SEO & Site Migrations: Common Pitfalls To Avoid [Podcast]

An Interview With Arnout Hellemans

Migrations can be time consuming and stressful, even more-so when you don’t have company-wide collaboration and alignment, or when you’re worried about drops in rankings.

Come learn some myth-busting migration tips shared between our host, Loren Baker, and freelance SEO and analytics consultant, Arnout Hellemans.

Arnout has seen plenty of migrations go bad. Hear actual case studies on what not to do to have better success. Join us for this can’t miss episode.

Arnout Hellemans is a freelance SEO and analytics consultant based in Amsterdam but mostly working for clients all over Europe and the US. He just loves solving SEO puzzles. He has been freelancing since 2010 and loves it.

Connect with Arnout Hellemans:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arnouthellemans/

X: https://twitter.com/hellemans

Connect with Loren Baker, Founder of Search Engine Journal:

Follow him on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/lorenbaker

Connect with him on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lorenbaker