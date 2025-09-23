Review Signals Gain Influence In Top Google Local Rankings

A new analysis from Search Atlas quantifies the interaction between proximity and reviews in local rankings.

Proximity drives visibility overall, while review signals become stronger differentiators in the highest positions.

This study examines 3,269 businesses across the food, health, law, and beauty sectors.

It shows that for positions 1–21, proximity influences 55% of decisions, while review count accounts for 19%. In the top ten, proximity’s influence decreases to 36%, but review count increases to 26%, with review keyword relevance reaching 22%.

Search Atlas writes:

Proximity is the top driver of local visibility.

The study also notes:

Proximity does not always dominate in elite positions.

What It Means

You’ll have a better chance of achieving top results by focusing on earning more reviews and naturally incorporating service-specific terms into reviews, rather than relying on your pin’s location on the map.

The report suggests that Google understands review text semantically. Using service-specific language in reviews can help your rankings for high-value queries.

How To Apply This

Think of proximity as your default setting. It’s fixed, so focus your attention on the inputs you can control.

When crafting your review requests, aim for natural, service-specific language. For instance, “best dentist for whitening” tends to work better than “great service.”

Also, ensure that your GBP name and profile details are aligned. The research shows that matching your business name to the search intent, such as “Downtown Dental Clinic” for someone searching “dentist near me,” can make a positive difference.

Sector Behavior

While the overall pattern remains consistent, shoppers can exhibit different behaviors across categories.

Per the report:

For Law , proximity tends to be the most important factor, with reviews playing a secondary role.

, proximity tends to be the most important factor, with reviews playing a secondary role. In Beauty , reputation signals are more influential. While proximity is still key, review volume and keywords are also important.

, reputation signals are more influential. While proximity is still key, review volume and keywords are also important. When it comes to Food , review content and profile relevance become especially valuable, particularly in crowded markets.

, review content and profile relevance become especially valuable, particularly in crowded markets. Health balances proximity with strong reviews and service alignment in reviews.

Looking Ahead

This study quantifies something practitioners have long suspected: proximity earns you a look, but review content helps you secure the top spot in the close contest.

If you can’t change your location, shape the language around it.

For more data on GBP ranking factors, see the full report.

Methods & Limits

The authors applied XGBoost to grid visibility, GBP metadata, website content, and reviews, achieving a global model that explains approximately 92–93% of the variance.

They emphasize that feature importance indicates correlation, not causation. Additionally, they warn that proximity might be overstated due to fixed grid collection and note that their results represent a snapshot in time.

Use these insights as guidance, not a strict rulebook.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock