Talking AI, SEO & IndexNow Updates With Bing [Podcast]

IndexNow and AI are changing the face of SEO.

What do you need to know about it? How do you prepare?

Fabrice Canel, Principal Program Manager for Microsoft Bing, will join our Founder, Loren Baker, on the Search Engine Journal Show to discuss how IndexNow works and ways to incorporate it into your SEO strategy, as well as the latest in AI advancements, and what SEO professionals need to know.

Fabrice Canel, Principal Program Manager for Microsoft Bing On The SEJ Show

Fabrice Canel works on the most exciting team at Microsoft: The Bing team. Each day hundreds of billions of new pages appear on the web, and hundreds of billions of previously-existing pages are updated with new content.

Indexing and crawling the web is a large-scale distributed task that requires speed, precision, and comprehensiveness. With over 24 years of experience at Microsoft, this is what he enjoys doing.

