Google’s Preferred Sources Is Now A Global SEO Signal

Google updated its Search Central documentation to reflect that the Preferred Sources feature is now available in all languages supported by Google Search. The change clarifies global availability and introduces updated guidance for publishers looking to grow their audience through Top Stories.

Preferred Sources

Google’s Preferred Sources feature gives users a way to choose specific publishers they want to see more often in Top Stories and other search surfaces like Google Discover. Preferred Sources is a direct user-controlled signal that works alongside Google’s ranking systems to up-rank websites users have indicated they want to see more of.

The effect on Google Discover is that users will see more of their preferred sources in their feed. The Preferred Sources feature is one of the few ways that publishers and SEOs can indirectly influence Google’s algorithm to show their sites more often to users.

Image Of A Preferred Sources Badge

How Preferred Sources Works

Preferred Sources selections don’t override relevance. A publisher must still publish fresh content that aligns with a user’s interests. Google Discover is a recommender system that shows users web pages that are relevant to a user’s interest, especially favoring fresh content (read more about Google’s freshness algorithm).

Google’s February 2026 Discover Core Update documentation made it clear that source preferences play a role in which sites are shown to users in Discover.

The documentation explains:

“We’ll continue to show content that’s personalized based on people’s creator and source preferences.”

What Changed

As of April 30th 2026, the feature is available in all languages supported by Google Search. This expands Preferred Sources from an English-only feature into a globally available system for users to signal their source preferences.

What It Means For Publishers

Preferred Sources functions as way for users to signal which sites they’d like to see more of, a signal that works alongside of other ranking factors.

The feature is one of the ways SEOs and publishers should use to build an audience. Publishers can guide users to select them through buttons and links.

Screenshot Of A Preferred Sources Badge

Preferred Sources Now Available Globally

Google’s changelog confirms that the Preferred Sources feature is no longer limited to English-language content and is now available across all languages where Google Search operates. Google has also published downloadable buttons in sixteen languages that can be used by SEOs and publishers to encourage site visitors to choose the website as a preferred source.

List Of 16 Languages With Downloadable Buttons

Danish English Estonian Finnish French German Hebrew Hindi Japanese Korean Portuguese (Brazil) Russian Spanish Swedish Turkish Ukrainian

The original documentation stated that the feature was “available globally in English,” which has now been removed and replaced with language confirming full international availability.

Documentation Updated To Reflect Broader Access

Google also revised supporting text to reflect the expanded reach of the feature. Language that expressly limited the availability to English language publications has been rewritten to emphasize global applicability.

For example, guidance around adding a Preferred Sources button has been updated to clarify that the feature is not limited to a subset of languages. The revised documentation explicitly notes that the feature is available in all supported languages, even if only certain assets are listed.

The updated documentation now explains:

“The preferred sources feature is available globally for queries that trigger the “Top Stories” feature in all languages where Google Search is available. These methods are examples on how you can build your audience and help people find your site as a preferred source. It’s not required to do them in order to appear as a preferred source.”

Another new section about the Preferred Sources badge was updated with the following:

“Add a button to your site alongside your other social CTAs. You may use your own design or download the Google button assets provided in the list. Note: This feature is available in all supported languages, not just those listed.”

Google’s Changelog Offers Insight Into Change

The official changelog explains the reasoning behind the update:

“Expanding preferred sources to all languages where Google Search is available What: Added that the preferred sources feature is now available in all languages where Google Search is available, including new translated downloadable button assets. Why: The preferred sources feature is now available in all languages supported by Google Search.”

Takeaways For SEO

The expansion of Preferred Sources to all supported languages expands the opportunities for publishers in all languages to influence Google Search to show their websites to users. While publishers and SEOs can’t manipulate the signal itself they can positively influence their site visitors to influence Google Search.

For publishers, this means: