Google AI Mode’s Personal Intelligence Now Free In U.S.

Google is opening Personal Intelligence to free-tier users in the U.S. Previously limited to paid AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, the feature is now expanding to users with personal Google accounts.

What’s New

Announced in a blog post, the expansion covers AI Mode in Search, the Gemini app, and Gemini in Chrome. AI Mode access is available today, while the Gemini app and Chrome rollouts are starting now.

Personal Intelligence connects a user’s Gmail and Google Photos to AI-powered search and chat responses. When enabled, AI Mode and Gemini can reference email confirmations, travel bookings, and photo memories to answer questions without the user providing that context manually.

What Changed

When Google first launched Personal Intelligence in January, you needed a subscription to try it. Today’s expansion removes that paywall for U.S. users on personal Google accounts.

The feature still isn’t available for Google Workspace business, enterprise, or education accounts.

You can opt in by connecting apps through their Search or Gemini settings, and you can turn connections on or off at any time.

What Google Says About Training Data

The blog post includes a disclosure about how data from connected accounts is handled.

According to the post, Gemini and AI Mode don’t train directly on your Gmail inbox or Google Photos library. Google describes the training as limited to “specific prompts in Gemini or AI Mode and the model’s responses.”

That means prompts generated while using Personal Intelligence could include details drawn from connected apps, even though Google says it doesn’t train directly on raw Gmail or Photos data.

Why This Matters

The move from paid to free changes the scale of this feature. When Personal Intelligence required a Pro or Ultra subscription, it reached a smaller audience of paying users. Opening it to anyone with a personal Google account in the U.S. puts it in front of a much larger base.

Increased personalization means AI Mode responses could vary more from user to user. Two people searching the same query may get different results if one has connected their Gmail and the other hasn’t. That makes it harder to benchmark what AI Mode shows for a given topic.

This feature could also change how people type queries into AI Mode. If Google already has the necessary context about a person, we might see searches become shorter. That’s an idea I explored in this video back when Google originally launched the feature:

Looking Ahead

No expansion beyond the U.S. or to Workspace accounts has been announced. Moving from paid to free in less than two months suggests Google is confident in this feature. How people respond to the linking of personal data to search will likely shape future rollout plans.