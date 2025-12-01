Google Connects AI Overviews To AI Mode On Mobile

Google is testing a new mobile search flow that connects AI Overviews to AI Mode.

Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, announced the test on X. The feature lets you ask follow-up questions in AI Mode without leaving the search results page.

(1/2) Today we’re starting to test a new way to seamlessly go deeper in AI Mode directly from the Search results page on mobile, globally. This brings us closer to our vision for Search: just ask whatever’s on your mind – no matter how long or complex – and find exactly what you… pic.twitter.com/mcCS7oT2FI — Robby Stein (@rmstein) December 1, 2025

What’s New

Under the current setup, AI Overviews and AI Mode function as separate experiences. People who want AI Mode’s deeper conversational capabilities must navigate away from standard search results.

The test changes that workflow. You still receive an AI Overview as a starting point for a query. From there, you can ask conversational follow-up questions that open directly in AI Mode.

Stein says the update as part of a broader product vision, stating:

“This brings us closer to our vision for Search: just ask whatever’s on your mind, no matter how long or complex, and find exactly what you need. You shouldn’t have to think about where or how to ask your question.”

He described the result as “one seamless experience: a quick snapshot when you need it, and deeper conversation when you need it.”

Google says the test is running globally on mobile devices.

Why This Matters

This test shows how Google may eventually merge its AI search experiences into a single interface.

It also means more search sessions could happen within AI-generated responses rather than on the traditional results page.

If this flow becomes default, the path from query to AI Mode gets shorter, and that could lead to more searches that resolve without a click to your site.

Looking Ahead

Google hasn’t announced a timeline for expanding this test to general availability. The company typically runs experiments for several months before deciding to make them permanent.

Whether this specific test leads to a merged interface remains to be seen. But it follows Google’s pattern of making it easier to stay within AI-powered responses.

Featured Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock