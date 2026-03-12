Google Maps Launches AI Conversational Search With Ask Maps

Google Maps is launching Ask Maps, a conversational feature powered by Gemini that lets users ask complex questions about locations and receive AI-generated suggestions on a personalized map.

The feature is now rolling out in the U.S. and India on Android and iOS, with a desktop version coming soon.

What Ask Maps Does

Ask Maps lets you type natural-language questions directly into Google Maps and receive AI-generated answers. Google’s examples include queries like “Is there a public tennis court with lights on that I can play at tonight?” and “My phone is dying, where can I charge it without having to wait in a long line for coffee?”

See an example provided by Google below:

The feature uses Google’s database of over 300 million places and reviews from 500 million contributors to generate responses.

Instead of blue links or map pins, Ask Maps combines review content and business details into a single answer with a visual map.

Google’s Miriam Daniel, VP and GM of Google Maps, wrote in the announcement blog post:

“We’re introducing Ask Maps, a new conversational experience that answers complex, real-world questions a map could never answer before.”

Personalization And Action Features

Ask Maps customizes results using signals from your Google Maps activity, like searches or saved places. For example, if you request restaurant suggestions for a group dinner, it may already know you prefer vegan options and filter results accordingly.

Once you have a recommendation, Ask Maps lets you book reservations, save places to a list, share them with friends, or start navigation with a few taps.

Monetization Left Unanswered

Google didn’t announce ads in Ask Maps. AP reported that Google executives declined to answer whether businesses could eventually pay to boost their chances of appearing in Ask Maps recommendations.

Google already sells ads in Maps, including promoted pins and Map search ads. Whether and how Ask Maps eventually incorporates paid results could affect how local businesses appear in these AI-generated recommendations.

Immersive Navigation Update

Alongside Ask Maps, Google is also launching what it calls Immersive Navigation. The update adds a 3D view during navigation, showing nearby buildings and terrain.

Other additions include natural voice guidance and alternate route comparisons that show trade-offs, such as toll costs versus traffic delays. Arrival features include Street View previews of your destination and parking recommendations, along with building entrance highlighting.

Immersive Navigation is rolling out in the U.S. on iOS and Android. Support for CarPlay, Android Auto, and cars with Google built-in is expanding over the coming months.

Why This Matters

Today’s launch continues a pattern of Gemini integration that has accelerated over the past several months. Google first brought Gemini to Maps navigation in November with hands-free conversational driving and landmark-based navigation. In January, that expanded to walking and cycling directions.

Ask Maps goes further by moving Gemini from navigation assistance into local discovery and trip planning.

For businesses, the question is what signals Ask Maps uses to generate its recommendations. Google says the feature pulls from its places database and contributor reviews, but hasn’t said how it ranks or selects which businesses appear in a response.

The advertising question also matters. Google didn’t announce ads in Ask Maps, and executives declined to say whether paid placements could eventually appear. How Google monetizes this feature over time could change which businesses get recommended and how.

Looking Ahead

Ask Maps is rolling out now in the U.S. and India on Android and iOS, with desktop coming soon. Immersive Navigation starts rolling out today across the U.S., with support expanding over the coming months to eligible iOS and Android devices, CarPlay, Android Auto and cars with Google built-in.