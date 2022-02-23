Constantly looking for ways to optimize your ad spend?

John Lee, Microsoft Ads’ Head of Evangelism, will talk about the future of ad exchanges and their ability to supercharge your potential to thrive with high-performance and low-resource programmatic advertising as he joins me on the SEJ Show at 3 p.m. ET on March 1, 2022.

John Lee, Head Of Evangelism At Microsoft On The SEJ Show

John Lee knows how to make the most of digital advertising.

As an online marketing veteran, he has worked on display ads, SEO, and social media since 2006.

Currently, he works for Microsoft, where he manages relationships with industry influencers and contributes SEO expertise through blogging and speaking at events, among other things.

Lee has been a significant contributor to the marketing community with his writing and speaking skills.

He has been a part of Hanapin Marketing, Wordstream, Clix Marketing, and helped launch the famous blog PPC Hero.

In addition to all that? You may not know it, but if there’s one thing this guy isn’t short on – it’s hustle!

Lee will share his insights of ad exchanges on the Search Engine Show at 3 p.m. ET on March 1, 2022.

