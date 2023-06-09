Decoding Ads Policy: Google’s Head of Ads Safety Talks Clicks and Compliance [Podcast]

Your browser does not support the audio element.

An Insider’s Take on Achieving Clicks and Compliance – An Exclusive Conversation with Google’s Alejandro Borgia

Get ready to unlock the secrets behind successful – and SAFE – advertising as we dive deep into the world of ads policy with a true industry expert.

Alejandro Borgia, Google’s Director of Product Management, Ads Safety, joined me on the SEJShow to decode ad policy, setting the record straight on common myths in the ads world, from captivating clicks to unwavering compliance.

From debunking misconceptions to chatting about what’s next for ads, this episode is a must-listen for marketers, advertisers, and PPC enthusiasts alike.

[00:00] – About Alejandro.

[01:46] – How Google approaches ad safety.

[07:27] – Benefits of the Transparency Center.

[09:23] – How will AI integration affect ad safety?

[14:25] – How Google will defend the risks of generative AI in advertising.

[19:21] – Misconception about ad safety.

[22:21] – Top threats to Google’s safety work.

[24:34] – The then and now of Google Ads.

[27:48] – What Alejandro is excited about.

For more content like this, subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/searchenginejournal

Connect With Alejandro Borgia:

Meet Alejandro Borgia, a standout authority in product management and marketing. At the helm of strategic initiatives at Google as the Director of Product Management, Alejandro is known for breaking new ground.

His proven track record extends to influential roles at cybersecurity giant Symantec and digital music pioneer Napster. Known for his thoughtful approach and continuous contributions, Alejandro has a well-earned reputation for fostering innovation, promoting growth, and encouraging transformation in the tech industry.

Connect with Alejandro on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alejandroborgia/

Connect with Amanda Zantal-Wiener, Editor-in-Chief at Search Engine Journal:

Follow her on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Amanda_ZW

Connect with her on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/amandazantalwiener/