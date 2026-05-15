Google’s New AI Search Guide Calls AEO And GEO ‘Still SEO’

Google published a new documentation page to help websites optimize for generative AI features in Search, including AI Overviews and AI Mode.

The page, “Optimizing your website for generative AI features on Google Search,” expands Google’s prior AI features documentation published in 2025. The earlier page explains how AI features work, how inclusion is controlled, and how performance is reported. The new guide focuses more directly on optimization advice and tactics Google says site owners can ignore.

Two sections are specifically worth highlighting. Google directly names popular optimization tactics it says aren’t necessary, and it redefines the AEO/GEO conversation as part of standard SEO.

Google Says AEO And GEO Are ‘Still SEO’

Google opens by confirming that foundational SEO best practices remain relevant for generative AI search. Its AI features are “rooted in our core Search ranking and quality systems” and rely on retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and query fan-out to surface content from the Search index.

On the terminology debate, Google is direct. It defines “AEO” as “answer engine optimization” and “GEO” as “generative engine optimization,” then states:

“From Google Search’s perspective, optimizing for generative AI search is optimizing for the search experience, and thus still SEO.”

This echoes positions Google employees have taken at conferences. Gary Illyes and Cherry Prommawin told Search Central Live attendees that GEO and AEO don’t require separate frameworks. The position now appears in Google’s published documentation, providing an official reference to cite.

What Google Says You Don’t Need To Do

The guide includes a “Mythbusting generative AI search” section listing tactics it calls unnecessary for Google Search. The guide is more explicit than Google’s prior AI features page, particularly in naming llms.txt, chunking, inauthentic mentions, and AEO/GEO directly.

The guide says site owners can ignore the following for Google Search.

On llms.txt files and other “special” markup, Google says you don’t need to create machine-readable files, AI text files, markup, or Markdown to appear in generative AI search. Google may discover and index many file types beyond HTML, but that doesn’t mean those files receive special treatment.

On “chunking” content, the guide says there’s no requirement to break content into small pieces for AI systems. Google’s systems “are able to understand the nuance of multiple topics on a page and show the relevant piece to users.” Danny Sullivan made similar comments in January 2026, saying he’d spoken with Google engineers who recommended against chunking.

On rewriting content for AI systems, Google says AI systems can understand synonyms and general meanings. Site owners don’t need to capture every long-tail keyword variation or write in a specific way for generative AI search.

On seeking inauthentic “mentions,” the guide acknowledges that AI features can surface what’s said about products and services across blogs, videos, and forums. But it says seeking inauthentic mentions “isn’t as helpful as it might seem” because core ranking systems focus on quality while other systems block spam.

On structured data, the guide says it isn’t required for generative AI search and there’s no special schema.org markup to add. It recommends continuing to use structured data as part of an overall SEO strategy for rich results eligibility.

Several recommendations run counter to advice that appears in some AI search optimization guides. Multiple GEO resources have promoted chunking and structured data as priorities for AI search visibility.

What Google Says To Focus On

The optimization advice follows familiar SEO territory, though Google contextualizes it for AI features.

Google puts particular emphasis on “non-commodity content.” It contrasts commodity content (“7 Tips for First-Time Homebuyers”) with a non-commodity alternative (“Why We Waived the Inspection & Saved Money: A Look Inside the Sewer Line”). The distinction is whether content provides unique insight beyond common knowledge.

On the technical side, pages must be indexed and eligible for snippets to appear in generative AI features. Google recommends following crawling best practices, using semantic HTML where possible, following JavaScript SEO best practices, providing good page experience, and reducing duplicate content.

Local and ecommerce optimization gets its own section. Google recommends Merchant Center feeds and Google Business Profiles for product and local business visibility in AI responses. It also mentions Business Agent, a conversational experience that lets customers chat with brands on Google Search.

Agentic Experiences Get Initial Guidance

A new section on agentic experiences describes AI agents as “autonomous systems that can perform tasks on behalf of people, such as booking a reservation or comparing product specifications.”

Google notes that browser agents may access websites by analyzing screenshots, inspecting the DOM, and interpreting the accessibility tree. The guide links to web.dev’s guide to agent-friendly website best practices and references the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) as an emerging protocol that “will allow Search agents to do more.”

Google announced UCP earlier this year, and Vidhya Srinivasan’s annual letter said it was co-developed with Shopify with more than 20 companies endorsing it.

Why This Matters

This guide gives Google’s most explicit guidance yet on what you should and shouldn’t do for generative AI features in Search. It consolidates positions that were previously scattered across conference talks, podcast appearances, and blog posts into a single reference.

The mythbusting section carries the most weight. Google is now telling you in its own documentation to skip tactics that a growing industry of AEO/GEO services has been promoting. That doesn’t settle the debate for non-Google AI platforms like ChatGPT or Perplexity, which may weight signals differently. But for Google’s own AI features, the guidance is now on record.

The agentic experiences section puts browser agents and UCP into Google’s official documentation for site owners. The guidance is early, and Google frames it as optional for businesses where agent access is relevant.

Looking Ahead

Google’s closing section says you don’t need to accomplish everything in the document to succeed. It notes that “plenty of content thrives in Google Search (including generative AI experiences) without any overt SEO at all.”

The agentic experiences guidance is labeled as something to explore “if this is something that’s relevant to your business and you have extra time.” That suggests Google sees agent optimization as forward-looking rather than urgent.

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