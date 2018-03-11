The 25 Best Blogs & Publications to Learn SEO in 2018

Editor’s note: This is a chapter from Search Engine Journal’s new e-book, SEO 101: Learn the Basics of Search Engine Optimization. Want to read the full guide? Download your copy of SEO 101 now!

If you want to learn about search engine optimization (SEO), you’re going to have to read.

A lot.

You’ve got a lot to learn.

In fact, the best and most successful SEO professionals are those who stay up to date with all the latest developments.

You must be a student of the game, constantly learning and educating yourself.

After all, in the fast-moving world of SEO the only constant is change.

While there is no shortage of resources where you can find advice about SEO online, some blogs and publications offer more trustworthy and reliable advice than others.

Unfortunately, the web makes it easy for anyone to create a blog and claim to be an SEO expert.

That’s why, as you read any SEO tips or advice online, you should always remember this:

Don’t trust everything you read.

In fact, that’s why we’ve compiled this list of places where you can learn SEO. We want to make sure you don’t listen to any bad advice that will hurt your SEO efforts.

While these SEO blogs and publications are usually pretty reliable and accurate, again, it’s important to think about and test any strategies, tactics, or ideas you read about.

Every brand, business, and website is unique – there is rarely a one-size-fits-all solution.

Here are the 25 best blogs and publications to learn about SEO in 2018.

1. Google Webmaster Central Blog

Get news straight from Google at the Webmaster Central Blog. Google shares updates about crawling, indexing, and ranking on this blog.

In addition, you’ll discover when new features are coming to the organic search results; get helpful reminders on topics like hacking and following Google’s Webmaster Guidelines; and learn about the latest updates to popular tools like the Search Console.

Bonus resource: Check out Google’s Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide (PDF). It was last updated in 2017, meaning the info you’ll find in here is definitely worth a read.

Some popular posts from the Google Webmaster Central Blog:

2. Search Engine Journal

Founded in 2003 by Loren Baker, Search Engine Journal – the site you’re on right now – provides industry news, analysis, insights, and guides for search marketers. Our core editorial focus is all things SEO, PPC, social media, and content marketing

Every day, you’ll find a steady stream of stories featuring tips and advice from SEJ staff, as well as a variety of respected and experienced voices from the search community. We also run regular webinars on today’s hottest topics and talk to the top industry authorities, experts, and influencers on our Search Engine Nerds podcast.

In addition, SEJ also hosts SEJ Summit, an intensive one-day conference filled with quality education and networking.

Some popular posts from Search Engine Journal:

3. Search Engine Land

Launched in 2007 by Danny Sullivan (one of the most influential people in the history of the search industry) after he left Search Engine Watch, Search Engine Land provides daily breaking news and coverage of all aspects of the search industry.

In addition to having an experienced editorial team, SEL features a variety of industry experts who share tips, tactics, and strategies, mainly on the topics of SEO and PPC. SEL’s parent company, Third Door Media, also runs a popular conference series, SMX.

Some popular posts from Search Engine Land:

4. Search Engine Roundtable

Barry Schwartz created Search Engine Roundtable in 2004 as his personal notebook about the SEO industry. This site is all Barry, all day, as he provides brief daily updates and opinions on the latest industry news, events, and forum and social media discussions.

Some popular posts from Search Engine Roundtable:

5. The SEM Post

Respected industry veteran Jennifer Slegg is editor of The SEM Post, which she founded in June 2014. In addition to providing daily news updates on the latest in SEO, Slegg regularly spots many features Google and Bing are testing and often takes a deep and comprehensive dive into major algorithm updates and changes to Google’s quality rater guidelines.

Some popular posts from The SEM Post:

6. Stone Temple Digital Marketing Excellence Blog

The Digital Marketing Excellence Blog is from Stone Temple Consulting, a digital marketing agency founded in 1997 by CEO Eric Enge, one of the most respected people in the search industry. You can expect a new post or two every week from this blog.

You can read about SEO, content marketing, analytics, and social media. In addition to conducting original research, Stone Temple also produces a popular video series called “Here’s Why” featuring Enge and Mark Traphagen, Stone Temple’s senior director of brand evangelism.

Some popular posts from the Digital Marketing Excellence Blog:

7. GSQi Blog

Glenn Gabe, president of digital consulting service G-Squared Interactive, writes the GSQi blog. You’ll find posts on digital marketing strategy, PPC and social media advertising, and analytics.

However, Gabe mainly writes on advanced technical SEO topics. He also is constantly watching Google’s algorithm for updates and fluctuations. Whenever a major algorithm update happens, you’ll want to check out Gabe’s analysis.

Some popular posts from the GSQi Blog:

8. The Moz Blog

The Moz Blog, published by popular SEO software provider Moz, features tips and advice on the topics of SEO, social media, and content. Typically, you can expect to find four to five posts a week here.

One of their most popular features is Whiteboard Friday, where an expert (usually Moz co-founder Rand Fishkin) will break down a large topic via a whiteboard.

Some popular posts from the Moz Blog:

9. SEO Theory

Michael Martinez, president and co-founder of Reflective Dynamics, started SEO Theory in 2006. Here, you’ll find lots of great posts that all aim to explain how SEO and search works. Fair warning: the stuff you’ll read here isn’t aimed at beginners.

Some popular posts from the SEO Theory:

10. Understanding Google My Business & Local Search / LocalU

This has been the go-to place for local businesses since 2006. It’s all local, all the time. Mike Blumenthal’s blog will keep you up to date on all the latest developments in local search.

For even more of Blumenthal, check out his weekly video recaps at Local University.

Some popular posts from Understanding Google My Business & Local Search:

11. State of Digital

Founded in 2010 by Bas van den Beld, State of Digital offers articles on SEO and more digital marketing topics (social, content, etc.). Although this site is more geared toward a European audience, you’ll find lots of great insights here. Plus, the concept of State of Digital is pretty brilliant.

Some popular posts from State of Digital:

12. Search Engine Watch

Launched in 1997 (also by Danny Sullivan), Search Engine Watch is the longest-running publication dedicated to the search industry. Lately, SEW has been publishing about one post a day, mostly on the topics of SEO, social media, and content marketing.

Some popular posts from Search Engine Watch:

13. Portent

Portent is a Seattle-based digital marketing agency run by Ian Lurie (one of my personal favorite writers in SEO). On the Portent blog, you’ll find tips, guides, and some unique takes on all things SEO and digital marketing.

14. SEMrush Blog

The SEMrush blog comes from the maker of the popular keyword and competitive research tool. Covering SEO, PPC, and content marketing, you’ll find a new article post here every day from members of the SEMrush team and industry experts.

Some popular posts from the SEMrush blog:

15. Go Fish Digital Blog

You’ll find Bill Slawski (of SEO by the Sea fame) writing here, often about patents, as well as other members of the Go Fish Digital team about once a week on various search and digital marketing topics.

Some popular posts from the Go Fish Digital blog:

16. Beanstalk Internet Marketing Blog

If you don’t have a lot of time to read the hundreds of posts being published every week on SEO, PPC, and social media, the Beanstalk Internet Marketing blog has you covered. Beanstalk CEO Dave Davies puts together a pretty excellent weekly news recap, This Week in Search & SEO, which rounds up the biggest news and opinions stories of the week from a variety of websites.

17. Yoast SEO Blog

Yoast, founded by Joost de Valk, is best known for its popular (and free) Yoast SEO for WordPress plugin, but they also have a blog that mainly focuses on WordPress SEO, technical SEO, and content. Usually, Yoast publishes two to three posts a week.

Some popular posts from the Yoast SEO blog:

18. Distilled

This blog comes from online marketing agency Distilled, founded by Will Critchlow. Once or twice a week you’ll find a post from a Distilled team member about SEO, mobile, social, CRO, and other digital marketing topics.

Some popular posts from the Distilled blog:

19. WebmasterWorld

WebmasterWorld is one of the longest-running and most trusted forums among SEO professionals and webmasters. You’ll find up to the minute discussion and debate on the latest news as well as questions from webmasters trying to solve problems and improve their SEO.

Other forums worth checking out:

20. Backlinko

Brian Dean is the founder of Backlinko. Typically, you’ll find one or two new or updated posts per month on the blog, usually featuring actionable tactics and data-backed case studies.

Some popular posts from Backlinko:

21. Branded3

This blog from UK-based digital marketing agency Branded3 features insights on SEO, PPC, content marketing, digital PR, and CRO. On average, Branded3 publishes about three posts per week.

Some popular posts from the Branded3 blog:

22. BrightEdge

BrightEdge, based out of San Mateo, California, makes a popular SEO and content platform. On their blog, you’ll find posts on SEO, content, and commentary on the latest developments in digital marketing.

Some posts from the BrightEdge blog:

23. SEO by the Sea

If you love reading about patents, then you’ll love SEO by the Sea. Created by Bill Slawski, he tracks and interprets all the latest patents from Google so you can learn the potential implications for SEO.

Although Slawski is only publishing a couple times a month right now, when he does, it’s almost always a must-read. Plus there’s a treasure trove of information from past years on SEO by the Sea that will help you understand search engines and SEO today.

Some popular posts from SEO by the Sea:

24. Blind Five Year Old

Blind Five Year Old is a blog from A.J. Kohn. Posts are usually few and far between, but when Kohn publishes something, you can be sure it will be high-quality and worth your time.

Some popular posts from Blind Five Year Old:

25. Search News Central

SNC is run by Doc Sheldon. You can expect to find about five news posts per month, with a focus on topics including usability, analytics, and technical SEO.

Here are a couple personal favorites from ViperChill:

Featured Image Credit: Paulo Bobita