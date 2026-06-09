The Complete Guide To Local SEO For Multiple Locations

Local SEO has evolved a lot over the years, from the early days of just having to have a consistent name, address, and phone (NAP) profile coherence across the internet, through to the Possum update in 2016 (which introduced address-based filtering that made virtual offices and shared-address listings significantly riskier for local pack visibility) and then through to the modern AI-powered rules of how search is governed and how this is affecting local search and the Google Maps product.

The way we would now approach local search and franchise SEO has changed substantially since 2020. AI Overviews appear more for local queries, and the way users are interacting with, identifying, and finding local businesses and services has evolved. This doesn’t mean to say that the local pack doesn’t matter anymore, but there are more nuances to what local SEO success looks like.

In this guide, I’m not going to tell you to burn the existing local SEO playbook; location pages, reviews, and service area businesses all still matter.

However, how we go about this and how we try to achieve success in this way have changed. See this as an evolution of the local SEO playbook and not a revolution of your entire local SEO strategy.

How Google Evaluates Multiple Locations

Google’s local algorithms have evolved beyond the basic directory lookups that we were heavily used to merely days, and now operate more as a sophisticated entity matching engine, utilizing small, advanced parts of the back-end indexing and retrieval mechanisms to better evaluate physical storefronts independently while looking at the broader brand ecosystem, as well as looking at the user’s information.

When we look at local SEO, we typically would look at three core factors: those being relevance, distance, and prominence. However, these have evolved beyond what their initial standards were.

Relevance

Relevance is more about conceptual matching and entity clustering. So, relevance is no longer just about matching keywords on the page, but about how accurately a specific storefront matches the intent of a search query, and for multiple-location businesses, Google determines relevance by analyzing data across the entire footprint.

You need to ensure that your primary and secondary categories have exact alignment across all the Google Business Profiles without over-categorizing, which can dilute local signals. With your local service profiles, you need to be explicitly defining what services are available at which locations, as capabilities can often vary by storefront.

Your local page architecture also needs to make sure you’re connecting each Google Business Profile listing to dedicated local landing pages that feature unique, localized content, schema markup, and regional context. This doesn’t mean to say to create lots of doorway pages programmatically, but to create localized entity pages that add value to users who would land on them.

Distance

The physical proximity of the user making a query to the physical location of a business is an underlying and unyielding factor that businesses cannot optimize for (even with granular location-based doorway pages, which you shouldn’t do). Google prioritizes the proximity to the user’s real-time location, or to the location modifier used in the search query.

[Emergency dentists] Google will prioritize the user’s real-time location as the proximity modifier. [Emergency dentists Grimsby] Google will prioritize the location modifier.

Prominence

In competitive markets, prominence is a strong differentiator. It represents the business’s perceived importance in both the digital and physical worlds. While a brand may have a strong national brand, Google will evaluate prominence at a local level, and individually per storefront.

This can be determined by:

Reviews (velocity, freshness and sentiment): A steady stream of fresh, location-specific reviews and active owner responses signaling an active, trusted business.

A steady stream of fresh, location-specific reviews and active owner responses signaling an active, trusted business. Local backlinks: Backlinks from hyper-local sources (regional news, local chambers, neighborhood blogs) that build geographic authority standard links at a national level cannot replicate.

Backlinks from hyper-local sources (regional news, local chambers, neighborhood blogs) that build geographic authority standard links at a national level cannot replicate. Consistent NAP: Consistent name, address, and phone number data across local directories, mapping apps, and data aggregators to reinforce trust.

Consistent name, address, and phone number data across local directories, mapping apps, and data aggregators to reinforce trust. Offline reputation: Real-world foot traffic patterns and localized brand search volume, which Google uses to validate a storefront’s actual prominence in its community.

See also: Creating Value And Content Across Multiple City And Area Service Pages

The Modern Role of Google Business Profiles

Google Business Profiles have moved on from being static map listings to entity anchors for Google to understand multi-location businesses. Modern search engines and AI systems can use a complete GBP profile to understand, verify, identify suitability, and verify an individual storefront’s capabilities.

Maintenance & Verification

Managing details across dozens or hundreds of locations requires moving away from individual accounts to a proper corporate setup.

Bulk Verification: Businesses with 10 or more locations under the same name can submit a single master spreadsheet with unique store codes, and Google approves the main business account.

