: mastering SEO requires more than just understanding link-building and keywords. Google agrees – they’ve even put together the Webmaster Guidelines to help you out. These guidelines cover:

General best practices to help your site appear in search

Quality guidelines that can impact your position in the SERPs

How to help Google find and understand your pages

5. Google Webmasters YouTube Channel

Are you more of a visual learner?

Google has its own YouTube Channel and it’s rife with gems of wisdom.

Check them out next time you’ve got a few minutes to spare. Or just throw on a video in the background and listen.

You’ll get everything from the SEO basics to much more advanced topics.

SEO Industry Publications

These days, it’s easy for anyone and everyone to create a blog that brands them as an SEO expert.

That doesn’t mean they’re offering good advice.

We recommend that you check out the publications of leading industry experts for the best and most reliable info out there.

6. Search Engine Journal

Search Engine Journal – the team that created this SEO 101 guide you’re reading right now – provides industry news, analysis, and guides for SEO and digital marketing professionals.

Best of all? We’ve been around since 2003, which means you’re getting the perspective and insights from professionals who have seen Google’s growth from almost the start.

In addition to our news, tutorials, and guides, you can grow your knowledge and skills at our eSummit virtual conference and webinars.

7. Search Engine Land

Search Engine Land is another inveterate voice in the SEO industry. Launched in 2007 by Danny Sullivan (one of the most influential people in the history of the search industry, and who now works for Google), Search Engine Land provides daily breaking news and coverage of all aspects of the search industry.

In addition to having an experienced news team, SEL features a variety of industry experts who share tips, tactics, and strategies for you to really level up your SEO game.

8. Search Engine Roundtable

Barry Schwartz created Search Engine Roundtable in 2004 as his personal notebook about the SEO industry.

This site is all Barry, all day, as he provides brief daily updates and opinions on the latest industry news, events, and forum and social media discussions.

Tool Company SEO Blogs

If you’ve spent any time whatsoever poking around in SEO, you know there are a lot of tools.

Many of these tool companies publish some good content on their blogs.

However, one important thing you should always consider: most tool companies want you to buy a subscription to their tool (duh).

So just be cautious with any advice before accepting it as gospel or believing any one company’s metrics are a gold standard.

Remember, Google doesn’t use any of them.

All that said, here are some blogs we recommend:

9. Moz Blog

The Moz Blog, published by popular SEO software provider Moz, features tips and advice on the topics of SEO, social media, and content.

Typically, you can expect to find four to five posts a week here.

Definitely make sure you check out Whiteboard Fridays. It’s a weekly video series that covers all sorts of awesome things related to SEO.

10. Ahrefs

Ahrefs is all about backlinks, keywords, and content. So is their blog.

If you’re looking to take a deep dive into any of these topics, you can check them out for insights, best practices, and lots of tutorials.

11. SEMrush

The SEMrush blog comes from the maker of the popular keyword and competitive research tool.

You’ll find a new article post here every day from members of the SEMrush team and industry experts.

12. Yoast SEO Blog

Yoast is best known for its popular (and free) Yoast SEO for WordPress plugin.

But they also have a blog that mainly focuses on WordPress SEO, technical SEO, and content.

Their blog is publishing new content almost every day.

13. RankSense

SEO automation? It’s definitely a thing.

RankSense’s blog covers a lot of topics related to technical SEO.

If you’re interested in learning about Python for SEO, this resource is for you.

But there will be a steep learning curve.

14. Botify Blog

Got a large enterprise website, and you’re consistently struggling with SEO?

According to Botify’s blog, it’s not just you.

Get tips and tricks on managing SEO when you’ve got a large site and discover insights you won’t find elsewhere.

15. SERPWoo

Want advice from a boots-on-the-ground perspective?

Check out SERPWoo’s blog.

They’ve got everything from a day-by-day walkthrough of ranking a new site from scratch to everything you ever wanted to know about SEO niche research.

Agency SEO Blogs

SEO is all about demonstrated experience.

Your clients want to see that you can achieve results.

One great way to do that is by having a blog.

Here are two whole handfuls of resources from SEO agencies to round out your reading list.

16. Go Fish Digital

At the Go Fish Digital blog, you’ll find Bill Slawski (of SEO by the Sea fame) writing, as well as other members of the Go Fish Digital team about once or twice a week on various SEO-related topics.

This blog is often at its best when it strays into more advanced topics – and they do a wonderful job breaking things down.

17. Onely

Onely’s blog is another fantastic resource for technical SEO topics.

They’ll get pretty into the weeds on complicated topics, but their visual-heavy posts and crisp writing style mean you’ll walk away enlightened rather than confused.

18. iPullRank

Want more advanced technical SEO tactics? Check out iPullRank’s blog and resources.

Not only do they produce in-depth, insightful articles, but they also do a weekly podcast on everything from SEO topics to life within an SEO agency.

19. Path Interactive

Path Interactive takes a holistic approach to SEO, and that perspective reflects in their blog.

This blog is a great resource for data-driven, results-oriented insights from professionals who do this stuff every single day.

20. Beanstalk Internet Marketing Blog

If you don’t have a lot of time to read the hundreds of posts being published every week on SEO, PPC, and social media, the Beanstalk Internet Marketing blog has you covered.

Beanstalk CEO Dave Davies puts together a pretty excellent weekly news recap, This Week in Search & SEO, which rounds up the biggest news and opinion stories of the week from a variety of websites.

21. Distilled

This blog comes from an online marketing agency Distilled, founded by Will Critchlow.

Once or twice a week, you’ll find a post from a Distilled team member about an SEO-related topic.

22. Seer

The blog by Seer Interactive is a very back-to-the-basics resource on a variety of SEO topics, which makes it a good resource if you’re still newer to the topic.

They not only help make SEO super approachable but also provide lots of tips on work-life balance in this field.

23. SiegeMedia

Real-world insights – that’s the name of the game in SiegeMedia’s blog.

Check it out when you’re looking for real-life examples, case studies, actionable guides, and practical advice on situations you may encounter in your own journey.

24. UpBuild

More advanced technical SEO advice! UpBuild’s blog is chock full of super geeky yet actionable tips on the nitty-gritty of SEO.

Got an obscure problem or just want to go way down to the bottom of the rabbit hole? They’ve probably written an article that will get you everything you need to know.

25. From the Future

Want loads of tutorials and guides on how to do all things technical SEO?

Check out From the Future’s blog for the latest information on how to do everything SEO.

26. Perficient Blog

Perficient’s blog offers up some high-level insights into the way Google functions and thoughts about many of the hottest trends in SEO.

What to check out: their Here’s Why video series aims to clear up confusion about common but misunderstood concepts.

27. BuiltVisible

Strategic thinking, actionable tactics, and inspirational innovation – that’s what BuiltVisible promises in its blog.

You’ll find everything from using Excel to JavaScript for SEO and plenty of other practical, technical tips.

28. The SALT.agency Blog

The SALT.agency’s blog is loaded with good ideas for SEO.

Many of their guides provide targeted advice for specific industries.

If you’re looking for great tips on local SEO and international SEO. This is one can’t-miss resource.

Other SEO Blogs

Made it through all those? I’ve still got more for you!

These are blogs by well-known experts.

Each has his or her own specialty and can share a more in-depth look into a topic than you might find elsewhere.

29. SEO by the Sea

If you love reading about search patents, then you’ll love SEO by the Sea.

Created by Bill Slawski, he tracks and interprets all the latest patents from Google so you can learn the potential implications for SEO.

It’s a treasure trove of information from past years on SEO by the Sea that will help you understand search engines and SEO today.

30. Kevin Indig

Have you ever heard of platform confluence? That’s Kevin Indig’s primary piece of thought leadership.

However, he also writes a lot of fascinating, discerning pieces on SEO.

Some of it’s pretty dense, but you’ll have a very deep understanding of the ideas by the time you’re through.

31. SEO Blog by Aleyda

Aleyda Solis is an international SEO consultant, and she runs a blog loaded with advice.

Much of her content focuses on current SEO trends.

She’s a great resource to check after significant algorithm updates, events in the industry, or even current events that impact people’s behavior online.

32. Understanding Google My Business & Local Search

Mike Blumenthal’s blog will keep you up to date on all the latest developments in local search.

This has been the go-to place for local businesses since 2006. It’s all local, all the time.

For even more of Blumenthal, check out his weekly video recaps at Local University.

33. Portent

Portent is a Seattle-based digital marketing agency.

On the Portent blog, you’ll find tips, guides, and some unique takes on SEO and digital marketing.

34. Rise at Seven

Have you ever heard of SEO bookmarklets? How about Gif SEO?

Those are just a couple of examples of the unusual topics you’ll find covered in Rise at Seven’s blog.

They’re a digital marketing agency with a knack for solutions, and it shows in their content.

Forums & Groups

Have you spent hours Googling a question only to turn up … nothing?

Consider asking around in one of these groups to crowdsource expertise.

35. WebmasterWorld

WebmasterWorld is one of the longest-running and most trusted forums among SEO professionals and webmasters.

You’ll find up to the minute discussion and debate on the latest news and questions from webmasters trying to solve problems and improve their SEO.

36. Big SEO – Reddit

Ah, Reddit. r/bigSEO stands apart from other SEO subreddits in that it doesn’t shy away from obscure, complicated topics.

Come here for a conversation that strays beyond 101, or to get advice from all stripes of inbound marketing professionals.

37. Webmasters Help Community

If you’ve got questions specifically about something related to Google, you can ask them directly.

Google’s Webmasters Help Community walks you through a vast array of help-related articles and allows you to post questions to ask the community directly.

38. SEO Signals (Facebook Group)

What you don’t know can hurt you in SEO – that’s SEO Signals’ primary mantra.

This Facebook group is dedicated to distributing case studies, analyzing split-test results, and keeping pace with SEO algorithm trends.

Stay Up to Date & Informed with These SEO Resources

There are many ways to learn SEO.

How you do it is up to you, but one of the best ways to get (and stay) up to speed is to keep pace with industry experts.

Now you have 38 of the best SEO blogs and resources, plus four communities that are worth your time.

They run the gamut of beginner-friendly to ultra-advanced, which means there’s something for everyone here.

Happy growing!

