How To Navigate Social Media Trends & Emerging AI Technologies [Podcast]

Embracing the Future of Social Media Marketing

How do you prepare your social and marketing team for AI? There are a ton of AI tools out there, but not all of them are useful.

Jamie Gilpin, CMO at Sprout Social, joined me on the SEJ Show to talk social, search, and how AI can play a bigger part in your strategy.

Gain valuable insight into virality, social media trends, and emerging AI technologies, and discover the seamless integration of these technologies into your team’s workflow.

Trends come from forces, and forces are the big cultural shifts that we see. As a result, the moment or signals from those forces become micro topics. –Jamie Gilpin, 05:43

In the world of SEO and search, search changes quickly. Social media trends change just as fast, whether it’s platforms or just the way that people are communicating. Everything used to be written. Then, it went to images. And now, video. –Loren Baker, 02:03

Social does infiltrate not just the full customer journey but all aspects of the customer’s enterprise. –Jamie Gilpin, 33:23

[00:00] – About Jamie

[02:03] – The evolution of social media trends & content consumption

[03:25] – Understanding trend culture and TikTok’s influence

[13:14] – The importance of having a business presence on TikTok

[19:51] – Opportunities to integrate AI in daily social media marketing workflows

[20:57] – Current discourse and applications of AI in marketing

[25:39] – Understanding the AI Assist Tool

[27:16] – Future of AI in visual content for social media marketing

[33:39] – Intersection of social media and search in consumer research

Resources Mentioned:

One of the biggest opportunities, I would say, and it’s synonymous with the challenge we have on the marketing team, is that it’s so much easier to work autonomously in silos. Still, the real value, and more importantly, our customers expect that all those folks are working together and delivering one seamless customer experience. –Jamie Gilpin, 18:52

The worst thing that you can do, from a customer experience and perception perspective, is to not have a through-line for when your customer is ready to buy. When they see something they want to buy from you and can’t find it. –Jamie Gilpin, 15:13

That’s the future of social, and that’s why I get very excited about this space. It started in marketing, but it started as a tool for us to advertise another thing–another channel that we would push our message out. –Jamie Gilpin,32:26

Jamie Gilpin, the Chief Marketing Officer at Sprout Social, is a marketing maestro who knows how to grow brands in technology. Her knack for building stellar teams and driving revenue through ingenious strategies make her a force to be reckoned with.

From lead generation to social media sorcery, Jamie’s expertise shines through. Armed with an MBA from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Florida State University, she’s a marketing dynamo who knows how to make things happen.

