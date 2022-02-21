The Key To SEO Success: Effortless Expectation Setting [Podcast]

“Can’t you just call Google and tell them we want to be on the first page?”

“I’ve just read an article that says we should do x, y, z, and now I’m the expert.”

Sound familiar?

Whether you’re at an SEO agency or are an in-house SEO professional, it can feel challenging to set and keep SEO expectations in check with reality.

Helping non-SEO pros understand your long-plays is easier said than done – or is it?

Grant Simmons, Director of SEO at ClickFluent Consulting, will discuss how to position yourself as a thought leader for your department, clients, and shareholders, while staying positive when he joins me on the SEJ Show at 3 p.m. ET on February 25, 2022.

And you can catch it live on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube or download it as a podcast on your favorite app.

Grant Simmons, Director Of SEO At ClickFluent Consulting On The SEJ Show

With over 35 years in marketing, Grant was in marketing before SEO was a “thing.”

He specializes in digital channels and provides SEO consulting and results-based success for local, national, and international organizations.

Previously VP Marketing for Search at Homes.com and now Director at ClickFluent, his areas of focus include creative content marketing, team-building, client satisfaction, and business growth.

Father, sailor, and traveler, he aims to make the world a better place as a catalyst for change.

Grant will share his insights into SEO success with us at 3 p.m. ET on February 25, 2022.

Have questions? Ask below and be sure to catch it live on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

Have Questions For Grant Simmons? Ask Below

We’ll post a recap and link the video and podcast here after the show.