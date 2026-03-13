AI Mode Data, Ask Maps & Branded Queries Go Live – SEO Pulse

Welcome to the week’s Pulse: updates affect how AI Mode links work, how local discovery works in Maps, and what you can do in Search Console.

Here’s what matters for you and your work.

Google AI Mode Self-Citations Tripled, With More Organic Links

SE Ranking published its third report on Google AI Mode citations, showing Google is linking to its own properties more often than it did nine months ago.

Key Facts: Self-citations went from 7% of all AI Mode citations to 21%. Most of those links used to point to Google Business Profile listings; now, more of them point to Google’s own organic search results pages.

Why This Matters

One in five AI Mode citations now go to a Google property rather than an external site. The pattern we’ve seen before in AI Overviews continues with Google keeping more of the journey within its own ecosystem.

AI Mode may be newer, but the strategy feels familiar. As more citations point to Google’s pages, there may be fewer heading your way.

What People Are Saying

Mordy Oberstein, head of brand at SE Ranking, wrote on LinkedIn:

“In what is one big giant circle-jerk, Google is citing itself 3X more than it used to in AI Mode. 17% of all citations are to Google itself. Way more than any other source.”

He added that the move away from Google Business Profile links means this is no longer just a local issue.

Read our full coverage: Google AI Mode Cites Itself More Often, With More Organic Links

Google Maps Launches Ask Maps With Gemini

Google Maps launched a conversational AI feature called Ask Maps that lets you ask natural-language questions about places and get recommendations on a map.

Key Facts: Ask Maps provides answers drawn from Google’s database of places and reviews. The results are personalized based on your Maps search history and saved locations. It’s currently available in the U.S. and India.

Why This Matters

There’s an opportunity here for businesses that have been investing in their reviews and profiles. Ask Maps could surface them in a way that a list of map pins never did. But Google hasn’t explained how it picks which businesses to recommend, and it hasn’t said whether it plans to sell placement in those recommendations either.

Read our full coverage: Google Maps Launches AI Conversational Search With Ask Maps

Reid Says Google Can Now Understand Audio And Video Directly

Google’s head of Search, Liz Reid, discussed how AI is changing what Google can index and how it personalizes results.

Key Facts: Reid told the Access Podcast that multimodal AI models let Google process audio and video content beyond just reading transcripts. She also described a direction where Google could rank paywalled content higher for people who already subscribe to that publisher.

Why This Matters

Google has historically had a harder time surfacing podcasts and video in search because it relied mostly on titles and transcripts. Reid is saying that’s changing, which could open up new visibility for audio and video content that’s been undervalued in search results for years.

For publishers with paywalls, subscription-aware ranking would mean your content gets prioritized for people who already pay for it, rather than being buried because most users can’t access it.

What People Are Saying

Slobodan Manić, co-founder at Web Performance Tools, highlighted that Google processes the actual content of audio and video, not just metadata, as well as cross-language discovery and subscription-aware search.

Manić wrote on LinkedIn:

“Google is learning to watch videos and listen to podcasts. And not by simply transcribing them. Google’s Elizabeth Reid explained in a recent interview for ACCESS Podcast that multimodal LLMs now let Google process the actual substance of audio and video, not just metadata and transcripts. Style, depth, meaning, whatever else you have. She also talked about cross-language discovery and subscription-aware search.”

Read our full coverage: Google’s Liz Reid Says LLMs Unlock Audio And Video Indexing

Search Console’s Branded Queries Filter Is Live For All Eligible Sites

Google’s branded queries filter in Search Console is now available to everyone. Search Advocate John Mueller answered community questions about how it works.

Key Facts: The filter uses AI to sort your queries into branded and non-branded, catching typos and product-name-only searches automatically. Sub-properties and low-impression sites don’t qualify yet. Mueller said there are no current plans to let site owners customize which queries count as branded.

Why This Matters

You no longer need regex to split branded and non-branded traffic. Google’s classification does it automatically, which makes it easier to see whether your growth is coming from new discovery or people who already know your name.

What SEO Professionals Are Saying

Eli Schwartz, author of “Product-Led SEO,” wrote on LinkedIn:

“SEO teams will now be able to segment out where they helped with non-brand impact, but it also means that leadership will be able to filter out a lot of the brand noise some SEO teams hide behind.”

Roger Montti noted that Google’s documentation already says the filter catches misspellings, so a manual submission form may be less useful than getting the AI classification itself right.

Read our full coverage: Google Answers Questions About Search Console’s Branded Queries Filter

Theme Of The Week: The Path From Query To Your Site Keeps Getting Longer

Google is adding more steps between the search and your site, and it added new ones this week.

A year ago, someone searched on Google and clicked on a result. Now, AI Mode cites Google’s own pages more often instead of sending users to publishers. Ask Maps puts a conversational AI between local queries and the businesses that used to show up in a list.

Further, Reid described deeper content evaluation that happens before Google decides whether to surface your work at all. Even the branded queries filter, a genuinely useful tool, is one more place where Google’s AI makes a classification call about your brand that you can’t adjust.

Each step makes sense on its own. But add them up, and the distance between a query and your site grew again this week.

More Resources:

Featured Image: PeopleImages/Shutterstock; Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal