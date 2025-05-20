Google Expands AI Features in Search: What You Need to Know

At its annual I/O developer conference, Google announced upgrades to its AI-powered Search tools, making features like AI Mode and AI Overviews available to more people.

These updates, which Search Engine Journal received an advanced look at during a preview event, show Google’s commitment to creating interactive search experiences.

Here’s what’s changing and what it means for digital marketers.

AI Overviews: Improved Accuracy, Global Reach

AI Overviews, launched last year, are now available in over 200 countries and more than 40 languages.

Google reports that this feature is transforming how people utilize Search, with a 10% increase in search activity for queries displaying AI Overviews in major markets like the U.S. and India.

At the news preview, Liz Reid, Google’s VP and Head of Search, addressed concerns regarding AI accuracy.

She acknowledged that there have been “edge cases” where AI Overviews provided incorrect or even harmful information. Reid explained that these issues were taken seriously, corrections were made, and continuous AI training has led to improved results over time.

Expect Google to continue enhancing how AI ensures accuracy and reliability.

AI Mode: Now Available to More Users

AI Mode is now rolling out to all users in the U.S. without the need to sign up for Search Labs.

Previously, only testers could try AI Mode. Now, anyone in the U.S. will see a new tab for AI Mode in Search and in the Google app search bar.

How AI Mode Works

AI Mode uses a “query fan-out” system that breaks big questions into smaller parts and runs many searches at once.

Users can also ask follow-up questions and get links to helpful sites within the search results.

Google is using AI Mode and AI Overviews as testing grounds for new features, like the improved Gemini 2.5 AI model. User feedback will help shape what becomes part of the main Search experience.

New Tools: Deep Search, Live Visual Search, and AI-Powered Agents

Deep Search: Research Made Easy

Deep Search in AI Mode helps users dig deeper. It can run hundreds of searches at once and build expert-level, fully-cited reports in minutes.

Live Visual Search With Project Astra

Google is updating how users can search visually. With Search Live, you can use your phone’s camera to talk with Search about what you see.

For example, point your camera at something, ask a question, and get quick answers and links. This feature can boost local searches, visual shopping, and on-the-go learning.

AI Agents: Getting Tasks Done for You

Google is adding agentic features, which are AI tools capable of managing multi-step tasks.

Initially, AI Mode will assist users in purchasing event tickets, reserving restaurant tables, and scheduling appointments. The AI evaluates hundreds of options and completes forms, but users always finalize the purchase.

Partners such as Ticketmaster, StubHub, Resy, and Vagaro are already onboard.

Smarter Shopping: Try On Clothes and Buy With Confidence

AI Mode is enhancing the shopping experience. The new tools use Gemini and Google’s Shopping Graph and include:

Personalized Visuals: Product panels show items based on your style and needs.

Product panels show items based on your style and needs. Virtual Try-On: Upload a photo to see how clothing looks on you, powered by Google’s fashion AI.

Upload a photo to see how clothing looks on you, powered by Google’s fashion AI. Agentic Checkout: Track prices, get sale alerts, and let Google’s AI buy for you via Google Pay when the price drops.

Track prices, get sale alerts, and let Google’s AI buy for you via Google Pay when the price drops. Custom Charts: For sports and finance, AI Mode can build charts and graphs using live data.

Personalization and Privacy Controls

Soon, AI Mode will offer more personalized results by using your past searches and, if you opt in, data from other Google apps like Gmail.

For example, if you’re planning a trip, AI Mode can suggest restaurants or events based on your bookings and interests. Google says you’ll always know when your personal info is used and can manage your privacy settings anytime.

Google’s View: Search Use Cases Are Growing

CEO Sundar Pichai addressed how AI is reshaping search during the preview event.

He described the current transformation as “far from a zero sum moment,” noting that the use cases for Search are “dramatically expanding.”

Pichai highlighted increasing user excitement and conveyed optimism, stating that “all of this will keep getting better” as AI capabilities mature.

Looking Ahead

Google’s latest announcements signal a continued push toward AI as the core of the search experience.

With AI Mode rolling out in the U.S. and global expansion of AI Overviews, marketers should proactively adapt their strategies to meet the evolving expectations of both users and Google’s algorithms.