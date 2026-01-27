Google AI Overviews Now Powered By Gemini 3

Google is making Gemini 3 the default model for AI Overviews in markets where the feature is available and adding a direct path into AI Mode conversations.

The updates, shared in a Google blog post, bring Gemini 3’s reasoning capabilities to AI Overviews. Google says the feature now reaches over one billion users.

What’s New

Gemini 3 For AI Overviews

The Gemini 3 upgrade brings the same reasoning capabilities to AI Overviews that previously powered AI Mode.

Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, wrote:

“We’re rolling out Gemini 3 as the default model for AI Overviews globally, so even more people will be able to access best-in-class AI responses, directly in the results page for questions where it’s helpful.”

Gemini 3 launched in November, and Google shipped it to AI Mode on release day. This expands Gemini 3 from AI Mode into AI Overviews as the default.

AI Overview To AI Mode Transition

You can now ask a follow-up question right from an AI Overview and continue into AI Mode. The context from the original response carries into the conversation, so you don’t start over.

Stein described the thinking behind the change:

“People come to Search for an incredibly wide range of questions – sometimes to find information quickly, like a sports score or the weather, where a simple result is all you need. But for complex questions or tasks where you need to explore a topic deeply, you should be able to seamlessly tap into a powerful conversational AI experience.”

He called the result “one fluid experience with prominent links to continue exploring.”

An earlier test of this flow ran globally on mobile back in December.

In testing, Google found people prefer this kind of natural flow into conversation. The company also found that keeping AI Overview context in follow-ups makes Search more helpful.

Why This Matters

The pattern has held since AI Overviews launched. Each update makes it easier to stay within AI-powered responses.

When Gemini 3 arrived in AI Mode, it brought deeper query fan-out and dynamic response layouts. AI Overviews running on the same model could produce different citation patterns.

That makes today’s update an important one to monitor. Model changes can affect which pages get cited and how responses are structured.

Looking Ahead

Google says the updates are rolling out starting today, though availability may vary by market.

Google previously indicated plans to add automatic model selection that routes complex questions to Gemini 3 while using faster models for simpler tasks. Whether that affects AI Overviews beyond today’s default model change isn’t specified.

Featured Image: Darshika Maduranga/Shutterstock