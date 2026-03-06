Google AI Mode Cites Itself More Often, With More Organic Links

Google’s self-referencing in AI Mode has risen to more than three times its level nine months ago, according to a new SE Ranking report analyzing 1.3 million citations.

Google now accounts for 17% of all AI Mode citations, more than YouTube, Facebook, Reddit, Amazon, Indeed, and Zillow combined. When YouTube is included, Google-owned properties make up roughly 20% of all sources.

SE Ranking’s AI Mode report in July showed Google properties accounted for 5% of AI Mode links. At that time, 97% of those Google links pointed to Google Business Profiles.

That composition has changed, as SE Ranking’s new data shows 59% of Google’s AI Mode citations point to organic search results in the citation panel. Another 36% still lead to Google Business Profiles. The rest go to Google Support (1.7%), Google Flights (0.1%), and other Google properties (3%).

Why The Composition Change Matters

The 3x increase is notable, but the more useful finding is what those citations contain.

When AI Mode linked almost exclusively to Google Business Profiles, the self-referencing pattern was primarily relevant to local search. The new data suggests that Google’s self-citations in AI Mode are no longer limited mainly to local destinations, such as Business Profiles.

AI Mode now appears to include links to organic search results as well, which could make the pattern more relevant beyond local queries.

This aligns with what other recent data has shown about organic rankings and AI features. An Ahrefs report found AI Mode and AI Overviews cited the same URLs only 13% of the time, despite reaching similar conclusions.

A separate Ahrefs analysis published this week put AI Overview citations from top 10 organic results at 38%.

Even when AI Mode cites Google itself, the data suggests that those citations increasingly point to organic search results, not just to other Google destinations, such as Business Profiles.

Niche Breakdown

SE Ranking analyzed 20 niches and found Google was the top-cited domain in 19 of them.

Travel had the highest concentration of citations at 53.18%, followed by Entertainment and Hobbies at 48.74% and Real Estate at 30.54%. Even in specialized categories like Finance (5.13%) and Insurance (6.48%), Google held the top position.

The one exception was Career and Jobs, where Indeed was cited 3 times more often than Google. LinkedIn also held a strong position in that category.

The niche data connects to SE Ranking’s earlier report on Google self-referencing in AI Overviews, which found 43% of AI Overviews contained links back to Google. AI Mode’s 17% rate is lower than the June rate, but it has increased from 5% to the current 17%.

Methodology Notes

SE Ranking analyzed 68,313 keywords, collecting 1,321,398 citations in February. Data was gathered using SE Ranking’s Keyword Research Tool and AI Mode Tracker.

For transparency, SE Ranking sells AI visibility tracking tools, including the AI Mode Tracker featured in the report’s recommendations.

Looking Ahead

The increase from 5% to 17% between SE Ranking’s two reports is a pattern worth watching as AI Mode matures.

For day-to-day SEO work, it’s the composition change that matters most. If the majority of Google’s self-citations now include organic rankings in the citation panel, your organic performance still matters inside AI Mode.

Featured Image: Shutterstock