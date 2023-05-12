Professional Growth: The Value of Smaller SEO Events & Masterminds [Podcast]

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Enhancing Expertise: The Edge of Intimate Gatherings and Collaborative Sessions for Digital Marketers

Networking is one of the best parts of any conference. But, the bigger events might not give you the best opportunity to improve your skills and expand your network as much as you would like.

Smaller-scale events and masterminds can provide unique benefits with more intimate networking opportunities, personalized learning experiences, and the chance to interact with industry experts on a one-to-one basis.

Join us to learn how smaller events can help you exchange ideas and collaborate with like-minded individuals who can motivate and inspire you.

Jim Christian, a seasoned digital marketer with over 26 years of experience and founder of The Digital Marketers Organization, and Stephanie Solheim, a dynamic leader in the SEO industry and co-founder of Mastermind Mansion, joined me on the SEJShow to share their insights on the value of smaller SEO events and masterminds and how they can help professionals reach their full potential.

You’re building those relationships that you wouldn’t necessarily have the opportunity to build when you’re at a larger event. You have access to the people that you want to talk to. So in Austin, that might mean that I’m going to get burgers at midnight with a bunch of my buddies to talk about my buddy’s new software. It’s awesome, you know. We cap our events at probably 40 people. –Stephanie Solheim, 6:45

People are going to remember the event that they’re here for, but they’re not going to remember all of it. They might feel like they got a speaker and some tips and tricks. Still, the real thing that they’re going to remember is they’re going to remember being on this balcony up on the 60th floor of the Cosmo hotel. They’re going to remember all the people that were in this room, and they’re going to remember those conversations, and those are the things that they’re going to take back with them. The thing that holds value is the social networking aspect. And so, for us, the mentorship never stops at the event. The event is just the beginning. After that, it’s all about keeping those connections and bringing everyone into the community, and just sharing with the larger audience. –Jim Christian, 34:54

Not everyone is a natural conversationalist. It can be overwhelming to walk into a room at an after-hours event in New York or a larger event in Vegas with hundreds of people. It’s challenging to make conversation with people you don’t know, especially when you can’t tell if someone is a salesperson or not. At trade shows, expos, or educational events, there might be a speaker presenting great material, but as one of the hundreds of people in the room, it can be hard to engage with them. With multiple tracks happening simultaneously, conversing with the speaker afterward can be nearly impossible. –Loren Baker, 7:23

[00:00] – About Jim and Stephanie.

[07:53]- How are the barriers in large events taken down in smaller events?

[12:08] – Do smaller events give your company more ROI?

[18:17] – How you build community after the event.

[21:35] – Struggles that larger events face now.

[30:33] – The benefit of including non-search people in SEO events.

[33:51] – How did Mastermind Mansion start?

[34:50] – How mentorship plays in the events that they do.

[37:08] – Tips they’ve learned while promoting events.

[40:42] – How do you ensure topics remain relevant when planning ahead?

[44:02] – Ticket sales vs waitlist: Which works better?

Resources Mentioned:

Digital Marketers Organization (DMO) Advanced – https://digitalmarketers.org/pages/dmo-advanced

Mastermind Mansion – https://mastermindmansion.com/

We try to pull people from all different walks of life regarding digital marketing and then put them together into a group designed to accelerate growth and learning. –Jim Christian, 16:33

Every time I go to my event, I come away with at least two alternative ways to do my processes more efficiently. And I walk away with either somebody that can use my services or somebody that I can call on when I need help with something. I know that happens across the board. I mean, you’re making those really deep personal connections and understanding at a greater level. –Stephanie Solheim, 12:19

What we’re offering is truly a nice branded experience. There are no drink tickets, so we go out and have a great time. And there isn’t a limit. Or again, we can take you on a really cool excursion that you wouldn’t be able to do if you had, you know, 2,000 people –Jim Christian, 25:22

Connect With Jim Christian:

With over 26 years of experience, Jim Christian is a skilled digital marketer passionate about driving client success through bespoke, performance-driven strategies. He has worked across various industries, including B2B, B2C, travel, luxury, ecommerce, and retail.

Jim began his career in 1997, eventually becoming GoDaddy’s Director of SEO and managing a $40-million sales channel. Later, he founded Blush Digital, a digital marketing agency assisting large enterprises and global brands. He established The Digital Marketers Organization (DMO), a community of thought leaders hosting conferences and masterminds across North America.

Connect with Jim on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mrjimchristian/

Follow him on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jim_christian

Connect With Stephanie Solheim:

Stephanie Solheim, a dynamic leader in digital marketing and SEO, owns Grow With Meerkat, a full-service agency known for its innovative approach. As the founder of Women in Marketing and co-parent of Sisters in SEO, she empowers women in the industry. Stephanie’s friendly personality shines at her Mastermind Mansion Brand events, where top SEO experts share insights.

An active mentor, she participates in the “Attagirl” sorority and enjoys sharing humorous content. Passionate about AI and prompt engineering, Stephanie was recognized as one of the “12 Powerful Women You Should Know” by The Content Factory.

Connect with Stephanie on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephaniesolheim/

Follow her on Twitter: https://twitter.com/solheimsteph

Connect with Loren Baker, Founder of Search Engine Journal:

Follow him on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/lorenbaker

Connect with him on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lorenbaker