Businesses with 10 or more locations under the same name can submit a single master spreadsheet with unique store codes, and Google approves the main business account. Business Groups: These are folders used to group specific regions or sub-brands together. They allow teams to update information and sync data across specific groups of shops easily.

These are folders used to group specific regions or sub-brands together. They allow teams to update information and sync data across specific groups of shops easily. Access Levels: To keep central control while letting local staff help, user permissions should be split into different levels: Owners (Centralized teams): Have full control and can delete listings, change ownership, or alter core software connections. Managers (Regional teams): Can edit opening hours, update descriptions, and manage large-scale changes. Site Managers (Local staff): Can only handle daily tasks like replying to reviews and uploading photos of the shop, without risking the main settings.

To keep central control while letting local staff help, user permissions should be split into different levels:

GBP Categories

The primary category is the most powerful setting on your profile. Google gives it much more weight than the nine secondary categories, meaning a one-size-fits-all approach across all towns often fails.

If your business offers multiple services, the main category should match the local demand and revenue goals. For example, an automotive brand might use “Car Dealer” as its main category in large suburban locations, but use “Auto Repair Shop” in city centers where car servicing is driving the local business.

Secondary categories should only be used to add detail, such as “Oil Change Service.” Adding unrelated categories (or loosely appropriate categories for the sake of covering all angles) dilutes your profile and confuses the search system.

Google now relies heavily on your listed Services, your review replies, and photo captions to answer specific customer questions. If you do not include these details in your profile setup, the AI will pull answers from customer reviews instead.

See also: Ask An SEO: Should I Delete My GBP If I Am Selling My Product Nationwide?

Profile “Completeness” & AI

Modern search relies on AI systems that pull direct answers for users. If a profile is incomplete or inconsistent, the AI cannot clearly tell your business apart from a competitor.

When profiles are missing details like menus, services, or facilities, Google’s AI will pull information from unverified public sources instead.

When local data is sparse or inconsistent, algorithms cannot tell if two nearby branches are separate shops or just an error, which often causes one to be hidden from search results.

Active Profile Signals

In theory, Google views regular updates as a sign that a business is open and active. Profiles that are left untouched for more than a month often see a drop in search views.

When Google first launched Posts on profiles, early testing showed us that there was a correlation in GBP visibility as we posted consistently to the profile.

While bulk posts are great for national campaigns, they must be combined with local content. True activity means local staff uploading real, unedited photos of the shop and answering local questions.

Location Pages: The Difference Between Thin & Useful Content

Creating a separate webpage for each of your business locations is standard practice, but the way you build these pages determines whether they help or hurt your rankings. Search engines now use a high-quality threshold when deciding which pages to index and display.

If your local strategy relies on standard templates where you simply swap out the city name, your pages may face indexing stability issues, especially for location pages not frequented by users as much as others.

What Makes A Location Page Genuinely Different

Useful local pages should include specific elements that prove the branch is a real part of its community, and not simply adding opening hours, some random community context/naming of landmarks, and a base list of amenities.

Locally Specific Services: List the exact services available at this site, especially if certain options are not offered nationwide.

List the exact services available at this site, especially if certain options are not offered nationwide. Real Photos: Use high-quality, unedited photos of the actual storefront, the interior, and the local team, rather than generic stock images.

Use high-quality, unedited photos of the actual storefront, the interior, and the local team, rather than generic stock images. Embedded Local Reviews: Display feedback and testimonials left by customers who visited that specific branch.

Display feedback and testimonials left by customers who visited that specific branch. Area-Specific FAQs: Answer questions that matter to local customers, such as parking availability, public transport routes, or regional pricing details.

The Scaling Challenge

The biggest operational challenge for any multi-location business is creating the unique content that I’ve outlined in the previous section, at scale, without writing every single word from scratch. It is unrealistic to treat every page as a completely bespoke project, but you can still avoid thin content by using a structured approach.

The most effective method is to divide your page layout into fixed and variable sections. Around half of the page can feature high-quality brand information, service standards, and company history that stays the same across the site.

The remaining half must be dynamically populated with specific local data.

By pulling live data from your regional offices, such as local review feeds, real-time opening hours, team names, and specific regional FAQs, you can generate unique pages at scale that comfortably pass the quality threshold.

City Pages Vs. Service Area Pages

Multi-location businesses usually fall into two categories, and each requires a different page structure based on how customers interact with them.

Page Type Target Business Model Core Content Focus City Pages Brick-and-mortar storefronts where customers physically visit the building, such as retail shops, salons, or clinics. Clear directions, parking instructions, local photos, and in-store services. Service Area Pages Businesses that travel to the customer and do not serve people at their office, such as plumbers, cleaners, or delivery firms. Clear lists of served postcodes, regional case studies, and details on travel boundaries.

Using a storefront template for a service area business confuses both users and search algorithms, so you must choose the design that fits your operational model.

Structuring Location Page Hubs

Your site architecture needs to employ a logical, hierarchical structure that facilitates seamless navigation for human users and automated web crawlers alike.

Hub and spoke models are common (and they work) for these types of page clusters. All individual location pages should link back to a central directory or store locator page. This locator hub should then link directly to the main homepage.

LocalBusiness Schema

Schema markup is structured code added to your pages to help search engines understand the exact facts about your business. For multi-location sites, implementing this code correctly at scale is essential for building digital authority.

Required Fields: Every location page must have its own unique schema block containing the exact business name, physical address, local phone number, opening hours, and geo-coordinates (latitude and longitude).

Every location page must have its own unique schema block containing the exact business name, physical address, local phone number, opening hours, and geo-coordinates (latitude and longitude). The sameAs Property: Use this specific line of code to link your webpage directly to your verified Google Business Profile URL or official Wikidata entries. This connects your website directly to Google’s broader understanding of your business entity.

Many brands mistakenly apply the general Organization schema to their local pages. The Organization tag should only be used on the main homepage, while individual branches must use LocalBusiness or a specific subtype like AutomotiveBusiness or MedicalBusiness.

NAP Consistency And Citations

Name, address, and phone number (NAP) consistency is often discussed as a primary ranking factor, but its role has shifted. A minor spelling variation in an address will rarely cause a listing to drop from the map pack on its own.

The real reason data consistency matters today is entity disambiguation. Clean data allows search algorithms and AI systems to confidently match different mentions across the web to the exact same physical business storefront, rather than splitting its authority across multiple records.

When data aggregators, local directories, and mapping apps display conflicting information for a single branch, search engines struggle to verify that all these records point to the same physical space.

If your business name changes slightly across platforms, or if an old phone number is left on an industry directory, search algorithms see multiple conflicting signals. Instead of building a single, highly authoritative entity profile, the system treats the variations as separate, competing locations, which reduces your overall search visibility.

NAP Management At Scale

Managing data hygiene across hundreds of locations requires a strict, centralized reference point.

Create a single master repo (Google Sheet, Spreadsheet, etc) that holds the definitive formatting for every location. This must enforce exact character-for-character matches for fields like suite numbers, road abbreviations, and business names.

The data in your master repo must be pushed out to match three critical areas precisely: the verified Google Business Profile, the LocalBusiness schema script in the website code, and the visible text in your website footer.

Citations & Citation Auditing

Fixing every incorrect business listing on the internet is an expensive and low-ROI task.

Multi-location brands must categorize directories to focus their clean-up efforts where they will actually impact algorithmic trust.

Priority Tier Platform Types Management Action Tier 1: Core Tier Major mapping networks (Google, Apple Maps, Bing), primary data aggregators, and top-tier navigation systems. Direct, continuous ownership. Audit quarterly and lock profiles against third-party edits. Tier 2: Vertical Tier Industry-specific directories (such as legal portals, medical registries, or automotive networks) and major local directories. Bi-annual updates. Clean up high-authority industry platforms that drive actual referral traffic. Tier 3: Low Tier Generic, automated web directories and low-traffic regional listing sites. Deprioritize entirely. Do not waste budget or time correcting minor issues on spam-heavy directories.

Focusing strictly on high-value platforms ensures your local entity profile remains structurally sound without wasting resources on outdated platforms that search engines largely ignore.

Reviews – Now A Direct Ranking & AI Visibility Signal

Customer reviews have evolved from a simple conversion tool into a core architectural component of local search. Google uses review data not just to grade your reputation, but to determine whether your business should be displayed at all.

For multi-location brands, managing reviews requires a shift away from high-level marketing campaigns toward strict, location-specific operational processes.

Google’s local algorithms continuously analyze four primary metrics within your review pipeline to determine your positions in the Local Pack and Google Maps.

Volume: The total number of reviews attached to a specific profile, which establishes a baseline of trust and customer activity.

The total number of reviews attached to a specific profile, which establishes a baseline of trust and customer activity. Velocity: The speed and consistency at which new reviews arrive. A steady influx of weekly reviews signals an active, open business, whereas sudden bursts followed by months of silence indicate stagnation

The speed and consistency at which new reviews arrive. A steady influx of weekly reviews signals an active, open business, whereas sudden bursts followed by months of silence indicate stagnation Average Rating: The overall score of the profile, though a perfect 5.0 score is often viewed with suspicion if the volume is low.

The overall score of the profile, though a perfect 5.0 score is often viewed with suspicion if the volume is low. Owner Response Rate: How reliably and quickly your team replies to feedback, which Google uses as a metric for operational health.

Local AI Recommendations And Visibility

Generative AI features and conversational answer engines have changed the value of user feedback and reviews. AI search models do not just sort businesses by a score; they read and synthesize the actual text within reviews to decide which brands to recommend in natural language answers.

If a user asks an AI assistant for a specific recommendation, the system parses public review text for detailed context.

A location with fewer total reviews that frequently mention specific services, vehicle types, or regional project work will routinely be cited by AI ahead of a business with thousands of generic “great service” ratings.

A common mistake for expanding brands is treating reputation management as a centralized, corporate initiative.

Google Business Profiles are strictly isolated entities. Review equity, star ratings, and authority signals cannot be shared, transferred, or pooled between branches.

Response Quality Over Basic Volume

While collecting reviews is vital, how you respond to them carries significant weight.

Simply using automated software to post the same generic thank-you template to every reviewer is no longer effective.

Substance Matters: Google indexes your response text just like it indexes customer content. Crafting unique replies that naturally mention relevant services or helpful local details adds clear, verified context to your profile.

Google indexes your response text just like it indexes customer content. Crafting unique replies that naturally mention relevant services or helpful local details adds clear, verified context to your profile. Accountability Signals: Consistently responding to negative feedback with professional, actionable solutions shows search algorithms that the storefront is actively managed and dependable, protecting your visibility during service dips.

Review Manipulation

Google has tightened its automated detection systems to counter rating manipulation. The platform now utilizes machine learning models to analyze reviews before they are even published, resulting in a dramatic increase in blocked or deleted feedback.

Google explicitly prohibits staff from using high-pressure tactics to secure reviews while customers are still on the physical premises.

Setting up dedicated review tablets in your foyer or encouraging customers to scan a review QR code while connected to your store’s guest Wi-Fi will routinely trigger spam filters. When multiple reviews originate from the same IP address or device signature, Google will likely delete the content and may place a temporary review ban on the listing.

Corporate policies that set strict review quotas for local staff or instruct employees to ask customers to mention them by name in public reviews are now direct violations of Google’s Terms of Service.

Multi-Location SEO For Service-Area Businesses

Service-area businesses (SABs) face a different challenge from traditional brick-and-mortar brands.

When your business model relies on sending service vans to a customer’s home rather than welcoming foot traffic into a shopfront, you cannot rely on standard local search tactics.

For industries like plumbing, HVAC, roofing, pest control, and landscaping, your physical office location is often just an administrative base. This makes optimizing for a wide geographic territory complex, as you must balance Google’s strict proximity rules with your actual operational boundaries.

Service Areas Vs. Physical Offices

Google treats businesses without a public storefront differently from standard retail shops. Under Google’s guidelines, if customers do not visit your office, you must hide your street address on your Google Business Profile and use the Service Area settings instead.

Your hidden office address defines up to 20 Service Areas, which creates your proximity boundary.

You can specify your territory by listing up to 20 specific towns, cities, or postcode sectors. Google then uses this data to draw a service boundary around your business.

Google still calculates your search positions from the hidden physical location of your office or depot. A plumbing firm based in Leeds cannot simply add Manchester to its service area settings and expect to appear in Manchester’s map results. Your local ranking power still diminishes the further you get from your true base.

When To Create Dedicated City Pages

Because your Google Business Profile is tethered to your physical office, you must use your website’s location pages to capture organic search traffic in surrounding areas. However, building a separate page for every single village or suburb creates thin content problems.

You should only build a dedicated city page if a market meets these three specific criteria:

You have dedicated vans, staff, or equipment assigned to that specific area daily, ensuring you can realistically handle the job volume.

Research shows a viable volume of local searches for your service in that specific town.

The target area has unique housing stock, common regional issues, or specific local regulations that allow you to write entirely unique content. For instance, a pest control firm might build a page for an old port town focused on dockside rodent control, which requires completely different information than a page for a rural farming village.

