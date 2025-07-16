Google Search Can Now Call Local Businesses Using AI

Google has introduced a new AI-powered calling feature in Search that contacts local businesses on a user’s behalf to gather pricing and availability details.

The feature, rolling out to all U.S. Search users this week, allows people to request information from multiple businesses with a single query.

When searching for services like pet grooming or dry cleaning, users may now see a new option to “Have AI check pricing.”

How It Works

After selecting the AI option, users are guided through a form to provide details about the service they need.

Google’s AI then calls relevant local businesses to gather information such as pricing, appointment availability, and service options. The responses are consolidated and presented to the user.

The experience starts with a typical local search, such as “pet groomers near me.” If the AI calling feature is available, users can specify details like:

Pet type, breed, and size

Requested services (e.g., bath, nail trim, haircut)

Time preferences (e.g., within 48 hours)

Preferred method of communication (SMS or email)

According to a Google spokesperson, the AI determines which businesses to contact based on traditional local search rankings. Only those that appear in results for the relevant query and match the user’s criteria will be contacted.

What It Looks Like

Examples show a multi-step process where users enter information and confirm their request.

Google displays responses from participating businesses, including prices and availability, all gathered through automated calls.

Before submitting a request, users must confirm that Google can call businesses and share the submitted details. The process is governed by Google’s privacy policy, and users are informed of how their data will be used.

Business Participation & Control

Businesses can manage whether they receive these AI-driven calls via their Business Profile settings.

Google describes the feature as creating “new opportunities” to connect with potential customers, while also giving businesses control over participation.

Available to All (With Premium Perks)

The AI calling feature is available to all users in the U.S., though Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers benefit from higher usage limits.

Google says more agentic AI features will debut for these subscribers before expanding globally.

What This Means

Because the AI selects businesses using standard local search rankings, maintaining strong local SEO becomes even more important.

Businesses with optimized listings and higher rankings are more likely to receive calls and capture leads.

This could also shift how businesses handle inbound requests. Those that rely on phone calls may want to prepare staff or systems to handle more frequent, possibly scripted, AI-initiated inquiries.

Looking Ahead

By automating time-consuming tasks like gathering service quotes, Google aims to make Search more actionable.

Adoption will depend on how well the AI handles real-world complexity, as well as how many businesses opt in.

For marketers and local service providers, it’s another sign that search visibility directly connects to lead generation. Keeping Business Profile data accurate and staying visible in local results could increasingly determine whether a business gets contacted at all.