Internet Marketing Ninjas Acquired By Previsible

Internet Marketing Ninjas has been acquired by SEO consultancy Previsible, an industry leader co-founded by a former head of SEO at eBay. The acquisition brings link building and digital PR expertise to Previsible. While both companies are now under shared ownership, they will continue to operate as separate brands.

Founded in 1999 by Jim Boykin as We Build Pages, the Internet Marketing Ninjas consultancy story is one of steady innovation and pivoting in response to changes brought by Google. In my opinion, Jim’s talent was his ability to scale the latest tactics in order to offer the services to a large number of clients, and his ability to nimbly ramp up new strategies at scale in response to changes at Google. The names of the people he employed are a who’s who of legendary marketers.

In the early days of SEO, when reciprocal linking was the rage, it was Jim Boykin who became known as a bulk provider of that service, and when directories became a hot service, he was able to scale that tactic and make it easy for business owners to pick up links fast. Over time, the ability to provide links became increasingly harder, and yet Jim Boykin kept on innovating with strategies that made it easy for customers to attain links. I’ve long been an admirer of Boykin because he is the rare individual who can be both a brilliant SEO strategizer and a savvy business person.

Jordan Koene, CEO and co-founder at Previsible, commented:

“Previsible believes that the future of discovery and search lies at the intersection of trust and visibility. Our acquisition of Internet Marketing Ninjas brings one of the most experienced trusted-link and digital PR teams into our ecosystem. As search continues to evolve beyond keywords into authority, reputation, and real-world relevance, link strategies are essential for brands to stand out.”

Previsible and Internet Marketing Ninjas will continue to operate as separate brands, leveraging Boykin’s existing team for their expertise.

Jim Boykin explained:

“Combining forces with Previsible kicks off an incredibly exciting new chapter for Internet Marketing Ninjas. We’re not just an SEO company anymore, we’re at the forefront of the future of digital visibility. Together with Previsible, we’re leading the charge in both search and AI-driven discovery. By merging decades of deep SEO expertise with bold, forward-thinking innovation, we’re meeting the future of online marketing head-on. From Google’s AI Overviews to ChatGPT and whatever comes next, our newly united team is perfectly positioned to help brands get found, build trust, and be talked about across the entire digital landscape. I’m absolutely stoked about what we’re building together and how we’re going to shape the next era of internet marketing.”

Previsible’s acquisition of Internet Marketing Ninjas merges long-standing experience in link building while retaining the distinct brands and teams that make each consultancy a search marketing leader. The partnership will enable clients to increase visibility by bringing the expertise of both companies together.

