AI Content Marketing For Agencies: 6 Ways To Stay Competitive Right Now

So research, competitive analysis, and simply synthesizing what the client has said all fall to the wayside. They get done fifteen minutes before or after a meeting, by whoever happens to have the time to spare, if at all. The cracks start to show. Every time the client has to clue in the agency or bring them up to speed on something the agency is expected (rightfully or not) to already know, it causes retention to erode.

Primary Fix: Never Show Up Empty-Handed

Clients hate a blank page (or whiteboard) just as much as anyone. Agencies must treat content ideation as a core deliverable, not prep work. So, be sure to bring strong, market-differentiating ideas to the table:

What’s new with the client and competitors? New features, integrations, offerings?

What’s changing in the industry environment? New issues, breakthroughs, challenges, regulations?

How does the client think or operate differently? In other words, how is everyone else getting it wrong?

What are industry experts saying? How does the client’s view reinforce or contradict the common wisdom?

Agencies can’t rely on the client to act as their conduit to the broader conversation of the client’s world. Agencies must tap into this world independently and connect internal truths (features, perspectives, experience) to external developments in order to fuel content ideation with powerful, relevant angles. AI can serve as this connector.

AI Content Strategy: What AI Should Actually Be Doing Inside An Agency

Most AI content strategies treat AI as an execution layer, when it works far better as a source layer.

But, as we’ve said, a general LLM lacks bleeding-edge knowledge, hallucinates citations, and works on the same data as every other agency. That’s what leads to the sea of sameness: AI slop. Everyone’s using the same tools and prompts with no unique source material.

We built Chatter to serve as this source layer, keeping a pulse on industry developments and tapping into the living conversations around the latest developments. That way, marketers can always be the first to know and shorten the timeline to reach the perfect idea.

E-E-A-T Still Wins: Why Thought Leadership Pays Off More Than It Used To

Speaking of powerful content, the appetite for thought leadership is coming back into fashion because it pays off in a way it didn’t a year ago.

Because thought leadership content comes from a specific person with specific authority, it carries the high-trust signals that AI search engines and LLMs use to create valuable outputs. Publishing thought leadership content on a regular cadence teaches AI systems that the thought leader owns a particular subject.

Generic AI output, plausible for anyone and owned by no one, simply doesn’t carry as much weight.

Step-by-Step: How to Source Ideas Your Client Can’t Get From ChatGPT

Content intelligence makes sure the agency is the first to know, and the first to know what to say. This means staying up to date with news, developments, and thought leader perspectives all the time, continuously, in order to create a steady flow of content ideas the client can’t get anywhere else. By having an angle ready for the next client call, agencies can deepen trust and land on the right perspective faster.

Step 1: Use Listening To Mine Content Gaps That Surface Trends

Every marketer is looking for the place where real conversations take place. Where do actionable ideas come from?

Traditional channels broadcast the conversation to you through industry publications, competitor content, RSS feeds, investor updates, newsletters, and so forth. But more and more, marketers are challenged to go out and find unfiltered places where the real problems and opinions truly live.

This is social listening in its truest form: not vanity mention-tracking, but mining live conversations for angles.

The problem is, finding the most valuable ideas takes a ton of legwork. You must scour the internet, babysit news sources, max out AI tokens on research, set up numerous RSS feeds, and still find time to do the tangible work.

Find out the most valuable places to plug in. Sometimes the client can give you good direction here, other times not so much. Make it part of your onboarding process to proactively dig for relevant channels. Tell the client what you find and they can give you more context.

Pro Tip: You can use Chatter to monitor industry updates and what competitors are actually writing about. Set up a story feed for each client, and Chatter will gather and tag stories from industry sources and voices, all in a centralized hub. Over time, Chatter learns what types of stories are most relevant to you, so your feed becomes even more inspiring.

Step 2: Identify The Right Signal & Angle

The more tapped in you are, the more options you have to choose from: possible topics, developments, and general goings-on. These are signals. The fewer options you have, the more you’re forced to make chicken salad out of chicken… well, you get it.

