Preferred Sources & AI Mode Are Creating Filter Bubbles – A New Discovery Problem

Barry Adams argued recently that Google is creating an audience loyalty ecosystem. His view on the mechanics is that Preferred Sources, Search Profiles, and Subscription Linking provide publishers with new tools to remain visible to trusted readers.

His piece tells businesses with loyal audiences how to keep them. The more difficult question is what happens to those not on anyone’s preferred list yet?

Google’s loyalty features let people choose the sources they want surfaced more often. That creates a new discovery problem for sites that need to earn awareness before they can earn preference.

What Preferred Sources Does

Preferred Sources allows people to pick publishers they want to see more of in search results.

Google launched the feature in the U.S. and India for Top Stories. It expanded globally in all supported languages in April. Then in May, Google brought Preferred Sources into AI Overviews and AI Mode.

In Top Stories, chosen sources appear more often, or in a dedicated “From your sources” section. In AI Overviews and AI Mode, links from those sources are labeled with a badge so people can spot them. Google says searchers are twice as likely to click through to a preferred source, and more than 345,000 unique sources have been selected so far.

Barry’s article covers the full mechanics in depth.

When Preference Becomes Distribution

The features support the same goal.

Search Profiles, launched in June in the U.S., offers large followings a dedicated Search page. A Follow button can surface more of that source’s content in Discover. And Subscription Linking lets paying readers connect publisher subscriptions to Google Accounts, so paid-subscription content can be highlighted in Search, Discover, and other Google products.

Each feature rewards publishers that people already know. That’s a reasonable design choice, but it means the discovery layer gets thinner for publishers who haven’t yet built that audience.

This isn’t the same as classic algorithmic filter bubbles. Preferred Sources is different because people deliberately select the websites they want more of.

That changes the ethics of the argument. You can’t fault an algorithm for decisions people made on purpose. But the structural effect is similar. This is the filter bubble problem in a user-directed form.

The advantage builds across features. Search Profiles need 100,000+ followers on YouTube, Instagram, or X, or 300,000 on TikTok. Subscription Linking requires an existing subscriber base. Each feature is easier to activate with an established audience.

What Personalized Queries Add

Queries add another layer of personalization on top of chosen sources.

Google’s Robbie Stein gave an example of how people search in AI Mode. Instead of “Nashville restaurants,” people type queries like “restaurants in Nashville but a friend has an allergy, and we have dogs, and want to sit outside.” That single query gives Google more context about the user than a traditional search ever did.

Layer that on top of source preferences and Google’s Personal Intelligence feature, which connects Gmail and Photos data to AI Mode, and the picture gets more individual.

An iPullRank experiment published in May found a 46-percentage-point lift in brand mentions for Personal Intelligence-connected accounts. Seeded brands rose from 23.9% to 66.8% of relevant AI Mode responses, with Gmail showing the strongest effect. The test covered three accounts over 17 days with opted-in Personal Intelligence only.

The combined effect is a search experience that two people asking the same question may not share. The query, sources, and background data for opted-in users are personalized, giving Google more individual context than traditional keyword search.

How Content Creators Are Trying To Break Through

The problem is breaking into awareness before preference exists. For publishers outside a user’s chosen set, visibility has to come from places Google’s preference layer doesn’t fully control.

One option is becoming the source that preferred sources cite. If the sources a user trusts are referencing your work, your content can still reach them. That means building presence in podcasts, industry publications, original research, ChatGPT, social platforms, and peer recommendations, places where people encounter new sources and where AI systems can retrieve, cite, or reflect your work.

Another is using the tools Google provides. Search Central’s documentation includes a deeplink format and downloadable button assets that you can add to your site alongside other calls to action. The deeplink takes people directly to the source preferences tool with the publisher’s URL pre-filled. Google says the buttons are meant to sit alongside social follow prompts and newsletter signups.

Writing for personalized queries is a third option to watch. People using AI Mode give Google detailed context about themselves. Content with first-hand experience and depth beyond AI summaries may perform better in conversational search.

We’ve covered the growth of AI-driven citation patterns across these surfaces, and that pattern points in the same direction. Publishers cited in AI answers tend to have strong brand recognition across channels, not just the highest traditional rankings.

None of these are guaranteed paths. Google hasn’t disclosed how much weight Preferred Sources carries relative to other signals, and adoption numbers are still early. But they’re the options that map to how the feature works.

What We Don’t Know

Google reported 345,000 unique sources selected, but hasn’t said how many people have activated Preferred Sources.

If adoption is low, the structural effect on discovery is limited. If adoption grows alongside AI Mode, which Sundar Picahi said in May this year has already surpassed 1 billion monthly active users, the effect could be much larger.

Digiday reported in February that publishers can’t yet measure Preferred Sources’ effect on their traffic. There’s no Search Console filter for it, so you can’t see how many people have added your site as a preferred source.

Google says preferred sources see a 2x click-through rate, but there’s no way to verify that number on your own site. In AI Overviews and AI Mode, Google currently labels preferred sources with a badge rather than boosting their ranking. How much that changes, and when, is an open question.

Looking Ahead

Whether this creates meaningful barriers to discovery depends on adoption and how Google weighs these signals relative to content quality and relevance. For businesses and search professionals, these features already matter. The question is how you become the source people choose before preference-based distribution becomes a larger part of how search works.

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