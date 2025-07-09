Yoast SEO Functionality Is Now Available Within Google Docs

Yoast SEO announced a new feature that enables SEO and readability analysis within Google Docs, allowing publishers and teams to integrate search marketing best practices at the moment content is created instead of as an editing activity that comes after the fact.

Two Functionalities Carry Over To Google Docs

Yoast SEO is providing SEO optimization and readability feedback within the Google Docs editing environment.

SEO feedback consists of the familiar traffic light system that offers visual confirmation that the content is search optimized according to Yoast SEO’s content metrics on keywords, structure and optimization.

The readability analysis offers feedback on paragraph structure, sentence length, and headings to help the writer create engaging content, which is increasingly important in today’s content-first search engines that prioritize high quality content.

According to Yoast SEO:

“The Google Docs add-on tool is available to all Yoast SEO Premium subscribers, offering them a range of advanced optimization tools. For those not yet subscribed to Yoast Premium, the add-on is also available as a single purchase, making it accessible to a broader audience. For those managing multiple team members, additional Google accounts can be linked for just $5 a month per account or annually for a 10% discount ($54). This flexibility ensures that anyone who writes content and in-house marketing teams managing multiple projects can benefit from high-quality SEO guidance.”

This new offering is an interesting step for Yoast SEO. Previously known as the developer of the Yoast SEO WordPress plugin, it’s expanded to Shopify and now it’s breaking out of the CMS paradigm to encompass the optimization process that happens before the content gets into the CMS.

Read more at the Yoast SEO:

Optimize your content directly in Google Docs with Yoast SEO