The Doorway Page Trap

Google defines doorway pages as low-quality, repetitive pages built solely to rank for specific search terms, which then funnel users to the same central contact page.

As I’ve highlighted already in this guide, your pages need to add value to the users and not always be boilerplate lists and stock imagery.

Legitimate Location Page Doorway Page Contains unique case studies, local project photos, real staff bios for that area, and specific regional pricing or advice. Uses a standard template where only the city name is changed in the text (e.g., swapping “Plumber in Leeds” for “Plumber in Bradford”). Focuses on explaining how your service operates within that specific community. Exists purely as a landing page filled with keyword variations and buttons that redirect users straight to the main homepage.

Service Area Best Practices

Google no longer supports setting a mile-based radius around your address. Always list specific, named towns or postcodes to define your territory accurately.

It is fine for two of your locations to have overlapping service areas if their territories naturally cross over. However, the physical offices or dispatch points themselves must be entirely separate, legitimate properties with distinct local phone numbers.

Always avoid using PO boxes, virtual offices, or rented hot-desking spaces to create fake secondary locations for a service business.

AI Search And The New Visibility Layer

Generative AI search models have introduced an entirely new layer of digital visibility for multi-location brands. Search engines no longer just provide lists of links; they synthesize vast amounts of data to answer user questions directly.

For local businesses, this means that success is no longer judged solely by traditional map pack rankings. Your locations must now be structured to be included, cited, and recommended by AI answer engines.

Google Business Profiles In AI Mode

When users switch to AI search modes, particularly for travel, hospitality, or experience-based queries, Google Business Profile serves as the primary foundational dataset.

Because the AI model requires verified, highly structured information to avoid generating incorrect facts, it relies heavily on the data within your profile network.

An incomplete profile is no longer just a conversion issue; it is a visibility block. If your categories, attributes, and operational services are not thoroughly filled out for each branch, the AI engine will bypass your business entirely in favor of a competitor whose profile offers complete data.

AI search features favor profiles that prove continuous real-world activity. Keeping your location data updated acts as a direct optimization priority to ensure your storefronts appear inside AI summaries.

Entity Authority Across Signals

AI engines do not view your business through a single isolated channel. They build a complete understanding of what each specific branch offers by gathering and cross-referencing information from multiple sources simultaneously.

The AI system scans your Google Business Profile, your local website landing page, active social profiles, customer review text, and third-party mentions across the web.

If your website says a branch specializes in commercial vehicle repairs, but your Google Business Profile mentions only general domestic car servicing, the AI model detects a data conflict.

Practical Implications For Brands

To “win visibility” in an AI-driven search environment, multi-location brands must abandon generic, templated content assets in favor of distinct, hyper-local information.

The text within your customer reviews, your local landing page copy, and local press mentions all feed the AI’s understanding of what each branch is best at.

If your location pages use identical text with only the town names swapped, AI filters can easily identify the lack of depth and pass over the page. Providing unique local case studies, explicit service lists, and specific regional answers gives the AI model the distinct data points it needs to confidently recommend your branch to local users.

The Operational Reality

To successfully manage local SEO at scale, businesses must move away from treating every storefront as a bespoke project and instead adopt a tiered approach to resource allocation.

Not all locations require the same level of investment. Brands should prioritize their efforts based on three critical metrics:

Highest Revenue Potential: Focus on branches in markets with the largest addressable customer base or the highest average transaction value.

Focus on branches in markets with the largest addressable customer base or the highest average transaction value. Highest Competition: Identify regions where local competitors have strong digital authority and active review profiles.

Identify regions where local competitors have strong digital authority and active review profiles. Weakest Current Performance: Target “ghost” listings that are currently hidden from search results due to data-sparse or inconsistent profiles.

Repeatable Process & Automation

Operational efficiency stems from a master repo that serves as your definitive source of truth. By integrating this central repository with your site architecture, you can deploy dynamic data populations to refresh localized variables (regional FAQs and live operating hours), ensuring storefronts remain unique while upholding core brand integrity across the entire footprint.

Flagship Vs. Lower Priority

Flagship locations demand a bespoke build featuring unedited local photos, custom team bios, and unique regional case studies.

For lower-priority locations, the minimum viable standard must still include a unique LocalBusiness schema and verified service lists to avoid the “doorway page” trap and ensure they remain visible to AI search engines.

Start your journey by auditing your highest-revenue locations against the core pillars of relevance, distance, and prominence to identify immediate gaps in your local authority.

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