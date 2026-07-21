The New Google Business Profile Playbook for AI Local Search

The New Google Business Profile Playbook for AI Local Search
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The Death Of The Static GBP: Why Dynamic Profiles Are The New Local Ranking Factor

Businesses that treat GBP as a live engagement channel are outperforming competitors still relying on outdated “set it and forget it” tactics.

Adam Heitzman Adam Heitzman 4.1K Reads
The Death Of The Static GBP: Why Dynamic Profiles Are The New Local Ranking Factor

You probably set up your Google Business Profile a while back, filled in your address, picked your categories, maybe chased down a few reviews, and then called it done. Totally understandable. That was enough, once.

But here’s what’s changed: If you haven’t meaningfully touched that profile in months, you’re losing visibility to competitors who figured out something you haven’t yet. Google transformed GBP from a directory listing into a live engagement surface, and businesses that treat it like the former are quietly bleeding map pack rankings they don’t even know they’ve lost.

This applies to every local business. Retailers, yes, but also law firms, dental practices, restaurants, gyms, plumbers, and salons. If your GBP isn’t actively signaling to Google that you’re open for business and earning it every day, you’re leaving real visibility on the table.

Let’s talk about what killed the static profile, what Google built in its place, and exactly what you need to do about it.

When “Set It And Forget It” Actually Worked

Cast your mind back to the directory era. You filled out your name, address, and phone number (NAP), chose a category, uploaded a logo, and crossed your fingers. Google treated these profiles as reference points, fixed coordinates in the physical world. The algorithm cared about NAP consistency across directories more than anything else. Match your citations across 50 listing sites? You were golden.

It worked because that’s genuinely all Google needed. The platform was confirming you existed at a given address. Nothing more.

The New Table Stakes (And Why They’re Not Enough)

Those fundamentals haven’t disappeared; they’ve just become the entry fee. According to the 2026 Local Search Ranking Factors report, the primary GBP category is still the No. 1 factor for local pack visibility, followed by proximity to the searcher and keywords in the business title. These matter enormously. But when every serious competitor has them dialed in, they stop being differentiators.

Screenshot from Whitespark, March 2026

The report also makes clear that behavioral and engagement signals, posts, photos, clicks, calls, direction requests, and review cadence are climbing fast in importance. Google is actively rewarding businesses that “look alive.”

There’s also a finding worth pausing on: Being open when users search is now the No. 5 local pack ranking factor. Your hours aren’t just informational; they’re a ranking signal. This was first noted by Joy Hawkins of Sterling Sky and subsequently confirmed by a BrightLocal study of 50 businesses across 10 categories, which found that rankings tended to drop when a business is listed as closed. Don’t treat your hours as a set-and-forget field. Audit them quarterly, set special hours for holidays before the holiday arrives (not after), and consider whether your current hours are costing you visibility during high-intent search windows.

A static profile with perfect NAP and a 4.8-star rating is like showing up to a job interview in a great suit but refusing to speak. You look the part, but you’re not convincing anyone you’re the right choice.

Google’s Shift: From Listings To Live Engagement

Google didn’t randomly decide to make GBP harder to manage. They followed user behavior. People aren’t browsing businesses anymore; they’re searching with immediate intent. “Who can help me with this right now?” isn’t a research question; it’s a decision waiting to happen.

So Google built GBP into an active engagement surface. For retailers, that meant integrating Merchant Center so real-time product inventory could surface directly in search results and Maps. For service businesses, it means appointment booking, Q&A, and post-activity are all live signals. For restaurants, it’s menus, wait times, and reservation links. The platform expects ongoing input, and it rewards the businesses that provide it.

The core principle is the same whether you sell hiking boots or handle divorces: Google favors profiles that continuously demonstrate relevance and activity. The mechanism differs by business type. The outcome doesn’t.

The Signals That Actually Move The Needle

Review Velocity, Not Just Review Volume

Reviews have always mattered, but the 2026 Local Search Factors Ranking Report data adds important nuance. Fresh reviews don’t just help you rank; they help people pick you over a competitor with the same star rating. Research further confirms that review signals are gaining influence across local rankings, with proximity earning you the look, but review content helping secure the top spot.

Do this: Make review requests part of your operational workflow. Send the ask within 24 hours of a completed service or transaction while the experience is fresh. Respond to every review, positive and negative, within 48 hours. Owner responses are an engagement signal, not just a reputation management courtesy.

Not that: Don’t batch review requests monthly or rely on a generic follow-up email. Don’t respond to positive reviews with a copy-paste “Thanks for your feedback!” Google and potential customers can both tell.

A law firm that earns 12 reviews over three years and one that earns 12 reviews over three months are sending very different signals to the algorithm, even with identical star ratings.

GBP Posts: The Most Underused Freshness Signal

Most businesses either never post to GBP or publish one post in January and forget it exists. That’s a significant missed opportunity. Posts, whether offers, updates, events, or business news, are a direct freshness signal that tells Google your profile is actively managed.

Do this: Post at least once a week. Tie posts to things that are actually happening: a seasonal promotion, a recently completed project, a staff milestone, or a local event you’re involved in. Use the “Offer” post type when you have something time-sensitive; the expiry date creates urgency and signals recency.

Not that: Don’t recycle the same “Welcome to our business!” post every few months. Don’t post only when you remember to; build it into a recurring task, same as you would any other content channel. And don’t ignore the post types Google gives you; Events and Offers get more real estate in the profile than standard Updates.

Photos: Recency Matters As Much As Quality

According to Birdeye’s State of Google Business Profile 2025 report, verified profiles with photos consistently receive more website visits, direction requests, and calls, and listings with recent photos and video see measurably higher engagement than those with stale or infrequently updated imagery. That “recently updated” part is key. A profile with 80 photos, all uploaded three years ago, isn’t sending the same freshness signal as one with steady uploads over recent months.

Do this: Set a recurring reminder to upload new photos at least twice a month. Show real things: recent work, your current team, your updated space, seasonal inventory. For service businesses, job-site photos and before/after shots are gold; they’re authentic, specific, and far more compelling than stock imagery.

Not that: Don’t upload a batch of 50 photos once a year and call it done. Don’t use obviously staged or stock photos as your primary images; research on competitor GBP analysis shows that photo quality and authenticity are increasingly factored into how profiles are perceived. And don’t ignore customer-uploaded photos; respond to them or flag inappropriate ones rather than leaving them unattended.

Booking And Messaging: Closing The Loop Inside Google

Google increasingly wants to keep searchers inside its own ecosystem. For local businesses, that means enabling every feature your business type supports: “Book Online” links, appointment URLs, and the Q&A section. These aren’t just convenience features; they’re engagement signals. When a user books directly through your GBP, that interaction tells Google your profile is functional and driving real-world action.

Do this: If your business supports appointments, connect a booking link (Google supports integrations with platforms like Booksy, Vagaro, OpenTable, and others). Seed your Q&A section with the three to five questions customers actually ask most, and answer them yourself before strangers do it for you.

Not that: Don’t leave your Q&A section empty or unmonitored, unanswered questions (or worse, inaccurate answers from random users) erode trust and represent a missed engagement opportunity.

For Retailers: Real-Time Inventory Is Its Own Category

If you sell physical products, everything above applies, but you have an additional lever that service businesses don’t: real-time inventory.

Google integrated Merchant Center with GBP specifically to surface what’s on your shelves in search results and Maps.

Do this: Prioritize your top 50 highest-intent, most-searched products first. Get those live and accurate before trying to sync your entire catalog. Add product schema markup to your website’s product pages so your feed and your site are telling Google the same thing.

Not that: Don’t upload a feed manually once a week and assume that’s close enough to real-time. Don’t skip the Merchant Center diagnostics step; a feed with errors will silently underperform, and you won’t know why until you check. And don’t assume inventory feeds only matter for paid ads; enabling free local listings through Merchant Center unlocks organic product visibility in search, Maps, and your GBP profile at no additional cost.

The AI Layer: Why This All Matters More Than Ever

Here’s the dimension that makes everything above more urgent: GBP signals are now feeding directly into AI-driven local results, not just the traditional map pack.

Google’s AI Mode pulls from the same signals discussed in this article: review recency and sentiment, photo freshness, post activity, accurate hours, and service completeness. The Whitespark 2026 report introduced an entirely new AI Search Visibility category for the first time, with three of the top five AI visibility factors being citation and entity-based signals. Businesses that keep their GBP current and consistent are the ones being surfaced in AI-generated answers. Businesses with stale profiles aren’t just losing map pack spots; they’re becoming invisible to AI-driven discovery entirely.

Treat every update you make to your GBP not just as a ranking tactic for the traditional local pack, but as a data signal for AI systems that are increasingly acting as the front door to local search. Accurate hours, fresh photos, recent reviews, and complete service descriptions aren’t just best practices; they’re the inputs AI needs to confidently recommend your business.

What To Measure

Once you’re actively managing your profile, track what’s actually moving:

Profile interactions: calls, direction requests, website clicks, and (where applicable) booking clicks tell you which features are actually driving action. 

Review velocity: not just your total count, but how many you’re earning per month and how quickly you’re responding. 

Post engagement: views and clicks on GBP posts help you understand which content types your local audience actually responds to. For retailers, add product impressions and store visit conversions to this list.

The Compounding Effect

Here’s what makes dynamic GBP management so powerful over time: the signals compound. Consistent posting builds freshness and authority. Steady review velocity builds trust signals. Updated photos drive higher engagement. Higher engagement improves rankings. Better rankings bring more profile views, more reviews, and more interactions, which further improve rankings. And now, all of those same signals are feeding AI systems that are reshaping how local businesses get discovered in the first place.

Local visibility is increasingly built on engagement, credibility, and connection, not just keyword optimization. Static profiles erode authority over time. Dynamic profiles compound it.

The businesses treating GBP like a compliance checkbox are the ones watching competitors steal map pack spots they used to own. The ones showing up consistently, posting, earning reviews, updating photos, keeping information current, and (for retailers) feeding Google live inventory, are building durable local visibility that’s genuinely hard to disrupt, whether the search happens in the traditional map pack or in an AI-generated answer.

That’s the gap. The only question is which side of it you want to be on.

More Resources:

Featured Image: A_stockphoto/Shutterstock

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Review Signals Gain Influence In Top Google Local Rankings

New data on over 3,000 Google Business Profiles finds proximity drives visibility, but review volume and keyword relevance are most influential near the top.

Matt G. Southern Matt G. Southern 3.8K Reads
Review Signals Gain Influence In Top Google Local Rankings

A new analysis from Search Atlas quantifies the interaction between proximity and reviews in local rankings.

Proximity drives visibility overall, while review signals become stronger differentiators in the highest positions.

This study examines 3,269 businesses across the food, health, law, and beauty sectors.

It shows that for positions 1–21, proximity influences 55% of decisions, while review count accounts for 19%. In the top ten, proximity’s influence decreases to 36%, but review count increases to 26%, with review keyword relevance reaching 22%.

Search Atlas writes:

Proximity is the top driver of local visibility.

The study also notes:

Proximity does not always dominate in elite positions.

What It Means

You’ll have a better chance of achieving top results by focusing on earning more reviews and naturally incorporating service-specific terms into reviews, rather than relying on your pin’s location on the map.

The report suggests that Google understands review text semantically. Using service-specific language in reviews can help your rankings for high-value queries.

How To Apply This

Think of proximity as your default setting. It’s fixed, so focus your attention on the inputs you can control.

When crafting your review requests, aim for natural, service-specific language. For instance, “best dentist for whitening” tends to work better than “great service.”

Also, ensure that your GBP name and profile details are aligned. The research shows that matching your business name to the search intent, such as “Downtown Dental Clinic” for someone searching “dentist near me,” can make a positive difference.

Sector Behavior

While the overall pattern remains consistent, shoppers can exhibit different behaviors across categories.

Per the report:

  • For Law, proximity tends to be the most important factor, with reviews playing a secondary role.
  • In Beauty, reputation signals are more influential. While proximity is still key, review volume and keywords are also important.
  • When it comes to Food, review content and profile relevance become especially valuable, particularly in crowded markets.
  • Health balances proximity with strong reviews and service alignment in reviews.

Looking Ahead

This study quantifies something practitioners have long suspected: proximity earns you a look, but review content helps you secure the top spot in the close contest.

If you can’t change your location, shape the language around it.

For more data on GBP ranking factors, see the full report.

Methods & Limits

The authors applied XGBoost to grid visibility, GBP metadata, website content, and reviews, achieving a global model that explains approximately 92–93% of the variance.

They emphasize that feature importance indicates correlation, not causation. Additionally, they warn that proximity might be overstated due to fixed grid collection and note that their results represent a snapshot in time.

Use these insights as guidance, not a strict rulebook.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

Google Ask Maps Updates – How They Impact Your Business Profile

Google's Ask Maps transforms local search by requiring complete business profiles to answer complex queries with multiple conditions.

Matt G. Southern Matt G. Southern 1.6K Reads
Google Ask Maps Updates – How They Impact Your Business Profile

Many businesses see their Google Business Profile as a listing to verify and then leave untouched. Google’s new Ask Maps feature treats it as a conversational dataset for generating helpful answers about a business.

The questions Ask Maps answers are what make change meaningful. When someone asks for a 24-hour locksmith who can get into a car right now, they get an immediate answer. That’s one question with multiple conditions taken into account.

Showing up as one of the answers depends on having accurate and up-to-date business data. While Google hasn’t said how it chooses businesses to recommend in Ask Maps, it’s clear that the data it pulls from is increasingly important.

What Google Says About Ask Maps

Google calls Ask Maps a helpful tool for asking detailed, real-world questions and receiving conversational responses with a personalized map.

Google describes the feature as drawing on fresh information about the world. It taps into over 300 million places and reviews from more than 500 million contributors. Responses are personalized based on signals like the places you’ve searched for or saved in Maps.

The announcement doesn’t include any details about how Ask Maps chooses or ranks the businesses within an answer.

What Multi-Variable Queries Demand From Business Data

The Ask Maps examples Google provided include multiple conditions. For instance, finding a “lit tennis court available tonight” requires checking several factors at once: the court must exist in the data, be public, have lights, and be open at the time of your search.

Each condition relies on a different layer of local data, making it all more connected. Entity and location data come directly from the listing. Amenities such as lighting might be based on structured place information, reviews, photos, or other data from Maps. Whether a place is available tonight depends on accurate operating hours.

None of this explains how Ask Maps weighs those fields, but it shows the kind of data an answer might need. So, a profile that ranks well in traditional Search for simple queries might not be detailed enough to show up for a question with multiple conditions.

The Profile Completeness Gap

Both Google’s local ranking guidance and independent survey data point to the same idea. Having complete and timely business information matters. Per Google’s guidance, businesses that keep their information up to date are more likely to be matched with relevant local searches.

Whitespark’s Local Search Ranking Factors survey gathered insights from about 50 experts, who rated the importance of various signals that influence local rankings. Many of the top-scoring signals are related to whether business data is true and current.

Whitespark provides local SEO software and services, and the survey showcases the insights of experts rather than being directly confirmed by Google. It has been conducting this survey in various forms since 2008, making it one of the most enduring references in the field.

In BrightLocal’s breakdown, experts say being open at the time of search is a key local pack signal. Reviews carried more weight in the 2026 survey than in 2023, rising from 16% to 20%.

The survey also shows that it’s likely unnecessary to fill out every field. Respondents indicated that some inputs, like keywords in the Business Profile description and the number of questions asked through Google Q&A, don’t significantly impact local pack rankings. Instead, the signals that matter most are those that demonstrate a business is genuine, active, and accurately represented.

It’s really about quality over quantity, focusing on signals that show Google your business is authentic and active.

What Local SEO Professionals Are Seeing

Even though Google hasn’t shared much about how they rank places, local search experts continue to find clues.

Mike Blumenthal, co-founder of Near Media, tied the change back to data. Speaking on the Whitespark Local Update Podcast, he said:

“I think Google always loves more data, and clearly Q&A had become unwieldy.”

He added that Google is leaning on businesses to supply that data. That support lasts only as long as the data stays useful.

Greg Sterling, co-founder of Near Media, shared a similar perspective on where the answers come from. In his Local Dialog newsletter, he discussed Google’s in-profile conversational feature, which is a precursor to the Ask Maps button.

He mentioned that the information was “drawn from GBP, user reviews, the business website, and third-party sources.” That aligns with the factors the Whitespark survey rated highly for AI search visibility.

Darren Shaw, founder of Whitespark, took the point wider. In a post about Google’s AI Mode, he wrote that this kind of discovery reaches past the sources a business controls. In his words, it pulls from “what the entire internet says about you.”

None of this is officially confirmed by Google. It’s based on observations from people who monitor local search closely, and it matches what survey data shows.

What’s Still Unknown

One question that comes up throughout all of this is something Google hasn’t answered yet. How does Ask Maps decide which businesses to include in an answer? And how does it compare a business profile with reviews, a website, or third-party sources?

Until Google shares more details, any claims about the ranking process in Ask Maps should be seen as educated guesses.

We don’t know the status of the public Q&A feature. Google ended the My Business Q&A API in November, as noted in its developer changelog. It hasn’t explained what the new Q&A experience will look like. For now, businesses don’t have a programmatic way to manage Q&A.

Monetization is another unknown. At launch, Google didn’t mention advertising in Ask Maps, and executives chose not to comment on potential ad placements.

Looking Ahead

Ask Maps is in its early stages on mobile, with a desktop version coming.

As it rolls out, your job is to observe the businesses appearing and see what you can learn from them. Note the common traits such as accurate hours, recent reviews, complete attribute information, and a website that explains their offerings.

In the past, a thin or stale profile might have caused a weaker listing that could still rank. Now, with Maps providing AI-assisted answers, it could make the difference between being recommended and being left out.

More Resources:

Featured Image: CL STOCK/Shutterstock

AI Search Is Driving Customers. Can You Measure It?

AI search is becoming a measurable source of customer discovery. Here's what nearly 30 million calls reveal and what marketers should do next.

CallRail CallRail 2.4K Reads
AI Search Is Driving Customers. Can You Measure It?

Over the last two years, marketers have been asking one question: How do I show up in AI search? We’ve seen endless discussions about AI optimization, visibility, and how large language models choose which businesses to recommend. But a more practical question is emerging: How do you measure whether AI search is actually driving customers? That’s the challenge we wanted to explore.

By analyzing nearly 30 million inbound leads, we found that AI platforms are already influencing how customers discover and contact businesses. While AI-generated leads still represent a small share of overall volume, they’re increasing steadily enough to become a channel marketers should start paying attention to. The conversation is shifting from visibility to measurement.

AI search is becoming a new attribution challenge

Traditional attribution models were built around channels like organic search, paid search, direct traffic, and referrals. AI introduces another way customers discover businesses.

Someone might ask ChatGPT for the best local HVAC company, use Perplexity to compare law firms, or ask Gemini for a nearby dentist before picking up the phone.

From a marketer’s perspective, those customers often appear as direct traffic, or aren’t attributed at all. That creates a blind spot.

If AI platforms are influencing customer discovery, marketers need a way to understand whether those recommendations are resulting in real business outcomes.

What 30 million leads tell us

Our analysis shows that AI platforms are already sending measurable inbound leads to businesses. It also reveals that this activity is growing over time and spans multiple industries – not just one category or use case.

One platform currently accounts for the majority of AI-attributed calls, while others contribute smaller shares that continue to evolve. Our data can also show which industries are seeing more AI-driven calls than others.

Just as importantly, there are things this dataset doesn’t measure. It doesn’t tell us why customers chose one AI platform over another, what prompts they used, or why a particular business was recommended. Instead, it measures something more concrete: when customers identify an AI platform as part of the journey that led them to call a business.

That distinction matters. There’s no shortage of opinions about AI search. What marketers need now is evidence that it is influencing customer acquisition.

Measurement should come before optimization

Many marketers are eager to optimize for AI search. But before investing time in new tactics, it’s worth answering a simpler question: Is AI already driving customers to your business?

Without measurement, it’s difficult to understand whether changes in visibility are creating meaningful business results.

As AI search emerges as another customer acquisition channel, marketers should measure it the same way they measure any other source of demand – alongside paid search, organic search, referrals, and social.

The goal isn’t to replace existing attribution models. It’s to make sure they’re evolving alongside changing customer behavior.

From visibility to measurement

The first wave of AI search focused on visibility. The next wave will focus on proving business impact.

For marketers, that means moving beyond questions like “Can customers find us?” and toward questions like “How many leads did AI actually generate?”

The businesses that answer those questions first will be in a much better position to understand how AI fits into their marketing mix – and where to invest as customer discovery continues to evolve.

Don’t just watch the shift – start measuring it

As AI search continues to evolve, CallRail is focused on giving marketers the attribution they need to understand its impact on real customer conversations. Try it for free today at CallRail.com.

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The New Google Business Profile Playbook for AI Local Search
In partnership with Rundown

Your Google Business Profile now feeds AI answers, including Google’s new Ask Maps. This stack shows what your profile, photos, and reviews need to show up in those answers, and how to prove the calls that came from AI Search: get recommended, get calls, get proof.

This Rundown Answers:

  • How do I prove customers came from AI search?
  • Where does Google’s Ask Maps get its data?
  • Does a “dynamic” Google Business Profile help with rankings?
  • Do Google reviews help local SEO & AI search visibility?

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