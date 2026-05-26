Gmail Content Linked To AI Mode Brand Visibility Lift

A new report from iPullRank looks at how Google’s Personal Intelligence feature influences how brands appear in AI Mode.

The SEO agency analyzed 1,922 AI Mode responses and found a 46-percentage-point lift in mentions of brands seeded through a Personal Intelligence-connected account.

What They Found

In Personal Intelligence-connected accounts, the brands they tested appeared more frequently, with mentions rising from 23.9% to 66.8%.

Those brands also moved into higher positions, with their top-3 placement increasing from 4.5% to 24.9%.

Gmail had the strongest influence on which brands get cited. Brands seeded through email appeared in 53.6% of relevant responses, compared with 10.5% for brands added through Photos.

Results for consumer product categories like coffee machines, hoodies, and running shoes were easier to influence than trust-heavy categories, like banks and SEO agencies.

Personalization Didn’t Replace Web Sources

Even when personal context seemed to influence which brands appeared, AI Mode still grounded many recommendations in web sources.

Other brands’ sites made up about 49% of sources. Sites of brands seeded through Personal Intelligence-connected accounts were also frequently cited, along with their Google Shopping listings. Fully uncited mentions were the least common result type.

How The Test Worked

The team worked with three Google accounts. One was a blank control account without Personal Intelligence. A second blank account was linked to Personal Intelligence and received brand-related signals via Gmail and Google Photos. The third was author Garrett Sussman’s personal account, which had years of Google history.

The test covered eight categories, including coffee machines, running shoes, banks, and streaming services. Each category was tested across Gmail messages and Google Photos images, with six prompt types per category.

What The Analysis Doesn’t Show

iPullRank’s report doesn’t reveal Google’s internal ranking logic for Personal Intelligence-connected accounts.

The team didn’t have access to retrieval processes, model weights, or the Personal Intelligence decision layer. The test also used three accounts over 17 days, which limits the extent of the findings.

Email was the strongest signal tested, but the report doesn’t prove that Gmail is a universal AI Mode ranking factor. It tested an opt-in condition that isn’t enabled by default.

Why This Matters

iPullRank’s analysis is one of the first published attempts to measure how Google’s Personal Intelligence feature may affect brand recommendations. The findings come from a small, controlled test and apply to opted-in accounts only.

The two major takeaways are that email content appeared to have a stronger effect than photos, and that personal context didn’t replace web grounding. Personal relevance signals appear to work as additional factors, rather than overriding web results.

Looking Ahead

iPullRank says it plans to test signal decay, email behavior variants like opened versus unopened messages, and more product categories.

Prompt phrasing is another variable to watch, since different question formats produced different levels of brand visibility in this analysis.

Featured Image: Screenshot from gemini.google/overview/personal-intelligence/, May 2026.