To recognize the right signal you have to know your client. High-impact content succeeds through contrast. It does nothing to say what everyone is saying, and the agency earns its keep through framing just as much as drafting. Focus on how your client’s view or product stands out. What can your client say that no one else can?

What does your client have big opinions about? What does the client think everyone else is doing wrong or thinking about from the wrong perspective? What does the general narrative miss? What does your client compete and differentiate on? What features do they offer and what approach or philosophy do those features embody? What’s unfolding internally within the business?

This is where marketing magic can happen. Once you layer this onto the industry research and competitor intel you already sourced (see Step 1), you can see the gaps, name the industry problem, and present a point of view to springboard from.

Pro Tip: By providing your services, keywords, personas, preferred publishers, and competitors to Chatter, it will find content and industry conversations you or your clients may not already know about!

Step 3: Repurpose Your Content Across Formats

A compelling angle, by definition, gives you enough meat to stretch across three to five formats, such as a LinkedIn post, a newsletter, a solutions brief, and an outbound email, for example, without diluting the impact.

In this model, good intelligence begets strong ideas, and strong ideas beget strong distribution.

But five formats means five blank pages you have to fill up. Here agencies face a lose-lose. A single person writing five formats takes longer, while a team writing them simultaneously creates the risk for inconsistency. Let’s face it, many marketing teams can take weeks on content repurposing alone. By the time it sees the light of day, competitors have staked their claim on the conversation and the news cycle has moved on.

Pro Tip: Chatter keeps your momentum going. Chatter’s content wizard lets you choose which stories you want to flag as relevant to your idea, then directly translate your perspective into a format of your choosing. Not only does this shrink the time to draft, it also lets you try out the content in many forms and pick the ones most appropriate.

Step 4: Sequence It Across Your Content Calendar

Now you’ve got momentum. With the idea broken into several formats, you can spread publishing over several weeks to get more eyes on your angle and create the most opportunity for engagement and conversation.

Step 5: Measure Content Performance To See What Landed

Measuring content performance across formats shows you what landed and what lagged; some content will outperform others. So, preparing a variety of formats and topics gives you a much fuller tapestry of engagement to see what succeeds and lags, so you know where to start next time.

For the agency, this closes the feedback loop and seeds the next client conversation, pitch, or content plan.

Step 6: Rinse & Repeat For Each Client

Repeating this manual process for each client can be a hassle, but (Pro Tip!) you can use Chatter to keep an eye on all of your clients’ industries at the same time. When you add them as a Brand in Chatter, you can add them as users, run ideas past them, and even collaborate on ideas.

Pitfalls To Plan For

While all this sounds clean and stable in description, it can be absolute chaos in practice. Content intelligence would be a full-time job for an in-house marketing team, let alone an agency gathering intelligence for multiple clients.

Usually, content, or even marketing intelligence, depends on who happened to see what, when they saw it, and whether they remembered to tell the rest of the team.

Note how much work must happen before the content can even be drafted. Marketing teams are using AI at the draft phase and wondering, “Why is this still so hard? Why does it still take so long?”

It’s because the upstream work of the draft is messy, haphazard, and manual. And the farther upstream you can optimize, the greater the ripples of those new efficiencies down the entire process chain. In other words, drafting is easy when the idea is powerful, current, and clear. AI platforms like Chatter speak to this reality by providing a central hub for the channels where ideas come from, complete with a feed that learns which content to flag and the ability to neatly segment between clients.

Agencies who nail content intelligence can walk into their Monday morning meetings with plenty of things to say.

The Agencies That Will Still Be Here In 2028

Agencies losing retainers aren’t losing on the wrong AI stack. They’re losing because the thing they charged for became cheap, and they haven’t replaced it with something a client can’t get elsewhere. Knowing things and proving it in every interaction is that something.

The agencies that win will treat industry intelligence as infrastructure, not a haphazard late-Friday task. When content intelligence is continuous and organized, the agency can stay ahead of the conversation and join the client in the current moment. That’s what justifies the relationship and the cost.