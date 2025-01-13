Studies Suggest How To Rank On Google’s AI Overviews

Google’s AI Overviews (AIOs) are AI-generated responses that appear at the top of the search engine results page (SERP).

Unlike traditional search results, AIOs summarize information from multiple sources to provide direct answers to user queries while offering relevant links.

These overviews are displayed prominently: the AI Overview appears on the left, with relevant links to sources on the right.

Why Are AI Overviews Important For SEO?

Google determines which sources to include based on their credibility and relevance to the user’s search intent. This is where SEO plays a critical role.

Being cited in an AI Overview boosts visibility since it’s the first result users see after their query. This positioning can significantly increase click-through rates (CTR), even for pages that aren’t ranked in the top 10 of the SERP.

Studies indicate that 52% of sources mentioned in AI Overviews rank in the top 10 results, meaning nearly half are pulled from beyond the first page.

This means that even if you don’t rank on the first page, you can still be featured on AI Overviews.

In addition to my own research with our clients, I studied different reports to better understand how you can rank on AI Overviews. Some of these reports include:

A study of over 300,000 keywords by Ahrefs.

A study of 405,576 AI Overviews searches by Surfer SEO.

A study of 100,000 keywords after AI Overviews rollout by SE Ranking.

How To Rank In AI Overviews: 11 Tips For Organic Visibility

While you can’t directly control whether your pages are cited in an AI Overview, you can improve your chances by following these tips.

1. Add More Context To Your Articles

AI Overviews are designed to answer user queries directly. This means Google rewards content that is well-contextualized and written in a simple, easy-to-read format.

One thing to remember is that AIOs are triggered by informational search intent keywords 99.2% of the time, according to Ahrefs. If you’re writing an article on an informational keyword, focus on writing in a simple, easy-to-read format and add enough context to answer the query fully.

The Surfer SEO study shows that Google focuses on context over keywords. When AIOs show results to a user’s query, they mention exact keyword phrases only 5.4% of the time. Which means keywords are less important in AIOs.

In the example below, the query is [best month to visit Canada], but the AIO doesn’t emphasize the best month in its response. It’s the best time.

Use tools like Ahrefs to find AIO-triggering keywords with high-traffic potential. (Use the Ahrefs AI Overview SERP feature, and navigate to the intent filter to choose Informational as the search intent. It finds long-tail keywords for you, and you can write specific answers to these search queries.)

Structure your content to answer questions fully, incorporating related topics naturally.

Use tools like Google Autocomplete or People Also Ask to identify common questions users have about your topic. (See example below.)

2. Use Long-Tail Keywords

AI Overviews are more likely to be triggered by specific, long-tail keywords than by generic, short-tail ones.

According to Ahrefs, they’re triggered more for queries with three to four words than for queries with one- to three-word queries.

These keywords often align closely with user intent.

How To Find Them:

Use the “Questions” section in keyword tools like AnswerThePublic.

Leverage Google Autocomplete to identify conversational search terms.

3. Leverage Structured Markup

Implementing structured data, such as Schema.org markup, helps search engines understand the context and structure of your content. This makes your page more likely to be included in AI Overviews.

Key Markup Types To Use:

FAQ schema for question-based content.

Article schema for blog posts and informational pieces.

Breadcrumb schema to improve navigation signals.

4. Optimize On-Page SEO

On-page SEO remains foundational for ranking in both traditional SERPs and AI Overviews. 52% of AI Overviews sources come from the top 10 search results. This means you have a better chance of getting cited if your page ranks for that keyword.

Best Practices:

Use primary and secondary keywords in titles, headings, and subheadings.

Write compelling meta descriptions to boost CTR.

Ensure your content meets E-E-A-T (expertise, experience, authoritativeness, trustworthiness) guidelines.

5. Target Keywords With Low Difficulty

Focus on keywords with low competition (Keyword Difficulty < 20).

These are often high-intent, long-tail phrases that are easier to rank for and align well with informational search queries.

According to Ahrefs, AIO keywords have an average difficulty of 12. An example is the keyword phrase “Can dogs have cinnamon?” which has a KD of 12.

If you’re using Ahrefs, use the AI Overview SERP feature filter. Filter out keywords above 50 and go through keywords relevant to your topic.

6. Build Brand Credibility

From our experience optimizing content for AI Overviews, we’ve observed that sources frequently mentioned in authoritative publications or regularly cited by others are more likely to be included. While this aligns with Google’s emphasis on E-E-A-T, our firsthand results reinforce this approach.

Having a consistent presence in credible and trusted outlets has, in our experience, improved the likelihood of being featured in AI Overviews. Building this presence strengthens your site’s perceived authority.

Action Steps:

Engage in digital PR campaigns to secure mention in reputable publications.

Monitor mentions of your brand on platforms like Quora and Reddit to ensure positive associations.

7. Optimize For Mobile SEO

With mobile-first indexing, Google evaluates your site’s mobile performance when determining rankings.

According to Ahrefs study, mobile traffic accounts for 81% of AI Overview citations.

Tips:

Use responsive design to ensure your site displays well on all devices.

Improve page load speed for mobile users using tools like Google PageSpeed Insights.

8. Format Content For Easy Scanning

From firsthand analysis of sites that frequently rank in AI Overviews, we’ve found that well-structured content – using bullet points, lists, and clear sections – is often favored.

Formatting plays a critical role in helping AI parse information quickly.

Best Practices:

Use bullet points, numbered lists, and short paragraphs.

Structure content with clear headings and subheadings.

Break up long blocks of text with visual elements like charts or images.

9. Focus On Simplicity

Content written in plain, accessible language tends to perform better in AI Overviews. This is something we’ve consistently seen when optimizing content for diverse audiences and industries.

Tools:

Use Hemingway Editor or Grammarly to ensure your content is readable and concise.

10. Acquire High-Quality Backlinks

While strong backlinks are widely recognized as important for SEO, our experience suggests they are equally critical for increasing the likelihood of being cited in AI Overviews.

Prioritizing quality over quantity in link building is key. Use strategic link building campaigns to improve your domain authority and visibility in AI Overviews.

11. Publish Timely, Relevant Content

AI Overviews often favor fresh, up-to-date information. Regularly update your articles and blog posts to ensure they remain current.

Do AI Overviews Affect SEO?

Yes, AI Overviews impact SEO strategies by shifting the focus from traditional rankings to citation opportunities.

While they can increase visibility and CTR for cited sources, they may also reduce traffic for pages that are not directly cited, even if they rank well organically.

FAQs About AI Overviews: Are AI Overviews Accurate? AI Overviews are generally reliable but not 100% accurate. These AI-generated summaries pull information from multiple web sources, which means their accuracy depends on the quality and timeliness of the source content. Google has conducted extensive tests, though. It discovered that the accuracy rates of AI Overviews “is on par” with those of Featured Snippets, which is a trustworthy feature for quick information. Where Do AI Overviews Get Their Information? AI Overviews gather information from multiple credible sources across Google’s search results pages. It uses: Top-ranking websites.

Authority websites.

Content relevance through sources that directly answer the user’s query, even if they don’t rank on the first page.

Recent content.

Key Takeaway For Ranking In Google’s AI Overviews

Ranking in Google’s AI Overviews requires a multi-faceted approach: creating well-structured, mobile-friendly content, targeting specific long-tail keywords, and building brand credibility.

Leveraging tools like structured markup and keeping your content updated can further boost your chances.

