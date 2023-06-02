Content & Brand Storytelling: Be A Better Brand Storyteller [Podcast]

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Learn To Communicate Your Brand Effectively

In the world of SEO, search marketing, and content marketing, it’s becoming clear that getting a solid grip on the customer’s needs, desires, and lifestyle is equally essential to building your brand’s unique persona and story.

Ryan Kutscher, the creative force and founder behind CIRCUS MAXIMUS, joined me on the SEJShow to talk about how his team creates compelling brand narratives. We covered their use of Ikigai, a profound Japanese concept that translates to “a reason for being.”

This concept is a remarkable tool in their storytelling arsenal, providing a fresh perspective that introduces depth and purpose to their narratives. In this episode, we’ll gain invaluable insights into how Ikigai can be utilized to create more meaningful, impactful stories, ultimately adding a rich layer of authenticity to your brand narrative.

​​We take a step back for brands to think more narratively about what the story they’re trying to tell is. And then think about how they’re applying that to the customer journey rather than tactics first, which just makes your head explode these days. –Ryan Kutscher, 04:38

Sometimes as a business owner or an executive, you assume that the entire company gets the mission and what you said is a human mission. So, one of the things lacking in the workplace, so that’s been lacking in the workplace for the past 20-30 years, is purpose. What gets you up in the morning? –Loren Baker, 07:22

[00:00] – About Ryan

[02:43] – How they craft memorable brand narratives and characters

[08:50] – How human mission & passion comes in.

[11:57] – The Mark Cuban example.

[16:05] – How to get started with the voice of the customer.

[17:48] – How do companies earn revenue from pinpointing passion & mission?

[19:39] – Uber & Lyft example.

[24:46] – The In & Out Burger example.

[28:36] – Brands Ryan worked with applying Ikigai.

[32:11] – Other ways listeners can use the Ikigai concept.

[34:56] – How important are videos?

The first question that we ask is why? Why is your brand doing what it’s doing? What is the brand’s purpose? That answer is not to make money or increase revenue by a quarter. It’s not a business goal. It’s a human mission. If everyone can kind of answer those questions the same way, or at least have an understanding of how the brand wants to answer those questions, they start to work for that idea or that narrative, and then that helps them do their job better and hopefully helps them tell their story better, tell the story better. There’s an internal role of answering these questions and having this shared narrative, and there’s an external role. So that’s where it starts, with purpose. –Ryan Kutscher, 05:32

People like Mark Cuban, who are successful entrepreneurs, understand that you start with the mission and then build the company around it. You don’t start with the company and then build a mission backward. And when you have a mission clearly defined, the people you need to help you build that company come to you because they’re attracted to the mission. And some of those people are customers. So that’s the power of the mission. –Ryan Kutscher, 13:32

