How Short Videos & User-Generated Content Impacts Marketing

A recent report from Munch analyzes the growing importance of short-form video marketing in 2024.

As video content has become more prevalent on social media and advertising platforms, video marketing has evolved from an optional tactic to a critical strategy for companies of all sizes.

The report offers valuable insights into how the landscape of video marketing has changed and its increasing necessity as a component of marketing efforts.

The Business of Video Content

The Rise of Bite-Sized Videos

Recent data indicates a clear trend of viewers preferring short-form videos over longer videos.

85% of viewers prefer videos 15 seconds or less in length. This suggests an increasing demand for concise and engaging video content.

Further, on average, short-form videos receive 2.5 times more engagement than long-form videos.

This increase in engagement with short videos has gained the attention of advertisers, with revenue from short video ads forecast to surpass $10 billion.

User-Generated Content Takes the Lead

User-generated content has become an essential factor influencing consumer purchasing choices in the current market.

As a result, businesses are re-evaluating their content strategies, frequently choosing simplified production methods that use smartphones and essential equipment to create content that consumers find genuine and easy to relate to.

Accessibility Through Subtitles

Accessibility features like subtitles and captioning have become more prominent as they help expand the audience and increase viewer engagement.

These features accommodate those who are hearing impaired and users who prefer to watch videos with the sound off.

Return on Investment & The Video-First Approach

There is noticeable enthusiasm among marketers regarding the potential return on investment from video content.

Many brands embrace a video-first approach, adjusting their content for different platforms to reach broader audiences.

Moreover, the significance of video SEO has expanded since companies aim for improved visibility and higher search rankings.

Emotional storytelling in videos is acknowledged as an essential element in establishing brand loyalty and awareness, which can directly influence a company’s growth.

The Challenges

Video marketing presents both opportunities and challenges. Pre-production steps like generating ideas and writing scripts can be time-consuming.

Creating videos requires investment in equipment and software, given the multifaceted filming and editing production process. Additionally, businesses must develop video strategies that work within budget constraints and resonate with target audiences across distribution platforms.

While advantageous if implemented effectively, video marketing has notable demands regarding planning, resources, and strategic alignment.

The Anatomy Of A Viral Video

Munch’s insights indicate that many successful examples tend to have specific common attributes. These include a relatively fast speech rate, averaging about 150 words per minute.

Additionally, having 2-3 speakers collaborate on the video, offering diverse viewpoints, is another frequent characteristic.

Regarding optimal length, research suggests that the most engaging and succinct viral video clips are around 40 seconds long.

Platform Choices & Industry-Specific Content

Instagram and YouTube remain the most popular platforms for businesses and content creators. At the same time, TikTok has a smaller presence, indicating potential difficulties for its adoption as a platform for original small business marketing content.

Across industries, there are tendencies toward particular content formats, such as interviews in media and finance, monologues by experts in wellness and finance, and conversational, webinar, and explainer videos in their respective niches.

In Summary

The report highlights the growing dominance of short-form video content in marketing strategies today.

User-generated content and accessibility features are key trends, while optimized videos can offer substantial returns on investment.

However, creating quality videos requires planning and resources. Keeping videos concise, collaborative, and aligned with platform and industry norms can help make content engaging and viral.

Businesses should carefully evaluate their video goals, resources, and target audiences as they develop their strategies.

