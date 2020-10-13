SEO 101: Get Your SEO Guide for Beginners [EBOOK]

TL;DR: We have just updated our guide: SEO for Beginners: An Introduction to SEO Basics. Get your copy now.

Have you ever wondered what it takes to show up on the first page of Google for search queries related to your product or service?

Are you looking to get ahead of your competition and gain more organic traffic, leads, and conversions from your website?

Then you need to learn search engine optimization (SEO).

Applying these SEO tactics will help increase your website’s visibility in the organic search results of major search engines.

In today’s digital world, businesses with a digital presence need SEO to take their brand to the next level.

But as with any digital marketing initiative, SEO shouldn’t be taken lightly.

In order to make a brand discoverable in search, it takes a solid understanding of:

User behavior – what people search for and why.

Content, links, and keywords – and why they’re important to your SEO strategy.

How to fully optimize your website for users and search engines.

You need to master the basics of SEO in order to get the results you want and need.

If you don’t, you could end up unknowingly putting your website at risk of being penalized by search engines.

Want to learn more about SEO but don’t know how to get started?

Then you’ve come to the right place.

Our newly updated guide, SEO for Beginners: An Introduction to SEO Basics, covers what you need to know about SEO, how it works, and why it’s so important.

Download it here.

Together with our partners, Podium, Rock Content, and Supermetrics, we created this in-depth overview and tutorial – to define SEO for aspiring SEO professionals and explain how search engine optimization really works now. Today.

Read Search Engine Journal’s SEO 101 guide and learn:

The basics of search engine optimization . What is SEO now, why it’s important, how people search and what they search for, how long it takes to see results, and how to become an SEO expert.

. What is SEO now, why it’s important, how people search and what they search for, how long it takes to see results, and how to become an SEO expert. Key ranking factors . Why links, keywords, and high-quality content are all incredibly important for SEO success. Also, we dispel some of the biggest SEO myths.

. Why links, keywords, and high-quality content are all incredibly important for SEO success. Also, we dispel some of the biggest SEO myths. How to continue your SEO education . Want to advance your career and make more money? Discover the top online search publications you should read, digital marketing conferences you can attend, and industry experts you should follow.

. Want to advance your career and make more money? Discover the top online search publications you should read, digital marketing conferences you can attend, and industry experts you should follow. The history of SEO. From the dawn of websites and search engines in the 1990s up to today, we recap the biggest milestones to help you understand where search has been, where it is today, and where SEO is heading in the future.

Divided into 20 value-filled chapters, the ebook is written by some of the field’s top authorities.

EXPERT AUTHORS INCLUDE: Benj Arriola, Loren Baker, Anna Crowe, Dave Davies, Stoney G deGeyter, Danny Goodwin, Brian Harnish, Tylor Hermanson, Ryan Jones, Julie Joyce, Jeremy Knauff, Julia McCoy, Helen Pollitt, and Dan Taylor.

Whether you’re new to the world of search engine optimization, or just in need of a refresher, you will find this ebook valuable.

Jumpstart your SEO career with the help of Search Engine Journal’s SEO guide for beginners.

