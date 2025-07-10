OpenAI Quietly Adds Shopify As A Shopping Search Partner

OpenAI has quietly added Shopify as a third-party search partner to help power their shopping search, which shows shopping-rich results. The addition of Shopify was not formally announced, but quietly tucked into OpenAI ChatGPT search documentation.

Shopify Is An OpenAI Search Partner

Aleyda Solís (LinkedIn profile) recently noticed that OpenAI had updated their Search documentation to add Shopify to the list of third party search providers.

She posted:

“Ecommerce sites: I’ve found that Shopify is listed along with Bing as a ChatGPT third-party search provider! OpenAI added Shopify along with Bing as a third-party search provider in their ChatGPT Search documentation on May 15, 2025; a couple of weeks after their enhanced shopping experience was announced on April 28.”

OpenAI Is Showing Merchants From Multiple Platforms

OpenAI shopping search is returning results from a variety of platforms. For example, a search for hunting dog supplies returns sites hosted on Shopify but also Turbify (formerly Yahoo Stores)

Screenshot Showing Origin Of OpenAI Shopping Rich Results

The rich results with images were sourced from Shopify and Amazon merchants for this specific query.

At least one of the shopping results listed in the Recommended Sellers is a merchant hosted on the Turbify ecommerce platform:

Screenshot Of OpenAI Recommended Retailers With Gun Dog Supply, Hosted On Turbify Platform

OpenAI Shopping Features

OpenAI recently rolled out shopping features for ChatGPT Search. Products are listed like search results and sometimes as rich results with images and other shopping related information like review stars.

ChatGPT Search uses images and structured metadata related to prices and product description, presumably Schema structured data although it’s not explicitly stated. ChatGPT may generate product titles, descriptions, and reviews based on the data received from third-party websites and sometimes may generate summarized reviews.

Merchants are ranked according to how the merchant data is received from third-party data providers, which at this point includes Bing and Shopify.

Ecommerce stores that aren’t on Shopify can apply to have their products included in OpenAI’s shopping results. Stores that want to opt in must not be opted out of OpenAI’s web crawler, OAI-SearchBot .

Featured Image by Shutterstock/kung_tom