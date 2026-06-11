Google Is Building An Audience Loyalty Ecosystem

I’m far from Google’s biggest fan. In fact, I have a well-earned reputation as an outspoken critic. But I believe my criticism comes from a position of fairness and balance.

When Google does something right, I want to highlight that as well. This is one such occasion. I see what Google is trying to do for news and publishing, and I’m almost perfectly aligned with their vision.

Amidst the AI upheaval and the barrage of announcements coming out of Google these last few years, you may have missed a common thread among many of the search giant’s new features.

Let’s take a look at some of the shiny new toys that Google is giving to publishers, and see if you can spot the trend:

1. Preferred Sources

First announced in August 2025 and rolled out globally in April 2026, this mechanism enables users to pick specific publishers that they want to see more of in Google’s results.

When a user then performs a Google search that shows a Top Stories box, and their preferred publisher has a story relevant to this query, the user will see that publisher’s story in the Top Stories box.

Since May 2026, Preferred Sources has also spread across AI Overviews and AI Mode, providing more visibility to a user’s preferred publishers in all search surfaces.

2. Search Profiles

The newest toy in the arsenal, Search Profiles are dedicated profile pages for publishers and creators with sizable followings (more than 100,000 followers).

Through this profile page, a user can choose to follow the publisher or creator, and is more likely to see their content in the Discover feed.

3. Subscription Linking

With Subscription Linking, a publisher can link their subscription data to their subscribers’ Google accounts.

When linked, a user will see their subscription content more prominently in Google’s search results and the Discover feed in a “From your subscriptions” panel.

This increased visibility of a user’s subscribed content also applies to AI Overviews and AI Mode.

Not Traffic. Loyalty

The common theme among these new features is obvious: Google is building an audience loyalty ecosystem.

There is no denying the hard truth: Google traffic is harder to come by. While Google Zero is a myth, there is most definitely less traffic to go around.

However, despite the publishing industry’s convulsions, AI didn’t cause the traffic collapse – it merely accelerated it.

Google has been clear about its intent for the better part of two decades. You should not chase clicks. You should not write content purely to acquire traffic. You should not produce cheap journalism to get a few more high-bounce, low-engagement visits on your website.

Over the past 20 years, Google has been replacing that type of cheap content in its search results with direct answers. Sport match information is directly on Google’s SERPs. Basic facts are provided in featured snippets and knowledge panels. Address details are shown in map packs.

None of this is new. The writing has been on the wall for all this time. Generative AI merely enabled Google to put the final nail in churnalism’s coffin. AI summaries make churnalism obsolete.

These new features Google gives us aren’t meant to replace that traffic. None of these toys will give us back those cheap visits.

What they will provide is greater visibility to an already loyal audience. Google is opening up its ecosystem for publishers that already have highly engaged readers.

Features For Engaged Readers

Think about the kind of user that will set you as a preferred source in Top Stories. The kind of user that will click that Follow button on your search profile. The kind of user that will subscribe to your site.

Those are not cheap visits. Those aren’t high-bounce clicks.

Those are users that buy into your product, that want to read your journalism, that want to consume what you publish.

These features are meant for users that are already sold on your output. They already understand and appreciate your value as a publisher.

The path forward is clearer than ever. Don’t chase clicks – chase loyalty. Don’t produce cheap churnalism – produce high-quality, original content. Don’t use traffic as your core KPI – focus on engagement and retention.

Do all that, and Google is your ally. It’ll help you retain your loyal readers. It’ll give you the tools to maximize engagement and retention. It’ll show your content to your subscribers everywhere it can.

There is no confusion at all about what publishers need to do to survive, and even thrive, in the era of AI. If you are still unsure, you’re either wilfully ignorant or so entrenched in your ‘traffic-first’ mentality that you probably deserve to lose.

Original Sin

None of this devalues the “original sin,” as AG Sulzberger stated it in his excellent speech at the 2026 WAN-IFRA World News Media Congress. AI is built on the greatest theft humankind has ever seen.

But we cannot put the genie back in its bottle. AI is here to stay. We’re going to have to live with it.

And the survival strategy for a post-AI publishing world has never been more obvious.

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This post was originally published on SEO For Google News.

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