Time We Actually Start To Measure Relevancy When We Talk About “Relevant Traffic”

Every SEO strategy claims to drive “relevant traffic.” It is one of the industry’s most overused phrases, and one of the least examined. We celebrate growth in organic sessions and point to conversions as proof that our efforts are working.

Yet the metric we often use to prove “relevance” – last-click revenue or leads – tells us nothing about why those visits mattered, or how they contributed to the user’s journey.

If we want to mature SEO measurement, we need to redefine what relevance means and start measuring it directly, not infer it from transactional outcome.

With AI disrupting the user journey, and a lack of data and visibility from these platforms and Google’s latest Search additions (AI Mode and AI Overviews), now is the perfect time to redefine what SEO success looks like for the new, modern Search era – and for me, this starts with defining “relevant traffic.”

The Illusion Of Relevance

In most performance reports, “relevant traffic” is shorthand for “traffic that converts.”

But this definition is structurally flawed. Conversion metrics reward the final interaction, not the fit between user intent and content. They measure commercial efficiency, not contextual alignment.

A visitor could land on a blog post, spend five minutes reading, bookmark it, and return two weeks later via paid search to convert. In most attribution models, that organic session adds no measurable value to SEO. Yet that same session might have been the most relevant interaction in the entire funnel – the moment the brand aligned with the user’s need.

In Universal Analytics, we had some insights into this as we were able to view assisted conversion paths, but with Google Analytics 4, viewing conversion path reports is only available in the Advertising section.

Even when we had visibility on the conversion paths, we didn’t always consider the attribution touchpoints that Organic had on conversions with last-click attribution to other channels.

When we define relevance only through monetary endpoints, we constrain SEO to a transactional role and undervalue its strategic contribution: shaping how users discover, interpret, and trust a brand.

The Problem With Last-Click Thinking

Last-click attribution still dominates SEO reporting, even as marketers acknowledge its limitations.

It persists not because it is accurate, but because it is easy. It allows for simple narratives: “Organic drove X in revenue this month.” But simplicity comes at the cost of understanding.

User journeys are no longer linear; Search is firmly establishing itself as multimodal, which has been a shift happening over the past decade and is being further enabled by improvements in hardware, and AI.

Search is iterative, fragmented, and increasingly mediated by AI summarization and recommendation layers. A single decision may involve dozens of micro-moments, queries that refine, pivot, or explore tangents. Measuring “relevant traffic” through the lens of last-click attribution is like judging a novel by its final paragraph.

The more we compress SEO’s role into the conversion event, the more we disconnect it from how users actually experience relevance: as a sequence of signals that build familiarity, context, and trust.

What Relevance Really Measures

Actual relevance exists at the intersection of three dimensions: intent alignment, experience quality, and journey contribution.

1. Intent Alignment

Does the content match what the user sought to understand or achieve?

Are we solving the user’s actual problem, not just matching their keywords?

Relevance begins when the user’s context meets the brand’s competence.

2. Experience Quality

How well does the content facilitate progress, not just consumption?

Do users explore related content, complete micro-interactions, or return later?

Engagement depth, scroll behavior, and path continuation are not vanity metrics; they are proxies for satisfaction.

3. Journey Contribution

What role does the interaction play in the broader decision arc?

Did it inform, influence, or reassure, even if it did not close?

Assisted conversions, repeat session value, and brand recall metrics can capture this more effectively than revenue alone.

These dimensions demand a shift from output metrics (traffic, conversions) to outcome metrics (user progress, decision confidence, and informational completeness).

In other words, from “how much” to “how well.”

Measuring Relevance Beyond The Click

If we accept that relevance is not synonymous with revenue, then new measurement frameworks are needed. These might include:

Experience fit indices: Using behavioral data (scroll depth, dwell time, secondary navigation) to quantify whether users engage as expected given the intent type.

Example: informational queries that lead to exploration and bookmarking score high on relevance, even if they do not convert immediately.

Using behavioral data (scroll depth, dwell time, secondary navigation) to quantify whether users engage as expected given the intent type. Example: informational queries that lead to exploration and bookmarking score high on relevance, even if they do not convert immediately. Query progression analysis: Tracking whether users continue refining their query after visiting your page. If they stop searching or pivot to branded terms, that is evidence of resolved intent.

Tracking whether users continue refining their query after visiting your page. If they stop searching or pivot to branded terms, that is evidence of resolved intent. Session contribution mapping: Modeling the cumulative influence of organic visits across multiple sessions and touchpoints. Tools like GA4’s data-driven attribution can be extended to show assist depth rather than last-touch value.

Modeling the cumulative influence of organic visits across multiple sessions and touchpoints. Tools like GA4’s data-driven attribution can be extended to show assist depth rather than last-touch value. Experience-level segmentation: Grouping traffic by user purpose (for example, research, comparison, decision) and benchmarking engagement outcomes against expected behaviors for that intent.

These models do not replace commercial key performance indicators (KPIs); they contextualize them. They help organizations distinguish between traffic that sells and traffic that shapes future sales.

This isn’t to say that SEO activities shouldn’t be tied to commercial KPIs, but the role of SEO has evolved in the wider web ecosystem, and our understanding of value should also evolve with it.

Why This Matters Now

AI-driven search interfaces, from Google’s AI Overviews to ChatGPT and Perplexity, are forcing marketers to confront a new reality – relevance is being interpreted algorithmically.

Users are no longer exposed to 10 blue links and maybe some static SERP features, but to synthesized, conversational results. In this environment, content must not only rank; it must earn inclusion through semantic and experiential alignment.

This makes relevance an operational imperative. Brands that measure relevance effectively will understand how users perceive and progress through discovery in both traditional and AI-mediated ecosystems. Those who continue to equate relevance with conversion will misallocate resources toward transactional content at the expense of influence and visibility.

The next generation of SEO measurement should ask:

Does this content help the user make a better decision, faster? Not just, Did it make us money?

From Performance Marketing To Performance Understanding

The shift from measuring revenue to measuring relevance parallels the broader evolution of marketing itself, from performance marketing to performance understanding.

For years, the goal has been attribution: assigning value to touchpoints. But attribution without understanding is accounting, not insight.

Measuring relevance reintroduces meaning into the equation. It bridges brand and performance, showing not just what worked, but why it mattered.

This mindset reframes SEO as an experience design function, not merely a traffic acquisition channel. It also creates a more sustainable way to defend SEO investment by proving how organic experiences improve user outcomes and brand perception, not just immediate sales.

Redefining “Relevant Traffic” For The Next Era Of Search

It is time to retire the phrase “relevant traffic” as a catch-all justification for SEO success. Relevance cannot be declared; it must be demonstrated through evidence of user progress and alignment.

A modern SEO report should read less like a sales ledger and more like an experience diagnostic:

What intents did we serve best?

Which content formats drive confidence?

Where does our relevance break down?

Only then can we claim, with integrity, that our traffic is genuinely relevant.

Final Thought

Relevance is not measured at the checkout page. It is estimated that now a user feels understood.

Until we start measuring that, “relevant traffic” remains a slogan, not a strategy.

Featured Image: Master1305/Shutterstock