Google Launches Personal Intelligence In AI Mode

Google is rolling out Personal Intelligence, a feature that connects Gmail and Google Photos to AI Mode in Search, delivering personalized responses based on users’ own data.

The feature, announced in a blog post by Robby Stein, VP of Product at Google Search, is available to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers who opt in.

What’s New

Personal Intelligence lets AI Mode reference information from a user’s Gmail and Google Photos to tailor search responses. Google describes it as connecting the dots across Google apps to unlock search results that fit individual context.

The feature rolls out as a Labs experiment for eligible subscribers in the U.S. in English. It is available for personal Google accounts only, not for Workspace business, enterprise, or education users.

To enable Personal Intelligence, users can:

Open Search and tap their profile Click on Search personalization Select Connected Content Apps Connect Gmail and Google Photos

In the settings menu, the Gmail connection appears under “Workspace,” though the feature itself is not available to Workspace business, enterprise, or education accounts.

Subscribers may also see an invitation to try the feature directly in AI Mode as the rollout progresses over the next few days.

How It Works

Personal Intelligence uses Gemini 3 to process queries alongside connected account data. When enabled, AI Mode may reference email confirmations, travel bookings, and photo memories to inform responses.

Stein offered examples in the announcement. A user searching for trip activities could receive recommendations based on hotel bookings in Gmail and past travel photos. Someone shopping for a coat could get suggestions that account for preferred brands, upcoming travel destinations from flight confirmations, and expected weather conditions.

Stein wrote:

“With Personal Intelligence, recommendations don’t just match your interests — they fit seamlessly into your life. You don’t have to constantly explain your preferences or existing plans, it selects recommendations just for you, right from the start.”

See an example in the screenshots below:

Privacy Controls

Google emphasizes that connecting Gmail and Google Photos is opt-in. Users choose whether to enable the connections and can turn them off at any time.

Google says AI Mode does not train directly on users’ Gmail inbox or Google Photos library. The company says training is limited to specific prompts in AI Mode and the model’s responses, used to improve functionality over time.

Google acknowledges that Personal Intelligence may make mistakes, including incorrectly connecting unrelated topics or misunderstanding context. Users can correct errors through follow-up responses or by providing feedback with the thumbs down button.

Why This Matters

This is the personal context feature Google teased at I/O in May 2025. Seven months later, in December, Google SVP Nick Fox confirmed in an interview that the feature was still in internal testing with no public timeline. Today’s rollout delivers what was delayed.

For the 75 million daily active users Fox reported in AI Mode in that December interview, this could reduce how much context you need to type in order to get tailored responses.

For publishers, the implications depend on how personalization affects which content surfaces in AI Mode responses. If the system prioritizes user-specific context over general search results, some informational queries may resolve without a click to external sites. Google has not shared data on how Personal Intelligence affects citation patterns or traffic flow.

The feature is currently limited to paid subscribers on personal accounts. Whether Google expands it to free users or Workspace accounts would change its reach.

Looking Ahead

Personal Intelligence is rolling out as a Labs feature over the next few days. Google says eligible AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S. will automatically have access as it becomes available.

Watch for whether Google provides analytics or attribution tools that let publishers track how personalized AI Mode responses affect visibility and traffic patterns.